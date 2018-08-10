  2. Home/
  3. Reviews/
  4. Films/
  5. Need to see on Netflix – 7 documentaries to watch right now

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

Need to see on Netflix – 7 documentaries to watch right now

  • Written by  Sophie Donovan
  • Published in Films
Need to see on Netflix – 7 documentaries to watch right now
10 Aug
2018
Here are the newest non-fiction offerings to satisfy that craving for facts

Chasing Coral (2017)

Having a closer look at the effects of climate change, this documentary takes a deeper look at how coral is being impacted. Photographers, scientists and divers grab their cameras and head underwater, attempting to record the process of coral bleaching. With the message being ‘I have the upmost respect for corals’, you hear about the uses, the beauty and the loss of these underwater worlds. Directed by Jeff Orlowski, the film has grown into a movement. Watch what sparked an urge to save the seas.

Dark Tourist (2018)

A culture fix like no other; David Farrier visits tourist attractions that offer ‘death and destruction’. The New Zealand-born journalist and filmmaker showcases the unconventional ways being used to gain ‘some escapism before going back to your normal, dull existence’. Across the eight-part docuseries, Farrier introduces the people embracing both the phenomenon and the locations at the top of their lists: from haunted forests, to a lake emitting more radiation than Chernobyl. Farrier offers a virtual holiday for those wanting to step out of the mainstream.

Rotten (2018)

‘If you eat food, this is an issue you need to worry about.’ Opening our eyes to what is really being put on our shelves – and who benefits in the process – this six-episode series shines a light on the fish industry, looks at chicken production and investigates where the money is being made when it comes to milk. Without preaching, the documentary shares the impacts on society, the environment and our health. Sharing the views of farmers, the supermarkets and the corporate middlemen; this series answers your questions about what goes in to the commodity of food.

Nova: Search for the Super Battery (2017)

Written and directed by Daniel McCabe, this hour of non-fiction shows the combined battle to improve batteries and make the move towards greener energy. For the energy geek, McCabe details everything from the difference between lithium-ion and flow batteries, to the risks in storing energy in this way. In an age where technological innovation is a daily occurrence, presenter David Pogue highlights where consumers are normally kept in the dark.

Planet Earth II (2016)

While it may not be the most recently filmed docuseries to be shared on Netflix, its five-star reviews mean it should be on your list. Produced and narrated by the one-and-only Sir David Attenborough, the six-part series presents terrestrial wildlife from the viewpoint of the animals themselves. Emmy-winning, Attenborough details the ongoings of the deserts, the cities and remote islands, all with close-up shots that you simply couldn’t capture with your own eyes.

Liquid Science (2017)

Coupling science and celebrities, GZA, otherwise known as Gary Grice, sets out to meet the ‘innovators who are changing our world’. Previously part of the Wu-Tang Clan, the American hip-hop group, Grice has always had an interest in science. Now he’s living up to his stage title: ‘the Genius’. While the series’ title makes reference to the Clan’s album Liquid Swords, it is a far cry from its usual work. Travelling wherever innovation takes him, Grice intersects with space suits and a new form of submarine. If he were to sum up the 11 episodes, it’s ‘the curiosity of an MC about the works, the studies of engineers and scientists’.

Mercury 13 (2018)

Everyone knew about the first man that walked on the Moon, but what about the women that were due to take that prestigious role? Directed by David Sington and Heather Walsh, Mercury 13 details the testing, and write off of the women that were potentially part of the historic 1961 spaceflight. With 13 women passing the tests – some performing better than their male counterparts – a debate was sparked as to why gender was considered at all; this hour and a half offers you all sides of the debate.

red line

NEVER MISS A STORY

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our free weekly newsletter!

red line

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe to Geographical!

University of Winchester

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • The Human Game – Tackling football’s ‘slave trade’
    Few would argue with football’s position as the world’s number one sport. But as Mark Rowe discovers, this global popularity is masking a sinister...
    Essential oil?
    Palm oil is omnipresent in global consumption. But in many circles it is considered the scourge of the natural world, for the deforestation and habita...
    National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    The Nuclear Power Struggle
    The UK appears to be embracing nuclear, a huge U-turn on government policy from just two years ago. Yet this seems to be going against the grain globa...
    The green dragon awakens
    China has achieved remarkable economic success following the principle of developing first and cleaning up later. But now the country with the world's...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in REVIEWS...

Films

BLUE directed by Karina Holden

This hard-hitting marine conservation film – part of the Ocean…

Films

Need to see on Netflix – 7 documentaries to watch right now

Here are the newest non-fiction offerings to satisfy that craving…

Exhibitions

Earth Photo 2018

The Society’s Earth Photo exhibition captures the planet’s natural riches…

Books

THE SPINNING MAGNET

by Alanna Mitchell • Oneworld • £16.99 (hardback)

Books

THE SYNTHETIC AGE

by Christopher J Preston • The MIT Press • £20.95…

Books

A LINE IN THE RIVER

by Jamal Mahjoub • Bloomsbury • £25 (hardback)

Books

THE POLAR ADVENTURES OF A RICH AMERICAN DAME

by Joanna Kafarowski • Dundurn Press • 15.99 (hardback)

Books

WILL BIG BUSINESS DESTROY OUR PLANET?

by Peter Dauvergne • Polity Books • £9.99 (paperback)

Books

CIVILISATIONS

by Mary Beard and David Olusoga • Profile Books •…

Exhibitions

Life in the Dark at the Natural History Museum

It’s hard to imagine life without the visual world upfront…

Books

HELLO, SHADOWLANDS: Inside Southeast Asia’s Organized Crimewave

by Patrick Winn • Icon Books • £14.99 (paperback)

Books

PUSHING OUR LIMITS: Insights from Biosphere 2

by Mark Nelson • UA Press • £21.99 (paperback)

Books

KINDER SCOUT: The People’s Mountain

by Ed Douglas and John Beatty • Vertebrate Publishing •…

Books

WILD SIGNS AND STAR PATHS: The Keys to Our Lost Sense

by Tristan Gooley • Sceptre Books • £20 (hardback)

Books

KINGS OF THE YUKON: An Alaskan River Journey

by Adam Weymouth • Particular Books • £16.99 (hardback)

Books

HOW DEMOCRACY ENDS

by David Runciman • Profile Books • £14.99 (hardback)

Films

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom directed by J A Bayona

Blockbuster dinosaur sequel asks probing questions about humans’ ethical responsibilities…

Films

Kangaroo: A Love-Hate Story directed by Kate McIntyre Clere and Mick McIntyre

Are kangaroos a great icon for Australia? Or a natural…

Exhibitions

The Trap: trafficking of women in Nepal

New exhibition at London’s Saatchi Gallery by photojournalist Lizzie Sadin,…

Books

DIVIDED: Why We’re Living in an Age of Walls

by Tim Marshall • Elliott & Thompson • £16.99 (hardback)