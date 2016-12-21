  2. Home/
  3. Reviews/
  4. Exhibitions/
  5. Making Nature: How we see animals

Making Nature: How we see animals

Allora &amp; Calzadilla, &#039;The Great Silence&#039; (2014) Allora & Calzadilla, 'The Great Silence' (2014) The artists, courtesy Lisson Gallery
21 Dec
2016
How we present and view animals isn’t as objective as it may seem. A new Wellcome Collection exhibition explores how we organise and create order amid the chaos of the natural world

The work of Swedish physician Carl Linnaeus forms much of what we now know as a way of structuring the natural world. His self-titled taxonomy system provided the hierarchical organisation which has provided classification for species after species after species – birds and insects, mammals and plants, everything that lives, basically – ever since, and underpins our scientific knowledge today. The curators of ‘Making Nature: How we see animals’ don’t necessarily disagree with Linnaeus per se – they just simply wish to enquire whether it is still the right classification system to use. Should there be one at all? ‘The Linnaean classification system is a human construct imposed on the natural world,’ we are reminded as we enter the opening exhibit.

This question appears to primarily derive from curious minds pondering humanity’s place in the world. In this context, Linnaeus’ work can be combined, as it is in the exhibition, by the work of other naturalists, such as Conrad Gessner nearly two centuries earlier, whose Historiae animalium was the first volume to try and record known species, and Charles Bonnet in the late 18th century, who devised the ‘great chain of being’, ranking the natural world through animal species and down to the ‘basic elements’ of fire, water, air, etc. Naturally, humans (Homo sapiens, the ‘wise man’), come out on top each time, the only species capable of Nosce te ipsum, to ‘know thyself’.

However, is this even true? The absorbing multimedia short The Great Silence by Allora & Calzadilla, with words by Ted Chiang, informs us of the intelligence of endangered parrots, who are capable of far more than simply regurgitating our words back to us. Are we listening? Not while our ears are firmly focused on outer space instead of the natural world around us, is their argument. If we can’t hear the dramatic warning signs about the natural world’s impending doom from parrots, a supposedly inferior species, then are we really so intelligent after all?

making nature 2Peter Spicer, Taxidermy foxes diorama (1876), courtesy Errol Fuller(Image: Curtis Rowlands Photography)

We are encouraged to ponder not simply whether humans should be significantly separated from the rest of the animal kingdom, but whether we properly understand what this kingdom is that we either should or shouldn’t be separate from. Despite all our scientific progress, ‘nature’ remains largely subjective, the result of the stories we are told about the subject. It could reasonably be argued that our 21st experience of nature is as accurate and incomplete as that of children playing Grandmama’s New Game of Natural History, a mid-19th century wildlife-themed card game displayed in the exhibition.

Taxidermy and dioramas are something we have become used to the concept of, yet their theatrical displays can turn a supposedly ‘natural’ scene into something that is anywhere from simply overly simplistic and/or anthropomorphic, to plain inaccurate. But then, what chance do they have of creating accuracy? Even live zoos with their self-awareness as public attractions with a need to make profit, can’t guarantee an objective view of nature, with species so far removed from their natural habitats, completely incapable of migrating or following other instinctive actions hard-wired into their DNA over generations?

It’s worth acknowledging that for most of recent history, people’s experiences with exotic animals would mainly have come via interactions or observations of captured individuals – elephants and gorillas displayed in public – with famous names that sold thousands of books and toys. While this behaviour may seem quaint and simplistic, and with the deaths of wildlife ‘celebrities’ such as Cecil the lion and Harambe the gorilla still making waves in the 21st century, can we conclude that we are still best – or only – able to relate with other species when they are anthropomorphised in this way? Can we truly only see animals when we turn them into humans?

The animals we see most as humans are, of course, our pets, and it’s worth thinking about how human activities, beginning with domestication, have spiralled into a whole new way of organising animals; through their culture, instead of their biology and genetics. Much of the natural world has been altered, for better or for worse, by accident or with intent by humans. New species have been created (and many more killed) by our actions, and the Centre for PostNatural History in Pittsburgh is the first in the world to collect all these species, as something of an alternative to the Linnaeus system, or any purely biological system at all. The particular cultural history of these species is what sets them apart, dictating how they look (genetic breeding), act (domestication), or sound (canaries trained to sing specific songs, for example). While this system may feel alien to what Linnaeus proposed nearly 200 years ago, is it really so much less credible? This exhibition kickstarts such a discussion.

