  2. Home/
  3. Reviews/
  4. Exhibitions/
  5. Everything Comes From the Egg

Everything Comes From the Egg

Everything Comes From the Egg Stephanie Rose Wood, 2017
17 Jan
2017
An exhibition by Stephen Turner explores the natural life of Britain’s waterways, and how you can make a lot out of something little

Artist Stephen Turner has lived in his floating sculpture for almost three years, during which time it has been moored by the River Exbury in Hampshire and, later, the Leeds and Liverpool canal. Now his ‘Exbury Egg’ casts off for a different tour, exhibiting the artist’s work at watery locations across the country.

‘Watch your head coming through,’ says Turner as I climb into the giant, wooden egg. Inside is cosy living space that smells of the red cedar it is made from, complete with a small stove and shelves of books and art materials. A concave cabin. ‘The round shape of it meant that it was always warm,’ says the artist, ‘the stove heat had no corners to get stuck in, which kept it circling around the space.’ The egg has a skylight and a door on either side – one for land and one for river – allowing equal access to riverbank or kayak. Today, however, both look out on an exhibition space in the London Docklands. The egg has been brought indoors in order to exhibit many of the pieces that it helped Turner create.

moreeggsEgg shapes are everywhere at Stephen Turner’s exhibition (Image: Stephanie Rose Wood)

There are small sculptures made from river detritus, natural and unnatural. ‘I don’t consider myself a carpenter, but I wanted to make use of what was brought downstream,’ says Turner. ‘Sometimes that was driftwood and sometimes that was litter.’ There are also products he created by foraging plants near the egg: inks from blackberries, oil from rosehips, teas from dried plants and gin from sloes. In a glass case sit dozens of pastels, moulded from the stove ashes of burned wood. ‘It was important to ask myself often “what is the human relationship with nature, in what ways are we disconnected?”’ he says. ‘I grew up in a town, live in a a town and, like 80 per cent of the population, my experiences are urban. As a society, we are often thought to be divorced from nature, not orientated by it and in control of it. So I needed to try and tune into a natural way of living and making things based on the what was immediately around the me.’ Fitting with his aim to subvert our top-down approach to the natural world, the egg itself is made from the shape of two hulls fused together. The bottom of two boats.

Turner is also interested in time and its effect on nature. In a second glass case are coloured jars full of plant stems, buds and flowers suspended in alcohol mixtures. A dreamy apothecary. The alcohol has drawn out the purple, greens and yellow colours out of the plants and into the liquid, leaving white vegetation behind. ‘I call them all ghosts because it’s a way of remembering what was there,’ he says. ‘But it’s not perfect – like memories, they carry on changing.’

Changes over time was a significant aspect of egg-lifestyle too, especially when it came to seasons. ‘With little electricity, I found that my waking hours were adjusted to natural light. It meant that in the summer I could work well into the evening, but in winter I would often be asleep by 4pm.’ It’s a far cry from modern culture and work ethic where ‘if we want to keep working we just prolong light artificially’.

The egg too, has changed with time. After three years in the elements, its shell has greened with submersion and greyed with the weather. Its sculpture and surrounding collection are a must-see for anyone with an interest in the art of outdoor living, and more philosophically, our relationship with nature.

Stephen Turner’s Everything Comes From the Egg will be on show at Trinity Buoy Wharf, London Docklands until January 29; Grand Union Canal, Milton Keynes 3 April – 14 May; Gunwharf Quays and Aspex, Portsmouth 16 June – 3 September; Jerwood Gallery, Hastings 16 September – 15 October.

Share this story...

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to Twitter

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

MaltaUni300x100UniOfHertsBuilding300x100StAndrewsUniBuildingLogo300x100

TRAVEL PARTNERS

CoxKing300x100

Intrepid300x100

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • The true cost of meat
    As one of the world’s biggest methane emitters, the meat industry has a lot more to concern itself with than merely dietary issues ...
    Long live the King
    It is barely half a century since the Born Free story caused the world to re-evaluate humanity’s relationship with lions. A few brief decades later,...
    London: a walk in the park
    In the 2016 London Mayoral election, the city’s natural environment was high on the agenda. Geographical asks: does the capital has a green future, ...
    The Money Trail
    Remittance payments are a fundamental, yet often overlooked, part of the global economy. But the impact on nations receiving the money isn’t just a ...
    Dealing with drugs
    While Ebola makes the headlines, a raft of unreported and under-researched diseases are responsible for far more deaths across Africa every year. But ...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in REVIEWS...

Exhibitions

Everything Comes From the Egg

An exhibition by Stephen Turner explores the natural life of…

Books

THE NOISE OF ICE: Antarctica by Enzo Barracco

How it could be that a fashion and portrait photographer…

Books

THE CURE FOR CATASTROPHE by Robert Muir-Wood

Natural disasters are inevitable but the death toll is up…

Books

TREASURES FROM THE MAP ROOM edited by Debbie Hall

The Bodleian is rightly regarded as one of the most…

Books

WHERE THE ANIMALS GO by James Cheshire and Oliver Uberti

If you are a reader of Geographical you probably enjoy…

Books

NO PICNIC ON MOUNT KENYA by Felice Benuzzi

The most famous justification for climbing a mountain is, of…

Books

ONCE WITHIN BORDERS by Charles S Maier

It’s rare to find insightful contemporary political commentary in what…

Books

WHITE MOUNTAIN: Real and Imagined Journeys in the Himalayas by Robert Twigger

‘My plan, such as it was, was to try and…

Exhibitions

Making Nature: How we see animals

How we present and view animals isn’t as objective as…

Books

HIDDEN HISTORIES by Mary-Ann Ochota

There is so much history to the British landscape. What…

Books

INDUSTRIAL SCARS: The Hidden Costs of Consumption by J Henry Fair

Pollution can be full of colour. In Industrial Scars, photographer…

Books

LEAN LOGIC: A Dictionary for the Future and How to Survive It by David Fleming

David Fleming was adamant that an economy dependent on the…

Books

WORTH DYING FOR: The Politics and Power of Flags by Tim Marshall

This might be the comprehensive flag volume we’ve all been…

Reviews

Geographical’s Books of the Year 2016

With Christmas just round the corner, we present a round-up…

Books

THE MAKING OF THE BRITISH LANDSCAPE: From Ice Age to the Present by Nicholas Crane

The European climatic spasm of 9,700BC saw the end of…

Books

REMEMBERING ELEPHANTS by Wildlife Photographers United

by Wildlife Photographers United; Born Free Foundation; £45 (hardback)

Books

EDWARD BURTYNSKY: Essential Elements by William A Ewing

Two photographs next to each other are of opposite subjects.…

Books

NAKED DIPLOMACY: Power and Statecraft in the Digital Age by Tom Fletcher

During the four years Fletcher served in 10 Downing Street…

Books

AFTER THE MAP by William Rankin

Until recently, physical maps were indispensable tools of government, especially…

Books

MOSTLY MISCHIEF by HW Tilman

Under this new imprint, all 15 books by the celebrated…