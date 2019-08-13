  2. Home/
  3. Reviews/
  4. Books/
  5. NEVER HOME ALONE by Rob Dunn book review

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

NEVER HOME ALONE by Rob Dunn book review

NEVER HOME ALONE by Rob Dunn book review
13 Aug
2019
by Rob Dunn • Basic Books • £22.99 (hardback)

Bugs and bacteria may make people squirm, but remove these species from the home at our peril, argues Rob Dunn. This ecologist and creepy-crawly enthusiast seeks to persuade the uninitiated that the vast majority of the 200,000 species he has uncovered in human dwellings are beneficent.

Keep an eye on the world
signup buttonGet Geographical’s latest news delivered straight to your inbox every Friday, plus a collection of free eBooks on the subjects that matter to you!

A minor quibble – the tagline to this book is a bit misleading. Of the microbes, millipedes, camel crickets and honeybees mentioned, only the microbes and the crickets get any attention, but it doesn’t matter – they’re still fascinating. As regards the former (which make up the majority of species in the home), Dunn demonstrates that the inhabitants of houses with less bacterial diversity are more likely to have weakened immune systems and to suffer from chronic inflammatory diseases such as asthma. At the same time, he argues that removing bacterial biodiversity in the name of cleanliness actually makes it easier for the really dangerous pathogens to spread.

Larger creatures also come in for approval. Dunn talks us through his research on the camel cricket, an alarmingly prevalent species in North American homes (if you’re not a fan of crickets), which has been found to contain a new type of bacteria able to break down lignin, the key component of the paper industry’s toxic and hard-to-break-down waste. What other miracles could be hiding in the under-researched and often reviled species such as these?

In this full and entertaining account, spanning a huge amount of scientific research, Dunn has interwoven his unconditional passion for the creatures than live in our homes with enough concrete examples of their utility to convince the rest of us to care. For those who really revel in the disgusting, there are a few skin-crawling details with which to freak out friends (particularly those who own a cat), but overall the message is clear – the chemical methods we use to clear our homes of germs and pests do more harm then good. Cockroaches come back stronger; immune systems get weaker. Better to open the door, open the windows and let nature back in.

Click here to buy Never Home Alone via Amazon

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our weekly newsletter and get a free collection of eBooks!

geo line break v3

Subscribe and Save!

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

geo line break v3

LATEST STORIES

geo line break v3

University of Winchester

geo line break v3

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Derby

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in REVIEWS...

Books

THE FUTURE STARTS HERE by John Higgs book review

by John Higgs • Weidenfeld & Nicolson • £20/£11 (hardback/eBook)

Books

ORIGINS by Lewis Dartnell book review

by Lewis Dartnell • Bodley Head • £18.99 (hardback)

Books

EPIC CONTINENT by Nicholas Jubber book review

by Nicholas Jubber • John Murray Press • £20 (hardback)

Books

NEVER HOME ALONE by Rob Dunn book review

by Rob Dunn • Basic Books • £22.99 (hardback)

Books

GIVEN HALF A CHANCE by Edward Davey book review

by Edward Davey • Unbound • £9.99 (paperback)

Exhibitions

First Animals at Oxford University Natural History Museum review

From July 2019 to February 2020, the Oxford University Natural…

Books

THE SCRAMBLE FOR EUROPE by Stephen Smith book review

by Stephen Smith • Polity Books • £15.99 (paperback)

Books

INCREDIBLE JOURNEYS by David Barrie book review

by David Barrie • Hodder & Stoughton • £25 (hardback)

Books

THE EASTERNMOST HOUSE by Juliet Blaxland book review

by Juliet Blaxland • Sandstone Press • £9.99 (paperback)

Books

FALTER by Bill McKibben book review

by Bill McKibben • Wildfire • £20 (hardback)

Exhibitions

BA 2119: Flight of the Future at the Saatchi Gallery

A new exhibition at the Saatchi Gallery flies forward 100…

Exhibitions

Trees at the Fondation Cartier review

From 12 July through to 10 November, the Fondation Cartier…

Reviews

Trees a Crowd with David Oakes podcast review

A relaxed podcast, in which actor David Oakes interviews professionals…

Exhibitions

Bahith at the Gazelli Art House gallery review

Exploring ideas of identity, heritage and life after trauma, Bahith…

Books

THE DEEP by Alex Rogers book review

by Alex Rogers • Wildfire • £20 (hardback)

Films

Aruanas review: Carlos Manga Jr and Estela Renner

An ‘environmental thriller’ focusing on the lives of campaigners working…

Exhibitions

Royal Society Summer Science Exhibition review

The Royal Society Summer Science Exhibition is open to visitors…

Films

The Flood review: Anthony Woodley

In this moving, sometimes harrowing film from director Anthony Woodley,…

Films

We the Animals review: Jeremiah Zagar

A brutal, hard-hitting coming-of-age tale that doesn’t hold its punches

Books

FIRST RAISE A FLAG by Peter Martell review

by Peter Martell • Hurst • £25 (hardback)