  2. Home/
  3. Reviews/
  4. Exhibitions/
  5. Art for the Environment

Art for the Environment

Art for the Environment Rob Harris
31 Jan
2018
This intimate east London exhibition provides a multi-sensory exploration into the natural environment

One outcome which should not be unexpected when artists turn their attention to the broad scope of the natural world is an extremely eclectic mix of resulting artworks. So it proves, at this small but thought-provoking exhibition at Bow Arts’ Nunnery Gallery, supported by University of the Arts London, the Centre for Sustainable Fashion, and Arts Council England.

If there is any one recurring theme, it might be materials. Matteo Valerio embraces this most enthusiastically, his use of wooden frames recycled from London’s council houses are draped in cotton and wool fabrics dyed in extracts derived from everything from cochineal and turmeric to onion and beetroot. A film entitled Melting For You by Noemi Niederhauser takes this into a more solid form, depicting the creation of various blown glass products. Inspired by her residency on Murano, the Venetian islands famous for its craft in glass making, she asks probing question about the age-old process of converting sand into glass, and the inevitable return to the earth once its use has expired.

Materials also take centre stage on looping films – Steal Life – by Nana Maiolini. Viewers are invited to listen to the sounds of disembodied hands performing everything from crunching dry branches to crumbling large rocks into dust. While the theme of these films revolves around the notion of desertification, it’s hard not to see the process of entropy alive and well, gradually reducing the natural ‘order’ of world back to its raw component parts.

Meanwhile, Annabel Duggleby mixes the distinctive appearance of fragile plants with a film that juxtapositions the idea of a natural world with the all-conquering attitudes of previous generations, directly implanting the language of early agricultural colonisers (‘They began with nothing but their bare hands...’) onto examples of the ecological species they were destined to abolish in the search of economic success. ‘COLLECT. COLONIZE. CULTIVATE.’ repeatedly shouts the film, unnervingly.

Finally, and unexpectedly pleasingly, two aural presentations remind us that the environment is far more than just what we see: to open our ears and engage all our senses. While Magz Hall explores the idea of dreams, inviting visitors into a shed filled with the haunting sounds of people recalling some of their strangest subconscious moments, Matt Parker’s field recordings fill the space with both natural and artificial sounds from a supposedly ‘protected’ landscape in Spain – a precursor to his workshop on 3 March around London’s Olympic Park which also forms part of the #ArtForTheEnvironment programme.

Overall, it's a diverse and stimulating exhibition, densely packed with numerous interactive artworks, and a welcome introduction to the environmental visions of multiple emerging artists stepping out onto centre stage.

Art for the Environment is open until 18 March at the Nunnery Gallery, London. Free entry. Closed on Mondays. For more information go to bowarts.org/nunnery/art-for-the-environment

red line

NEVER MISS A STORY

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our free weekly newsletter!

red line

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    The Air That We Breathe
    Cities the world over are struggling to improve air quality as scandals surrounding diesel car emissions come to light and the huge health costs of po...
    Diabetes: The World at Risk
    Diabetes is often thought of as a ‘western’ problem, one linked to the developed world’s overindulgence in fatty foods and chronic lack of physi...
    The Nuclear Power Struggle
    The UK appears to be embracing nuclear, a huge U-turn on government policy from just two years ago. Yet this seems to be going against the grain globa...
    When the wind blows
    With 1,200 wind turbines due to be built in the UK this year, Mark Rowe explores the continuing controversy surrounding wind power and discusses the e...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in REVIEWS...

Exhibitions

Art for the Environment

This intimate east London exhibition provides a multi-sensory exploration into…

Books

A PRECAUTIONARY TALE: How one small town banned pesticides, preserved its food heritage and inspired a movement

by Philip Ackerman-Leist • Chelsea Green Publishing • £15.99

Books

THE OLD MAN AND THE SAND EEL: My granddad, fishing and my quest to find Britain's lost wild waterways

by Will Millard • Viking • £14.99 (paperback)

Books

ISABELLA BIRD AND JAPAN: a reassessment

by Kiyonori Kanasaka (translated by Nicholas Pertwee) • Renaissance Books…

Books

RIDDLE OF THE WAVES: The inspiring story of military veterans circumnavigating the UK

by Steven Price Brown • Bloomsbury • £16.99 (hardback/eBook)

Books

THE GREAT HORIZON: 50 Tales of Exploration

by Jo Woolf • Sandstone Press • £24.99 (hardback)

Films

DugOut directed by Benjamin Sadd

An epic journey through the Amazon in a traditional dugout…

Books

RIVER OF LIFE, RIVER OF DEATH: The Ganges and India’s Future

by Victor Mallet • Oxford University Press • £20 (hardback/eBook)

Books

The Great Explorers - Exclusive Geographical Reader Offer!

Get 30% off the cover price of this in-depth journey…

Exhibitions

Travels with the Director

Twenty one years, sixteen countries, seven continents... RGS-IBG director, Rita…

Books

THE GERMANS AND EUROPE: A Personal Frontline History

by Peter Millar • Arcadia Books • £20 (hardback)

Books

TALES FROM THE CAPTAIN'S LOG

by the National Archives • £25/£21.99 (hardback/eBook)

Books

THE ENDS OF THE WORLD: Volcanic Apocalypses, Lethal Oceans and our Quest to Understand Earth's Past Mass Extinctions

by Peter Brannen • Polity Books • £16.99

Books

THE LAND BEYOND: A Thousand Miles on Foot through the Heart of the Middle East

by Leon McCarron • IB Tauris • £17.99 (hardback)

Books

MASS STARVATION: The History and Future of Famine

by Alex de Wall • Polity Books • £16.99 (paperback)

Books

THE EXTRAORDINARY TALE OF KATE MARSDEN

by Jacki Hill-Murphy • Adventuress Publishing • £9.99 (paperback)

Films

Trophy directed by Christina Clusiau and Shaul Schwarz

An emotional and divisive documentary that explores the trophy hunting…

Books

THE HEBRIDES

by Paul Murton • Birlinn • £14.99 (softback)

Books

ABOUT AFRICA

by Harry Hook • HIP Editions • £54 (hardback)

Books

AFFLUENCE WITHOUT ABUNDANCE: the Disappearing World of the Bushmen

by James Suzman • Bloomsbury • £18.99 (hardback)