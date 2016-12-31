A selection of RGS-IBG events including lectures and exhibitions around the UK for January 2017

8, 17 & 18 January

Hidden histories: a spotter’s guide to the British landscape

(Talks, Exeter, King’s Lynn, Stamford)

Join anthropologist and archaeology writer Mary-Ann Ochota on a journey through Britain’s historic landscape.

Venues: 8 January, Exeter Phoenix; 17 January, St George’s Guildhall, Kings Lynn; 18 January, Stamford Arts Centre. For details please visit www.rgs.org/rtp

19 January, 7.30pm

Myanmar (Burma)

(Lecture, Chester)

Michael Trevor-Barnston will share his experiences of Myanmar following two recent journeys to the country. Michael spent time in some of the restricted minority areas and the ‘Golden Triangle’ and his excellent photographic record will also illustrate the opportunities and potential challenges for visitors.

Venue: Grosvenor Museum, Chester. Places: £5 (donation) on entry, RGS-IBG members free. For details, please visit www.rgs.org/cheshirenorthwales

26 January, 6.30pm

Frontline Ebola and marathon training

(Lecture, Exeter)

Claire Ferraro will talk about the reality of working as a volunteer doctor in Sierra Leone at the height of the Ebola epidemic, the impact of the disease on local communities and her experiences training with Idrissa Kargbo, Sierra Leone’s top long-distance runner.

Venue: University of Exeter, Streatham Campus. Places: £5 on entry, RGS-IBG members and students free. For details please visit www.rgs.org/southwest

26 January, 7pm

Transfrontier conservation and wildlife crime

(Lecture with reception, Belfast)

Dr Jamie McCallum will explain how the use of technology, such as covert cameras and satellite communications, can help slow the rate of animal poaching in the US-Mexico border region and in African peace parks.

Venue: School of Natural and Built Environment, Queen’s University Belfast. Places: free, please email to book: [email protected] or visit www.rgs.org/northernireland

30 January 2.30pm

An African legend

(Be Inspired talk, London)

Commemorating the centenary of the death of FC Selous, Alexander Maitland will profile the naturalist, hunter, writer and explorer who received the Royal Geographical Society’s Gold Medal for his journeys in southeast Africa and may have been the inspiration for H Rider Haggard’s Allan Quatermain.

Places: £5, RGS-IBG members and educational users free. Tel: 020 7591 3044, Email: [email protected], or visit www.rgs.org/collectionsevents

31 January, 5pm

The prospect for area-based initiatives in the Northeast

(Lecture, Newcastle)

For the first time since the 1970s, England has no urban regeneration initiatives. Paul Greenhalgh (Chartered Surveyor and Reader in Real Estate Economics, Northumbria University) asks what are the prospects for a return to meaningful area-based interventions in deprived urban areas?

Venue: Ellison Building, University of Northumbria, Newcastle. Places: £1 on entry. www.rgs.org/yorkshirenortheast