  2. Home/
  3. Reviews/
  4. Exhibitions/
  5. Butterflies in the Glasshouse at RHS Garden, Wisley

Butterflies in the Glasshouse at RHS Garden, Wisley

Entomologist Anna Platoni with a Blue Morpo Entomologist Anna Platoni with a Blue Morpo RHS and Luke MacGregor
23 Jan
2017
Thousands of tropical butterflies have come to the glasshouse at Royal Horticultural Society’s garden at Wisley

A warm room full of butterflies – what could be better?

Winged things have begun to emerge from their chrysalises at RHS Garden, Wisley. Even after spending two weeks scrunched up, undergoing complete metamorphosis, the creatures are quick to get airborne. ‘Most take between 30 minutes and two hours to dry out their wings,’ says Anna Platoni, the garden’s entomologist. ‘Then they are ready to fly.’

Over the next seven weeks, around 6,000 butterflies will be released from the garden’s puparium and into the tropical glasshouse. ‘There are more than 50 tropical species to see,’ says Platoni, ‘and you can see different ones depending on the time of day.’ The glasswings, with their see-through scales, fly early in the morning and later in the evening. Meanwhile, there is always a good chance of seeing the Giant Owl and iridescent Blue Morphos. These two are among the largest of the species on show and have wing patterns to marvel at.

Giant Owl credit RHSThe Giant Owl butterfly. Is it mimicking an owl, a lizard or both? (Image: RHS and Luke MacGregor)

‘The morphos’ name comes from the Greek word for dream – like morphine,’ explains Platoni. ‘When explorers came down the Amazon and saw these big blue butterflies, they thought “we must be dreaming.”’ The Great Owls’ name comes from its large eye markings, which, when its wings are open, resemble an owl’s face. ‘However, the owl butterflies rarely sit like that in the wild,’ explains Platoni, ‘and more often are found with their wings closed, leading people to think it might be mimicking the side of a crouching lizard too.’

The butterflies seem indifferent to people around them, and will often land on heads, faces and shoulders in their search for nectar. Others prefer fruit, especially if it’s rotten. ‘Butterflies can only suck liquids through their tongues, and rotten fruit has more broken-down sugars,’ she explains. ‘The more rotten the better.’ A number of fruit tables dotted around the glasshouses allow you to get up close to some of these species.

Credit Luke Macgregor and RHS(Image: Luke Macgregor and RHS)

In the puparium, visitors can watch the new butterflies emerge, while the adjoining education centre teaches about butterfly life cycles and native species. ‘We also wanted to show the kind of species you can expect to see in your own garden,’ says Platoni. ‘The UK has almost 60 species to see in the wild.’

As well as butterflies, the garden also houses dozens of orchid species to admire and, in the temperate zone, a number of aloes are about to come into bloom. In all, it’s a lush and colourful place that feels a hemisphere away from the winter outside.

Butterflies in the Glasshouse is at RHS Garden Wisley until 5 March. Admission is free with normal garden entry. RHS members go free.

Share this story...

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to Twitter

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

MaltaUni300x100UniOfHertsBuilding300x100StAndrewsUniBuildingLogo300x100

TRAVEL PARTNERS

CoxKing300x100

Intrepid300x100

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • The true cost of meat
    As one of the world’s biggest methane emitters, the meat industry has a lot more to concern itself with than merely dietary issues ...
    Long live the King
    It is barely half a century since the Born Free story caused the world to re-evaluate humanity’s relationship with lions. A few brief decades later,...
    London: a walk in the park
    In the 2016 London Mayoral election, the city’s natural environment was high on the agenda. Geographical asks: does the capital has a green future, ...
    The Money Trail
    Remittance payments are a fundamental, yet often overlooked, part of the global economy. But the impact on nations receiving the money isn’t just a ...
    Dealing with drugs
    While Ebola makes the headlines, a raft of unreported and under-researched diseases are responsible for far more deaths across Africa every year. But ...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in REVIEWS...

Exhibitions

Butterflies in the Glasshouse at RHS Garden, Wisley

Thousands of tropical butterflies have come to the glasshouse at…

Exhibitions

Everything Comes From the Egg

An exhibition by Stephen Turner explores the natural life of…

Books

THE NOISE OF ICE: Antarctica by Enzo Barracco

How it could be that a fashion and portrait photographer…

Books

THE CURE FOR CATASTROPHE by Robert Muir-Wood

Natural disasters are inevitable but the death toll is up…

Books

TREASURES FROM THE MAP ROOM edited by Debbie Hall

The Bodleian is rightly regarded as one of the most…

Books

WHERE THE ANIMALS GO by James Cheshire and Oliver Uberti

If you are a reader of Geographical you probably enjoy…

Books

NO PICNIC ON MOUNT KENYA by Felice Benuzzi

The most famous justification for climbing a mountain is, of…

Books

ONCE WITHIN BORDERS by Charles S Maier

It’s rare to find insightful contemporary political commentary in what…

Books

WHITE MOUNTAIN: Real and Imagined Journeys in the Himalayas by Robert Twigger

‘My plan, such as it was, was to try and…

Exhibitions

Making Nature: How we see animals

How we present and view animals isn’t as objective as…

Books

HIDDEN HISTORIES by Mary-Ann Ochota

There is so much history to the British landscape. What…

Books

INDUSTRIAL SCARS: The Hidden Costs of Consumption by J Henry Fair

Pollution can be full of colour. In Industrial Scars, photographer…

Books

LEAN LOGIC: A Dictionary for the Future and How to Survive It by David Fleming

David Fleming was adamant that an economy dependent on the…

Books

WORTH DYING FOR: The Politics and Power of Flags by Tim Marshall

This might be the comprehensive flag volume we’ve all been…

Reviews

Geographical’s Books of the Year 2016

With Christmas just round the corner, we present a round-up…

Books

THE MAKING OF THE BRITISH LANDSCAPE: From Ice Age to the Present by Nicholas Crane

The European climatic spasm of 9,700BC saw the end of…

Books

REMEMBERING ELEPHANTS by Wildlife Photographers United

by Wildlife Photographers United; Born Free Foundation; £45 (hardback)

Books

EDWARD BURTYNSKY: Essential Elements by William A Ewing

Two photographs next to each other are of opposite subjects.…

Books

NAKED DIPLOMACY: Power and Statecraft in the Digital Age by Tom Fletcher

During the four years Fletcher served in 10 Downing Street…

Books

AFTER THE MAP by William Rankin

Until recently, physical maps were indispensable tools of government, especially…