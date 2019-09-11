  2. Home/
  3. Reviews/
  4. Books/
  5. THE WAY TO THE SEA by Caroline Crampton book review

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

THE WAY TO THE SEA by Caroline Crampton book review

THE WAY TO THE SEA by Caroline Crampton book review
11 Sep
2019
by Caroline Crampton • Granta Books • £14.99 (hardback)

Caroline Crampton had an unconventional childhood, spending long summers cooped up in her parent’s boat. But then her parents weren’t the conventional types. In 1984 they built their own vessel and sailed from South Africa to England, finally entering London via the unpredictable waters of the Thames Estuary. In The Way to the Sea, Crampton sets out to re-discover the Thames of her childhood, following the river all the way from its source, through Oxford, on past London and finally out to sea.

This charming blend of family, social and urban history highlights stories that have been strangely forgotten. To a life-long Londoner,  the chapter on the capital is particularly engaging, with detail about defining, but seldom recounted events such as the 19th century addition of the Thames Embankment and the devastating 1928 flood.

But it’s the estuary that Crampton really wants to re-claim. Home to sewage works and heavy industry, and known more for privation than beauty, these waters hold a special place in her heart. She does an excellent job sharing this love, balancing descriptions of the silvery water with the more gritty reality at its edges.

She places particular emphasis on the people (often working class and poor) who have, and still do, live along the banks of the Thames, maintaining a special sympathy for those of the Estuary who have for so long played second fiddle to the glitzy capital just upriver.

Click here to buy The Way To The Sea via Amazon

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our weekly newsletter and get a free collection of eBooks!

geo line break v3

Subscribe and Save!

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

geo line break v3

LATEST STORIES

geo line break v3

University of Winchester

geo line break v3

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Derby

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in REVIEWS...

Books

THE WAY TO THE SEA by Caroline Crampton book review

by Caroline Crampton • Granta Books • £14.99 (hardback)

Books

UPHEAVAL: How Nations Cope with Crisis and Change by Jared Diamond book review

by Jared Diamond • Allen Lane • £25 (hardback)

Books

A CHIP SHOP IN POZNAN: My Unlikely Year in Poland by Ben Aitken book review

by Ben Aitken • Icon Books • £12.99 (paperback)

Books

GENESIS by Edward O Wilson book review

by Edward O Wilson • Allen Lane • £17.99 (paperback)

Books

A SAVAGE DREAMLAND: Journeys in Burma by David Eimer book review

by David Eimer • Bloomsbury • £20 (hardback)

Films

Manry at Sea at the Ocean Film Festival 2019 review

The uplifting story of a remarkable man who sailed the…

Books

THE FUTURE STARTS HERE by John Higgs book review

by John Higgs • Weidenfeld & Nicolson • £20/£11 (hardback/eBook)

Books

ORIGINS by Lewis Dartnell book review

by Lewis Dartnell • Bodley Head • £18.99 (hardback)

Books

WHY CITIES LOOK THE WAY THEY DO by Richard Williams book review

by Richard Williams • Polity Books • £15.99 (paperback)

Books

EPIC CONTINENT by Nicholas Jubber book review

by Nicholas Jubber • John Murray Press • £20 (hardback)

Books

NEVER HOME ALONE by Rob Dunn book review

by Rob Dunn • Basic Books • £22.99 (hardback)

Books

GIVEN HALF A CHANCE by Edward Davey book review

by Edward Davey • Unbound • £9.99 (paperback)

Exhibitions

First Animals at Oxford University Natural History Museum review

From July 2019 to February 2020, the Oxford University Natural…

Books

THE SCRAMBLE FOR EUROPE by Stephen Smith book review

by Stephen Smith • Polity Books • £15.99 (paperback)

Books

INCREDIBLE JOURNEYS by David Barrie book review

by David Barrie • Hodder & Stoughton • £25 (hardback)

Books

THE EASTERNMOST HOUSE by Juliet Blaxland book review

by Juliet Blaxland • Sandstone Press • £9.99 (paperback)

Books

FALTER by Bill McKibben book review

by Bill McKibben • Wildfire • £20 (hardback)

Exhibitions

BA 2119: Flight of the Future at the Saatchi Gallery

A new exhibition at the Saatchi Gallery flies forward 100…

Exhibitions

Trees at the Fondation Cartier review

From 12 July through to 10 November, the Fondation Cartier…

Reviews

Trees a Crowd with David Oakes podcast review

A relaxed podcast, in which actor David Oakes interviews professionals…