A selection of RGS-IBG events including lectures and exhibitions around the UK for April 2017

11 April, 7.30pm

London to London: via the world

(Lecture, Shipham)

In 2015 Sarah Outen completed her four-and-a-half-year expedition, which saw her attempt to kayak, cycle and row more than 25,000 miles around the northern hemisphere. Seeking adventure and stories to inspire young people, Sarah’s journey was all the richer for not turning out as planned.

Venue: Village Hall, Shipham. Places: £6, advance booking required. For full information please visit www.rgs.org/westandsouthwales

25 April, 7.45pm

Great games on the old Silk Road

(Lecture, Lichfield)

Based in Uzbekistan for almost a decade, Peter Reddish visited areas rarely frequented by tourists. This illustrated talk promises tales of spies, political prisoners and camel trains loaded with exotic merchandise, alongside personal insights into the ill-fated Aral Sea and ancient cities such as Samarkand, Bukhara and Khiva.

Venue: Wade Street Church Community Hall, Lichfield. Places: £3 on entry, RGS-IBG members free. For details please visit www.rgs.org/midlands

27 April, 7pm

Heat island, Britain’s landscapes from the Ice Age to the Shard

(Evening with the President, Leeds)

Drawing on a lifetime exploring British landscapes, Nicholas Crane will describe how we have modified our habitat since the tundra thawed 12,000 years ago and why we should value our island story.

Venue: Asda House, Leeds. Places: £8, RGS-IBG members £4. Booking required. Visit www.rgs.org/yorkshirenortheast

27 April, 7.30pm

Plate tectonic theory and its legacy for the 21st century

(Lecture, Bath)

Professor Steve Sparks FRS explores how the concept of plate tectonics revolutionised our understanding of the Earth in the 1960s and how theories have been verified by direct observations such as by using GPS readings to measure velocities of plates.

Venue: BRLSI, Queen Square, Bath. Places: £4 on entry, RGS-IBG members and students £2. For details please visit www.rgs.org/westandsouthwales

28 April, 7pm

Images from a warming planet

(Lecture, Kendal)

Award-winning environmental photographer Ashley Cooper will present his epic 13-year journey to capture images that document the impacts of climate change and the rise of renewable energy across the globe, providing a graphic demonstration of the impact of global warming on people, places and wildlife.

Venue: The Box, Kendal. Places: £5 on entry, RGS-IBG members free. For details visit www.rgs.org/northwest

28 April, 7.30pm

Polar wives: the untold story of polar exploration

(Lecture with reception, Braunton)

Author Kari Herbert draws on her own experience of a polar-exploring family to tell the stories of the women in the lives of the great Victorian and Edwardian polar explorers.

Venue: Braunton Academy. Places in advance: £3, RGS-IBG members free; any remaining places £5 on the door. For full details, visit www.rgs.org/southwest