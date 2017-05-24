  2. Home/
  3. Reviews/
  4. Films/
  5. More must-see documentaries on Netflix

More must-see documentaries on Netflix

Isabella Rossellini’s Green Porno Live! Isabella Rossellini’s Green Porno Live!
24 May
2017
Craving some non-fiction? Here are some of the best documentaries streaming on Netflix right now

Isabella Rossellini’s GREEN PORNO LIVE! (2015)
Directed by Jody Shapiro – 1h 3m

green

What began as a series of bizarre YouTube videos became a live show and now a documentary. ‘I want to reassure you – or maybe disappoint you – that tonight’s show is not pornographic,’ informs the dulcet voice of actor and model Isabella Rossellini, ‘but it is obscene. I transform myself into animals to better understand how they reproduce.’ What follows is Rossellini’s one-woman dramatic monologue interspersed with short clips of her demonstrating the reproductive habits of the animal kingdom. Performed with a cast of paper creatures, it is a lecture that is goofy, glamorous, often surprising and even thought-provoking. In a playful pop-up book clip, Rossellini asks ‘how did Noah do it, how did he organise all the animals into heterosexual couples?’ She then dresses as a hermaphrodite earthworm, an asexual whiptail lizard and parthenogenetic group of female aphids to prove a point: ‘with our language we have created tight categories which cannot properly describe the variety of nature,’ she says. In a particularly poignant sequence on homosexuality she discusses how it was condemned as ‘unnatural’ and ‘against nature’, despite the fact that it exists throughout the animal kingdom.

13th (2014)
Directed by Ava DuVernay – 1h 40m

13

If only 13.2 per cent of the US population is black, why are 40 per cent of its prisoners? The answer, according to Ava DuVernay’s superb documentary, has everything to do with a loophole in the 13th Amendment that states no slavery shall exist within the United States, ‘except as punishment for crime’. For 100 gruelling minutes, 13th traces the US’s mass incarceration drive at the end of the Civil War, when the end of slavery left the southern economy in tatters. ‘African Americans were arrested en masse, for extremely minor crimes such as loitering or vagrancy.’ Bringing together some of the best talking heads on the subject, DuVernay shows how imprisonment led to the criminalisation of African-Americans throughout the 20th century and, now, a system that prioritises profit over well-being.

THE White Helmets (2016)
Directed by Orlando Von Einsiedel – 41 minutes

whitehelmets

From the director of Virunga, comes a searing documentary short about the lives of Syrian volunteers who risk their lives to pull people from the rubble. The camera takes us on a dizzying tour through the crumbling streets of Syria, as the team run pell-mell towards danger, occasionally looking up to see an artillery shell shrieking through the sky. Though their helmets give them an official look, Einsiedel reveals the reality of the situation: these are unpaid, fearless do-gooders doing everything to try and keep their neighbours alive.

Samsara (2012)
Directed by Ron Fricke

samsara

If we ever make contacts with aliens, Samsara should be what we send them. With more than 100 scenes of human activity from locations in over 25 countries, director Ron Fricke has really got us covered. Shot in 70mm, the film is rich in colour, sharp in detail and, despite its breadth, gives a surprisingly slow meditation on human lives. Its most powerful technique is in fact the absence of one: narration. With no dialogue, the camera is free to linger on its subjects without context or argument, and allows the images to speak for themselves. The result is that everyday practices – like commuting, shopping or eating – seem abstract, beautiful and occasionally horrifying.

India’s Daughter, (2015)
Directed by Leslee Udwin – 1h 3m

india

Leslee Udwin’s 2015 documentary is a harrowing portrait of women’s rights in India. It follows the aftermath of the December 2012 Delhi gang rape case, when 23-year-old medical student Jyoti Singh was attacked on a moving bus and later died of her injuries. By interviewing the rapists and their lawyers, Udwin reveals the unflinching sense of entitlement of the criminals. ‘It takes two hands to clap,’ says Mukesh Singh, one of the convicted, ‘a woman is more responsible for a rape than a man.’ But there is hope. Udwin’ story shows the tinder box that Singh’s death set off, as tens of thousands took to the streets to protest in the capital city. It may be the beginning of the end of violence against of women in India.

