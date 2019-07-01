  2. Home/
  3. Reviews/
  4. Exhibitions/
  5. Royal Society Summer Science Exhibition

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

Royal Society Summer Science Exhibition

Royal Society Summer Science Exhibition
01 Jul
2019
The Royal Society Summer Science Exhibition is open to visitors from 1-7 July, featuring 22 exhibits and 250 scientists showcasing cutting edge research

Ever since 1991, The Royal Society – the independent scientific academy of the UK and the Commonwealth – has welcomed visitors into its halls to share scientific research with the public. This year, set over two floors of the Society’s beautiful white stone building just off Pall Mall, the great and the good from Britain’s top academic institutions are busy presenting a dizzying range of topics, with plenty to interest the geographically minded.

From Bristol University’s research into earthquake tremors and their effect on nuclear power plants, to the University of Cambridge’s advocacy of skyscrapers made from sustainable timber, today’s scientists clearly have their eye firmly on the future, with the ongoing climate challenge and the design of our cities particularly prominent. The exhibition provides a unique chance to probe the minds of these leading scientists, who might otherwise be hidden in a laboratory.

4S8A5112The history of showcasing scientific research at The Royal Society dates back to the 1850s when the first ‘Soirees’ were held for Fellows to communicate ideas

Most exhibits are interactive and geared towards to both adults and children. Attempt to ‘be’ the artificial intelligence behind a driverless car, fly a drone around an interactive oil rig or attempt to build a structure that can withstand an earthquake. On Saturday and Sunday, the Little House of Science will also be on hand in the Kids’ Zone to answer such pressing questions as: How did the universe start?

RS Summer Exhibition Great Bristol Shake OffA visitor tests out an earthquake simulator at the The Great Bristol Shake Off stand

A further wander around the exhibits reveals that several are preoccupied with the future of medicine: travel through a virtual tumour using VR technology, explore the infra-red device which could detect signs of brain injury in newborns, or speak to the team from the University of Nottingham developing biomaterials that can coat medical devices and reduce hospital infections.

Space travel also features heavily. An Open University team is presenting its lab analysis of lunar samples; scientists led by the University of Leicester are explaining the physics behind the BepiColombo mission, Europe’s first missions to Mercury; and astronomers from the SETI Institute are searching for extra-terrestrial intelligence while questioning the risks of doing so.

MVIMG 20190701 103544Discover how accurate driverless cars really need to be

Amid it all are plenty of other exhibits that defy categorisation. A team from Goldsmiths is showing off its research into synaesthesia and the deeper implications it could have on the wider world, while scientists from Lancaster University are explaining the benefits of their advanced laboratory – dubbed the quietest place on Earth and colder than deep space.

Throughout the week there’s a series of additional events and talks, with most taking place on Saturday and Sunday. Hands-on events tackle the exploration of Saturn, laser cut cars, 3D printing and more; while a series of 15-minute talks provide an introduction to doping in sport, monitoring air quality and the chemistry of mummification.

The Royal Society Summer Science Exhibition is free to attend and will be held in London on 1-7 July. It is open from 10am to 4:30pm on Wednesday and Thursday and until 6pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. On Tuesday the exhibition will be open late with a special programme of events for adults only from 6pm to 10pm. Find out more here.

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our weekly newsletter and get a free collection of eBooks!

geo line break v3

Subscribe and Save!

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

Sign up for our weekly newsletter today and get a FREE eBook collection!

LATEST STORIES

geo line break v3

University of Winchester

geo line break v3

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Derby

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in REVIEWS...

Exhibitions

Royal Society Summer Science Exhibition

The Royal Society Summer Science Exhibition is open to visitors…

Films

The Flood by Anthony Woodley

In this moving, sometimes harrowing film from director Anthony Woodley,…

Films

We the Animals by Jeremiah Zagar

A brutal, hard-hitting coming-of-age tale that doesn’t hold its punches

Books

FIRST RAISE A FLAG: How South Sudan Won the Longest War But Lost the Peace

by Peter Martell • Hurst • £25 (hardback)

Books

OUTPOST: A Journey to the Wild Ends of the Earth

by Dan Richards • Canongate • £19.99 (paperback)

Books

WORKING WITH NATURE: Saving And Using The World’s Wild Places

by Jeremy Purseglove • Profile Books • £14.99 (hardback/eBook)

Books

THE BURIED: Life, Death and Revolution in Egypt

by Peter Hessler • Profile Books • £25 (hardback/eBook)

Books

YASUKE: The True Story of a Legendary Black Warrior in Feudal Japan

by Thomas Lockley and Geoffrey Girard • Little, Brown • £20 (hardback/eBook)

Books

UNDERLAND: A Deep Time Journey

by Robert Macfarlane • Hamish Hamilton • £20 (hardback/eBook)

Exhibitions

FOOD: Bigger than the Plate – at the V&A

An exhibition at the V&A brings together innovations from across…

Books

DEAD IN THE WATER and LAST DAYS OF THE MIGHTY MEKONG

Dead in the Water edited by Bruce Shoemakers and William…

Films

Donbass by Sergei Loznitsa

A brutally realistic film about a cruel and pointless confrontation

Books

THERE IS NO PLANET B: A Handbook for the Make or Break Year

by Mike Berners-Lee • Cambridge University Press • £9.99 (paperback)

Films

Artifishal by Josh Murphy

In our attempt to control the natural world, humans have…

Books

GANGES: The Many Pasts of an Indian River

by Sudipta Sen • Yale University Press • £20 (hardback)

Books

TRADING TERRITORIES: Mapping the Early Modern World

by Jerry Brotton • Reaktion Books • £9.99 (paperback)

Books

DESERT LOCUST PLAGUES: Controlling the Ancient Scourge

by Colin Everard • IB Tauris • £30 (hardback)

Books

PIE FIDELITY: In Defence of British Food

by Pete Brown • Particular Books • £16.99 (hardback)

Books

FUTURE CITIES: Architecture and the Imagination

by Paul Dobraszczyk • Reaktion Books • £18 (hardback)

Books

THE FUTURE IS ASIAN: Global Order in the 21st Century

by Parag Khanna • Weidenfeld & Nicolson • £20 (hardback)