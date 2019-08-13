  2. Home/
  3. Reviews/
  4. Books/
  5. GIVEN HALF A CHANCE by Edward Davey book review

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

GIVEN HALF A CHANCE by Edward Davey book review

  • Written by  Laura Cole
  • Published in Books
GIVEN HALF A CHANCE by Edward Davey book review
13 Aug
2019
by Edward Davey • Unbound • £9.99 (paperback)

Edward Davey, began his book in 2015 – and it shows. Given Half a Chance starts with the optimism around the UN’s delivery of the Global Goals and COP21 Paris Agreements. Twice in that year, global leaders came together to make solid commitments to society and the environment: ‘despite a fractured world, the international community had somehow managed to put its difference aside and broker these two ambitious agreements,’ he writes. In light of the political upheaval that has unfolded since, Given Half a Chance is a quick and insightful guide to get us back on track.

Keep an eye on the world
signup buttonGet Geographical’s latest news delivered straight to your inbox every Friday, plus a collection of free eBooks on the subjects that matter to you!

The ten ways – rather than instructions such as ‘recycle more’ – are the important subjects we should be focusing on, such as forests, renewables, oceans and biodiversity. To tackle them, Davey brings together some of the biggest names in the environmental movement. Generally, this works to the book’s advantage. Each path can report straight from the helm of projects such as Kew’s Millennium Seed Bank, ongoing efforts to create a Global Ocean Commission, and the French government’s initiative to increase the carbon content of soil.

Occasionally, however, the book leans too heavily on interviews with established figureheads. Interactions with David Attenborough and Prince Charles are referenced often, despite not offering any revelatory information. Prestige is also favoured over grassroots, and the paths refer more often to corporate leaders and ‘top ten people to change the world’ than group stories. Not only might this intimidate the young generations Davey hopes to inspire, it is also a missed opportunity to give coverage to effective but uncelebrated projects. Besides, real environmental revolution will involve the cooperation of billions of people, not just the top ten.

Nonetheless, the book is a valuable introduction to the many sides of the environmental challenge. Far from being a gimmick, the book’s listicle style makes solving them seem straightforward. Given Half a Chance finishes with a sense of hope that we are ‘on the cusp of an astonishing transition’, and returns us to 2015’s sense of possibility, and its urgency.

Click here to buy Given Half a Chance via Amazon

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our weekly newsletter and get a free collection of eBooks!

geo line break v3

Subscribe and Save!

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

geo line break v3

LATEST STORIES

geo line break v3

University of Winchester

geo line break v3

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Derby

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in REVIEWS...

Books

THE FUTURE STARTS HERE by John Higgs book review

by John Higgs • Weidenfeld & Nicolson • £20/£11 (hardback/eBook)

Books

ORIGINS by Lewis Dartnell book review

by Lewis Dartnell • Bodley Head • £18.99 (hardback)

Books

EPIC CONTINENT by Nicholas Jubber book review

by Nicholas Jubber • John Murray Press • £20 (hardback)

Books

NEVER HOME ALONE by Rob Dunn book review

by Rob Dunn • Basic Books • £22.99 (hardback)

Books

GIVEN HALF A CHANCE by Edward Davey book review

by Edward Davey • Unbound • £9.99 (paperback)

Exhibitions

First Animals at Oxford University Natural History Museum review

From July 2019 to February 2020, the Oxford University Natural…

Books

THE SCRAMBLE FOR EUROPE by Stephen Smith book review

by Stephen Smith • Polity Books • £15.99 (paperback)

Books

INCREDIBLE JOURNEYS by David Barrie book review

by David Barrie • Hodder & Stoughton • £25 (hardback)

Books

THE EASTERNMOST HOUSE by Juliet Blaxland book review

by Juliet Blaxland • Sandstone Press • £9.99 (paperback)

Books

FALTER by Bill McKibben book review

by Bill McKibben • Wildfire • £20 (hardback)

Exhibitions

BA 2119: Flight of the Future at the Saatchi Gallery

A new exhibition at the Saatchi Gallery flies forward 100…

Exhibitions

Trees at the Fondation Cartier review

From 12 July through to 10 November, the Fondation Cartier…

Reviews

Trees a Crowd with David Oakes podcast review

A relaxed podcast, in which actor David Oakes interviews professionals…

Exhibitions

Bahith at the Gazelli Art House gallery review

Exploring ideas of identity, heritage and life after trauma, Bahith…

Books

THE DEEP by Alex Rogers book review

by Alex Rogers • Wildfire • £20 (hardback)

Films

Aruanas review: Carlos Manga Jr and Estela Renner

An ‘environmental thriller’ focusing on the lives of campaigners working…

Exhibitions

Royal Society Summer Science Exhibition review

The Royal Society Summer Science Exhibition is open to visitors…

Films

The Flood review: Anthony Woodley

In this moving, sometimes harrowing film from director Anthony Woodley,…

Films

We the Animals review: Jeremiah Zagar

A brutal, hard-hitting coming-of-age tale that doesn’t hold its punches

Books

FIRST RAISE A FLAG by Peter Martell review

by Peter Martell • Hurst • £25 (hardback)