The Ivory Game (2016)
Directed by Kief Davidson and Richard Ladkani – 1h 52m

ivory

At the beginning of the 20th century, there were between three to five million African elephants. Now there are only 415,000. The Ivory Game, produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, shows how illegal ivory poaching has sent the world’s biggest land animal en route to extinction. It is an epic investigation, which occasionally favours style over substance. However, real and brave investigators bring the issue back down to Earth, such as Hongxiang Huang, a Chinese journalist who poses as an ivory buyer in order to arrest a dealer. He says ‘in this story the black man is always portrayed as the bad guy, the white man as the good guy and the Chinese man as the even worse guy.’ Despite fears of being seen as a traitor to his own country, he wants to show that there are Chinese people who are against the industry. With stops in Tanzania, Kenya, Zambia, Hong Kong and China, the film shows the absurd reach of the trade, where the ivory’s exponential value has gone so far beyond its natural use in the wild.

 

Share this story...

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to Twitter

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth UniversityUniversity of GreenwichThe University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • REDD+ or Dead?
    The UN-backed REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) scheme, under which developing nations would be paid not to cut dow...
    The true cost of meat
    As one of the world’s biggest methane emitters, the meat industry has a lot more to concern itself with than merely dietary issues ...
    Long live the King
    It is barely half a century since the Born Free story caused the world to re-evaluate humanity’s relationship with lions. A few brief decades later,...
    London: a walk in the park
    In the 2016 London Mayoral election, the city’s natural environment was high on the agenda. Geographical asks: does the capital have a green future,...
    The Money Trail
    Remittance payments are a fundamental, yet often overlooked, part of the global economy. But the impact on nations receiving the money isn’t just a ...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in REVIEWS...

Films

More must-see documentaries on Netflix

Craving some non-fiction? Here are some of the best documentaries…

Exhibitions

Derek Eland: Being Human at Base Camp

A multimedia exhibiton tackles the question of what it’s like…

Books

AFTERSHOCK: One Man’s Quest and the Quake on Everest

Jules Mountain was working as guide in the Alps until,…

Books

SUPERFAST, PRIMETIME, ULTIMATE NATIONAL: The Relentless Invention of Modern India by Adam Roberts

When making predictions about India’s future, the first step is…

Books

THE WILD AND THE WICKED: On Nature and Human Nature by Benjamin Hale

Many of us will be familiar with this run of…

Books

WE DO THINGS DIFFERENTLY: The Outsiders Rebooting Our World by Mark Stevenson

‘When the winds of change blow some people build walls,…

Books

THE ALPS by Stephen O’Shea

Veteran traveller Stephen O’Shea takes the reader on a delightful…

Books

THE EXPLORATION TREASURY by Beau Riffenburgh

Turning each page of this sumptuous book is a constant…

Books

BORDER: A Journey to the Edge of Europe by Kapka Kassabova

In her youth, Kapka Kassabova would spend family holidays on…

Books

ON THIN ICE by Eric Larson

In 2014, Eric Larsen and Ryan Waters embarked upon an…

Books

HELIGOLAND by Jan Ruger

As the distinguished German historian, Jan Ruger, describes, never under-estimate…

Books

THE LOST CITY OF THE MONKEY GOD by Douglas Preston

Deep in the vast rainforests of Honduras, in a region…

Books

LETTERS TO A YOUNG MUSLIM by Omar Saif Ghobash

As Ghobash points out, his eldest son is only two…

Books

THE HOUSE OF OWLS by Tony Angell

There are a few strange ways to describe a group…

Books

ZERO DEGREES by Charles WJ Withers

Having everyone agree about the location of zero degrees longitude…

Books

GREAT DESERT EXPLORERS by Andrew Goudie

This well-organised and beautifully produced book highlights the careers of…

Films

THE LOST CITY OF Z directed by David Gray

One of the most gripping mysteries of the 20th century…

Books

BRITAIN'S TUDOR MAPS: Country by Country by John Speed

At the turn of the 17th century, the idea of…

Books

NO FRIENDS BUT THE MOUNTAINS by Judith Matloff

Mountain regions host a disproportionate share of the world’s conflicts:…

Books

THE FIRST ENGLISH EXPLORER by Kit Mayers

Kit Mayers offers a lively account of Anthony Jenkinson, the…