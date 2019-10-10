  2. Home/
  3. Reviews/
  4. Books/
  5. JOURNEYS IN THE WILD: The Secret Life of a Cameraman by Gavin Thurston review

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

JOURNEYS IN THE WILD: The Secret Life of a Cameraman by Gavin Thurston review

  • Written by  Jon Wright
  • Published in Books
JOURNEYS IN THE WILD: The Secret Life of a Cameraman by Gavin Thurston review
10 Oct
2019
by Gavin Thurston • Seven Dials • £16.99 (hardback)

It’s hard not to envy Gavin Thurston. His 30-year career behind the camera has allowed him to gaze upon the birds of the Galapagos, chimps in the Congo, and black-footed ferrets in Nebraska. Thurston has scooped up awards and collaborated with some lofty figures: on one of many trips with Sir David Attenborough, Thurston found time to introduce the great man to the songs of Monty Python.

Keep an eye on the world
signup buttonGet Geographical’s latest news delivered straight to your inbox every Friday, plus a collection of free eBooks on the subjects that matter to you!

The going has often been tough: some ‘plane crashes, wars, coups, near-death experiences and a kidnap attempt thrown in to boot’. He was once punched by a silverback gorilla. The mundane inconveniences of the well-travelled wildlife cameraman also take their toll. You lose your way, endure sleepless nights, succumb to illness and, perhaps worst of all, you are separated from your nearest and dearest for long spells: Thurston calculates that he has spent, on average, 220 days per year away from home.

It has, for Thurston, been a worthwhile sacrifice. He stands in awe of the glamorous creatures he has encountered – the Sumatran tigers or the 50,000-strong herds of Canadian caribou. But he also has a soft spot for the little guys: termites are a particular favourite, what with their extraordinary organisational skills and plucky resistance to intrusive swarms of ants. The people he has met also garner praise: the masters of bushcraft in Kenya, the fixer able to negotiate his way through Indonesian airport red-tape, or the hardy French sailor who, ‘chain-smoking and concentrating intensely’ kept the boat afloat in choppy Antarctic seas for hours on end.

Thurston has had the honour of filming geckos begging insects for a drop of honeydew and the curious experience of hitching a lift on a naturist cruise to film whales off America’s Pacific coast. All a long and wonderful way from the borrowed Box Brownie of his school days.

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our weekly newsletter and get a free collection of eBooks!

geo line break v3

2019sub7

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

geo line break v3

LATEST STORIES

geo line break v3

University of Winchester

geo line break v3

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Derby

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in REVIEWS...

Books

BEWILDERED by Laura Waters review

by Laura Waters • Affirm Press (via bookdepository.com) • £16.61 (paperback)

Books

OPIUM by John Halpern and David Blistein review

by John Halpern, MD and David Blistein • Hachette Book…

Books

JOURNEYS IN THE WILD: The Secret Life of a Cameraman by Gavin Thurston review

by Gavin Thurston • Seven Dials • £16.99 (hardback)

Books

THE ICE AT THE END OF THE WORLD by Jon Gertner review

by Jon Gertner • Icon Books • £18.99 (hardback)

Books

ISLAMIC EMPIRES by Justin Marozzi review

by Justin Marozzi • Allen Lane • £25 (hardback)

Exhibitions

The Great Animal Orchestra review – part of Other Spaces at 180 The Strand

The Great Animal Orchestra combines the audio recordings of bioacoustics…

Films

Hotel Mumbai review: Anthony Maras

Hotel Mumbai shares a true story of heroism in the…

Films

The Last Tree review: Shola Amoo

A moving coming-of-age story about a young black man’s struggle…

Books

GOING HOME: A Walk Through Fifty Years of Occupation by Raja Shehadeh review

by Raja Shehadeh • Profile Books • £14.99 (hardback)

Books

THE WAY TO THE SEA by Caroline Crampton book review

by Caroline Crampton • Granta Books • £14.99 (hardback)

Books

MY MIDSUMMER MORNING by Alastair Humphreys book review

by Alastair Humphreys • Harper Collins • £14.99 (hardback)

Books

UPHEAVAL: How Nations Cope with Crisis and Change by Jared Diamond book review

by Jared Diamond • Allen Lane • £25 (hardback)

Books

A CHIP SHOP IN POZNAN: My Unlikely Year in Poland by Ben Aitken book review

by Ben Aitken • Icon Books • £12.99 (paperback)

Books

GENESIS by Edward O Wilson book review

by Edward O Wilson • Allen Lane • £17.99 (paperback)

Books

A SAVAGE DREAMLAND: Journeys in Burma by David Eimer book review

by David Eimer • Bloomsbury • £20 (hardback)

Films

Manry at Sea at the Ocean Film Festival 2019 review

The uplifting story of a remarkable man who sailed the…

Books

THE FUTURE STARTS HERE by John Higgs book review

by John Higgs • Weidenfeld & Nicolson • £20/£11 (hardback/eBook)

Books

ORIGINS by Lewis Dartnell book review

by Lewis Dartnell • Bodley Head • £18.99 (hardback)

Books

WHY CITIES LOOK THE WAY THEY DO by Richard Williams book review

by Richard Williams • Polity Books • £15.99 (paperback)

Books

EPIC CONTINENT by Nicholas Jubber book review

by Nicholas Jubber • John Murray Press • £20 (hardback)