  2. Home/
  3. Reviews/
  4. Exhibitions/
  5. Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2015

Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2015

‘A tale of two foxes’ ‘A tale of two foxes’ Don Gutoski
14 Oct
2015
This year’s top prize goes to ‘A tale of two foxes’ – a savage and haunting image of the fight to survive in harsh Arctic conditions

‘The Churchill guides had heard that the two species will occasionally fight, but no one we talked to had ever seen this behaviour,’ says Don Gutoski, Canadian amateur photographer, and Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2015 winner with this image from remote Cape Churchill, Wapusk National Park, Canada.

‘I first noticed the red fox hunting and interacting with some prey and, on closer approach, realised that prey was a white Arctic fox. By the time I got close enough to capture the event, the fight was over and the victor was feeding. I took a number of pictures, until the red fox had eaten its fill, and picked up the remains to find a hiding spot for a later meal.’

As it did so, Gutoski captured the winning image – out of 42,000 entries – a snapshot of some significantly unusual behaviour. Red foxes don’t actively hunt Arctic foxes, but conflict can arise when the ranges of two predators overlap, as it did in this case, an indicator of how environmental change has led to the encroachment of red foxes on Arctic fox territory.

Gutoski used a Canon EOS-1D X, with a 200-400mm f4 lens, plus a 1.4x extender at 784mm; 1/1000 sec at f8; ISO 640 to take the image.

Ondrej-Pelanek-11-14-YearsRuffs on Display by Ondřej Pelánek, winner in the 11 to 14 Years category

Michael-AW-UnderwaterA Whale of a Mouthful by Michael AW, winner in the Under Water category

Britta-Jaschinski-Photojournalism-Single-ImageBroken Cats by Britta Jaschinski, winner in the Wildlife Photojournalist Award: Single Image category

Edwin-Giesbers-Amphibians-and-ReptilesStill Life by Edwin Giesbers, winner in the Amphibians and Reptiles category

Jonathan-Jagot-15-17-YearsFlight of the Scarlet Ibis by Jonathan Jagot, winner in the 15 to 17 Years category

Pere-Soler-From-the-AirThe Art of Algae by Pere Soler, winner in the From the Sky category

Richard-Peters-UrbanShadow Walker by Richard Peters, winner in the Urban category

Amir-Ben-Dov-BirdsThe Company of Three by Amir Ben-Dov, winner in the Birds category

Juan-Tapia-ImpressionsLife Comes to Art by Juan Tapia, winner in the Impressions category

The Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2015 exhibition is at the Natural History Museum, London, and runs until 10 April 2016. Adults £13.50, child and concessions £6.75, members and patrons of the NHM go free. For more information, visit nhm.ac.uk.

Share this story...

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to Twitter

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth UniversityUniversity of GreenwichThe University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • The Air That We Breathe
    Cities the world over are struggling to improve air quality as scandals surrounding diesel car emissions come to light and the huge health costs of po...
    Diabetes: The World at Risk
    Diabetes is often thought of as a ‘western’ problem, one linked to the developed world’s overindulgence in fatty foods and chronic lack of physi...
    The Nuclear Power Struggle
    The UK appears to be embracing nuclear, a huge U-turn on government policy from just two years ago. Yet this seems to be going against the grain globa...
    National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    REDD+ or Dead?
    The UN-backed REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) scheme, under which developing nations would be paid not to cut dow...

MORE DOSSIERS

SIGMA ON TWITTER

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in REVIEWS...

Exhibitions

Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2017

Prestigious Natural History Museum photography competition recognises Brent Stirton's capturing…

Books

CRITICAL CRITTERS: With Beastly Sneers and Callous Observations by Ralph Steadman

‘Laughter has to be the key’ – that’s not a…

Books

OUT OF THE WRECKAGE: A New Politics for an Age of Crisis by George Monbiot

 

Films

JANE directed by Brett Morgen

Combining a treasure trove of unseen footage set to music…

Books

PALE RIDER: The Spanish Flu of 1918 and How it Changed the World by Laura Spinney

The dreadful pandemic of 1918, writes Laura Spinney, ‘engulfed the…

Books

LAND OF THE DAWN-LIT MOUNTAINS by Antonia Bolingbroke-Kent

Those of us who enjoy good travel writing know that…

Books

REWILD: The Art of Returning to Nature by Nick Baker

‘I look around me and I see a world populated…

Books

IMPROBABLE DESTINIES: How Predictable is Evolution? by Jonathan Losos

Convergence has long been a talking point within evolutionary science.…

Books

INHERITORS OF THE EARTH by Chris D Thomas

At its core, Thomas’ book is about a big hole…

Books

A SEA MONSTER’S TALE by Colin Speedle

I’m not sure how much of a market there is…

Books

WATLING STREET: Travels Through Britain and its Ever-Present Past by John Higgs

Watling Street connects Dover to Anglesey. Once a meandering track,…

Films

Sea Gypsies: The Far Side of the World

An epic journey alongside the nomadic crew of the Infinity…

Films

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

Vice President and climate action advocate Al Gore returns with…

Films

Chasing Coral

A new Netflix documentary investigates the dire state of the…

Books

NO IS NOT ENOUGH: Defeating the New Shock Politics by Naomi Klein

After two years, you’d probably think it nigh on impossible…

Books

CLIMATE OF HOPE: How Cities Businesses and Citizens can Save the Planet by Michael Bloomberg and Carl Pope

We’re going to have to explain this very carefully to…

Books

A GODDESS IN THE STONES by Norman Lewis

Not for intrepid travel writer Norman Lewis the melancholy tea…

Books

THE TIGER AND THE RUBY: A Journey to the Other Side of British India by Kief Hillsbery

Twenty-year-old Nigel Halleck – Kief Hillsbery’s many-times removed uncle –…

Books

NEAR ABROAD: Putin, the West and the Contest over Ukraine and the Caucasus by Gerard Toal

In a small section on the first floor of Stanfords…

Books

THE DIVIDE: A Brief Guide to Global Inequality and its Solutions by Jason Hickel

Jason Hickel’s bold book is full of stark facts and…