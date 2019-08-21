  2. Home/
  3. Reviews/
  4. Films/
  5. Manry at Sea at the Ocean Film Festival 2019 review

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

Manry at Sea at the Ocean Film Festival 2019 review

Manry at Sea at the Ocean Film Festival 2019 review
21 Aug
2019
The uplifting story of a remarkable man who sailed the Atlantic in a tiny boat called Tinkerbelle

The year was 1965, when a hitherto unassuming copy editor from Cleveland did something remarkable. With no fanfare at all he set sail in his tiny ship, Tinkerbelle, a 13.5ft (4.1m) sailing boat with a top speed of seven knots, and commenced a lone voyage across the Atlantic Ocean, from the port of Falmouth in Cleveland to that of Falmouth in England.

Keep an eye on the world
signup buttonGet Geographical’s latest news delivered straight to your inbox every Friday, plus a collection of free eBooks on the subjects that matter to you!

Manry at Sea tells the story of this voyage, painting a picture of a remarkably brave and optimistic amateur sailor, a man with a big dream, an infectious laugh, and a fabulous moustache. ‘There comes a time when you must choose whether to risk everything to achieve your dreams or spend the rest of your life in your own back yard,’ Robert Manry is quoted as saying in the film, and it seems that it was this fear of living a mundane life that was his main motivation for the voyage. Having once promised his wife he would never become a ‘crashing bore’, he feared he had become just that, before the dream of the voyage took hold.

The film is largely made up of original footage from before, during and after the voyage, and it’s the sight of Manry squatting in the tiny hold of his boat, talking through his rations and provisions, that really rams home just how barmy this trip was. The intrepid sailor was thrown into the water six times during the voyage, suffered graphic and terrifying hallucinations and was dealing with rudimentary equipment – his ‘sea anchor’ was a canvas bucket and for two days he was left to drift about the ocean while he fixed a broken rudder. During the 80-day journey Manry admits there were times he felt depressed, but never times when he considered turning back.

Robert Manray Falmouth to Falmouth voyage film

Much of the story is told by Manry himself through a series of recordings. He hones in on his meetings with the much larger ships encountered during his journey. From nuclear submarines to trawler ships, everyone Manry met on the high seas wanted to help him, offering food and a chance of rescue should he want it – he most certainly did not. It was from one of these encounters that Manry learned how many people were interested in his voyage and that people on both sides of the ocean were urging him on. ‘Boy I must be famous!’ he says in amazement, with characteristic humbleness, when shown that he’s made the front page of the paper.

Therein lies a second segment to the story, told by the employees of the two main newspapers in Cleveland – The Plain Dealer and the Cleveland Herald – both of which were desperate to beat the other to the Manry story. It’s a fascinating glimpse of a time when newspapers hired spies to track their rivals and when reporters were whisked across the ocean at the drop of a hat to cover stories. So determined was the Herald to get the scoop that it went as far as to pay an English trawler ship and crew to sail out into the ocean to find Manry, with a week’s wages paid to the crew member who spotted the orange sail first. (Many a member of today’s press may look back with fascination at this time of financial plenty). The eventual meeting between Manry and the Cleveland reporters, which took place as they bobbed about in the ocean, is nothing short of charming. Despite working for one of the papers himself, Manry seems remarkably uninterested in withholding the story for cash, gladly sharing it with whoever got there first.

Manry received a hero’s welcome on arriving in Cornwall (something he clearly never expected nor sought, though he greets the crowds with joyful waves), and though the later stages of his life are revealed to be far less happy than one might hope, the film still evokes an overwhelming feeling of positivity. Perhaps it sanitises the story, largely glossing over the overwhelming danger and ending with the completion of the voyage (before fame and notoriety reportedly took their toll on the Manry family), but this is a film that reflects the news coverage of the day, when an everyday hero was clearly what the people were after. A remarkable man indeed and in the language of the day – a jolly good show.

Manry at Sea is one of many films being screened as part of the 2019 Ocean Film Festival World Tour. The UK tour begins in Cheltenham on 10 September, and wraps up in Norwich on 25 October. For more information, visit www.oceanfilmfestival.co.uk or www.robertmanryproject.com.

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our weekly newsletter and get a free collection of eBooks!

geo line break v3

Subscribe and Save!

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

geo line break v3

LATEST STORIES

geo line break v3

University of Winchester

geo line break v3

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Derby

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in REVIEWS...

Films

Manry at Sea at the Ocean Film Festival 2019 review

The uplifting story of a remarkable man who sailed the…

Books

THE FUTURE STARTS HERE by John Higgs book review

by John Higgs • Weidenfeld & Nicolson • £20/£11 (hardback/eBook)

Books

ORIGINS by Lewis Dartnell book review

by Lewis Dartnell • Bodley Head • £18.99 (hardback)

Books

WHY CITIES LOOK THE WAY THEY DO by Richard Williams book review

by Richard Williams • Polity Books • £15.99 (paperback)

Books

EPIC CONTINENT by Nicholas Jubber book review

by Nicholas Jubber • John Murray Press • £20 (hardback)

Books

NEVER HOME ALONE by Rob Dunn book review

by Rob Dunn • Basic Books • £22.99 (hardback)

Books

GIVEN HALF A CHANCE by Edward Davey book review

by Edward Davey • Unbound • £9.99 (paperback)

Exhibitions

First Animals at Oxford University Natural History Museum review

From July 2019 to February 2020, the Oxford University Natural…

Books

THE SCRAMBLE FOR EUROPE by Stephen Smith book review

by Stephen Smith • Polity Books • £15.99 (paperback)

Books

INCREDIBLE JOURNEYS by David Barrie book review

by David Barrie • Hodder & Stoughton • £25 (hardback)

Books

THE EASTERNMOST HOUSE by Juliet Blaxland book review

by Juliet Blaxland • Sandstone Press • £9.99 (paperback)

Books

FALTER by Bill McKibben book review

by Bill McKibben • Wildfire • £20 (hardback)

Exhibitions

BA 2119: Flight of the Future at the Saatchi Gallery

A new exhibition at the Saatchi Gallery flies forward 100…

Exhibitions

Trees at the Fondation Cartier review

From 12 July through to 10 November, the Fondation Cartier…

Reviews

Trees a Crowd with David Oakes podcast review

A relaxed podcast, in which actor David Oakes interviews professionals…

Exhibitions

Bahith at the Gazelli Art House gallery review

Exploring ideas of identity, heritage and life after trauma, Bahith…

Books

THE DEEP by Alex Rogers book review

by Alex Rogers • Wildfire • £20 (hardback)

Films

Aruanas review: Carlos Manga Jr and Estela Renner

An ‘environmental thriller’ focusing on the lives of campaigners working…

Exhibitions

Royal Society Summer Science Exhibition review

The Royal Society Summer Science Exhibition is open to visitors…

Films

The Flood review: Anthony Woodley

In this moving, sometimes harrowing film from director Anthony Woodley,…