Making Nature: How we see animals is on at the Wellcome Collection until 21 May 2017. Entrance is free. Opening hours are 10am-6pm, with late openings on Thursday and closed on Monday.

Share this story...

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to Twitter

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

MaltaUni300x100UniOfHertsBuilding300x100StAndrewsUniBuildingLogo300x100

TRAVEL PARTNERS

CoxKing300x100

Intrepid300x100

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • Long live the King
    It is barely half a century since the Born Free story caused the world to re-evaluate humanity’s relationship with lions. A few brief decades later,...
    London: a walk in the park
    In the 2016 London Mayoral election, the city’s natural environment was high on the agenda. Geographical asks: does the capital has a green future, ...
    The Money Trail
    Remittance payments are a fundamental, yet often overlooked, part of the global economy. But the impact on nations receiving the money isn’t just a ...
    Dealing with drugs
    While Ebola makes the headlines, a raft of unreported and under-researched diseases are responsible for far more deaths across Africa every year. But ...
    Growing pains
    Population levels are rising and nowhere is this felt more keenly than in the world’s megacities – urban sprawls that each house over ten million ...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in REVIEWS...

Exhibitions

Making Nature: How we see animals

How we present and view animals isn’t as objective as…

Books

HIDDEN HISTORIES by Mary-Ann Ochota

There is so much history to the British landscape. What…

Books

INDUSTRIAL SCARS: The Hidden Costs of Consumption by J Henry Fair

Pollution can be full of colour. In Industrial Scars, photographer…

Books

LEAN LOGIC: A Dictionary for the Future and How to Survive It by David Fleming

David Fleming was adamant that an economy dependent on the…

Books

WORTH DYING FOR: The Politics and Power of Flags by Tim Marshall

This might be the comprehensive flag volume we’ve all been…

Reviews

Geographical’s Books of the Year 2016

With Christmas just round the corner, we present a round-up…

Books

THE MAKING OF THE BRITISH LANDSCAPE: From Ice Age to the Present by Nicholas Crane

The European climatic spasm of 9,700BC saw the end of…

Books

REMEMBERING ELEPHANTS by Wildlife Photographers United

by Wildlife Photographers United; Born Free Foundation; £45 (hardback)

Books

EDWARD BURTYNSKY: Essential Elements by William A Ewing

Two photographs next to each other are of opposite subjects.…

Books

NAKED DIPLOMACY: Power and Statecraft in the Digital Age by Tom Fletcher

During the four years Fletcher served in 10 Downing Street…

Books

AFTER THE MAP by William Rankin

Until recently, physical maps were indispensable tools of government, especially…

Books

MOSTLY MISCHIEF by HW Tilman

Under this new imprint, all 15 books by the celebrated…

Books

SACRED NATURE: Life's Eternal Dance by Jonathan and Angela Scott

Over the years there has been a plethora of sumptuously…

Books

LINES IN THE ICE: Exploring the Roof of the World by Philip Hatfield

A jumble of motives has always shaped European exploration of…

Books

A FAREWELL TO ICE: A Report from the Arctic by Peter Wadhams

‘By the time this book is published it is possible…

Films

BEFORE THE FLOOD directed by Fisher Stevens

Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio unveils his two-year documentary into climate…

Exhibitions

Traces of War at King’s College London

New collaborations between the Department of War Studies at King’s…

Apps

Know your trees: the Woodland Trust goes digital

The Woodland Trust is worried that one in ten Brits…

Books

THE HISTORY OF CENTRAL ASIA: The Age of Islam and the Mongols by Christoph Baumer

For the layman, the history of Central Asia is complex.…

Books

WILD SOUNDSCAPES: Discovering the Voice of the Natural World by Bernie Krause

Any book which comes with an accompanying playlist of wildlife…