  2. Home/
  3. Reviews/
  4. Books/
  5. THE SCRAMBLE FOR EUROPE by Stephen Smith book review

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

THE SCRAMBLE FOR EUROPE by Stephen Smith book review

  • Written by  Richard Smyth
  • Published in Books
THE SCRAMBLE FOR EUROPE by Stephen Smith book review
02 Aug
2019
by Stephen Smith • Polity Books • £15.99 (paperback)

It should not be so startling to read an analysis of modern-day migration from Africa to Europe in which the experiences of African states and African citizens are centred at the expense of European perspectives. But this is a startling read. Smith’s book is built (carefully, diligently and intelligently) around the staggering demographics of the African continent: as populations rocket and cities mushroom, an earth-shaking youthquake becomes impossible to ignore.

Keep an eye on the world
signup buttonGet Geographical’s latest news delivered straight to your inbox every Friday, plus a collection of free eBooks on the subjects that matter to you!

In Lagos, ‘the unquestioned world citadel of youth’, around 60 per cent of inhabitants are under 15 years of age; across sub-Saharan Africa, the figure is about 40 per cent. As the ‘youth bulge’ builds in under-resourced and often chaotic communities, traditional models of seniority lose their appeal, and smartphones and satellite dishes feed an irresistible longing for escape – to the US, to China, or of course to Europe. Smith cites a 2016 poll which found that 42 per cent of African aged 15 to 24 wanted to emigrate. Senegalese youngsters, we are told, adopt the motto ‘Barcelona or death’ (‘Barcelona, with its dream football team, is shorthand for Europe’).

While wryly underplaying the precision of his many statistics (in African studies, ‘to use a decimal point is proof of a researcher’s naivety, if not incompetence’), Smith does flirt with a sort of demographic determinism; he qualifies the Comtean aphorism that ‘demography is destiny’, but nevertheless leans heavily on a numbers-driven analysis (whereby, for instance, public-sector corruption is seen as ‘informal taxation’, both inevitable and rational under conditions of population-driven undersupply).

Smith moves confidently through a range of possible futures for Africa and Europe, always well-informed and doggedly even-handed; though an insightful critic of Jeremiahs from Malthus to Robert Kaplan, he is sometimes overconfident in his own forecasts, which often come across as something more in the line of proofs or self-evident truths. He tries not to succumb to doom-saying (‘I find it hard to accept that [Africa] could become an abandoned hulk in the eyes of its teeming youth’), but this is not a book that glitters with undue optimism for ‘the Island-continent of Peter Pan’.

Click here to buy The Scramble for Europe via Amazon

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our weekly newsletter and get a free collection of eBooks!

geo line break v3

Subscribe and Save!

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

geo line break v3

LATEST STORIES

geo line break v3

University of Winchester

geo line break v3

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Derby

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in REVIEWS...

Books

THE SCRAMBLE FOR EUROPE by Stephen Smith book review

by Stephen Smith • Polity Books • £15.99 (paperback)

Books

INCREDIBLE JOURNEYS by David Barrie book review

by David Barrie • Hodder & Stoughton • £25 (hardback)

Books

THE EASTERNMOST HOUSE by Juliet Blaxland book review

by Juliet Blaxland • Sandstone Press • £9.99 (paperback)

Books

FALTER by Bill McKibben book review

by Bill McKibben • Wildfire • £20 (hardback)

Exhibitions

BA 2119: Flight of the Future at the Saatchi Gallery

A new exhibition at the Saatchi Gallery flies forward 100…

Exhibitions

Trees at the Fondation Cartier review

From 12 July through to 10 November, the Fondation Cartier…

Reviews

Trees a Crowd with David Oakes podcast review

A relaxed podcast, in which actor David Oakes interviews professionals…

Exhibitions

Bahith at the Gazelli Art House gallery review

Exploring ideas of identity, heritage and life after trauma, Bahith…

Books

THE DEEP by Alex Rogers book review

by Alex Rogers • Wildfire • £20 (hardback)

Films

Aruanas review: Carlos Manga Jr and Estela Renner

An ‘environmental thriller’ focusing on the lives of campaigners working…

Exhibitions

Royal Society Summer Science Exhibition review

The Royal Society Summer Science Exhibition is open to visitors…

Films

The Flood review: Anthony Woodley

In this moving, sometimes harrowing film from director Anthony Woodley,…

Films

We the Animals review: Jeremiah Zagar

A brutal, hard-hitting coming-of-age tale that doesn’t hold its punches

Books

FIRST RAISE A FLAG by Peter Martell review

by Peter Martell • Hurst • £25 (hardback)

Books

OUTPOST by Dan Richards review

by Dan Richards • Canongate • £19.99 (paperback)

Books

WORKING WITH NATURE by Jeremy Purseglove review

by Jeremy Purseglove • Profile Books • £14.99 (hardback/eBook)

Books

THE BURIED by Peter Hessler review

by Peter Hessler • Profile Books • £25 (hardback/eBook)

Books

YASUKE by Thomas Lockley and Geoffrey Girard review

by Thomas Lockley and Geoffrey Girard • Little, Brown • £20 (hardback/eBook)

Books

UNDERLAND by Robert Macfarlane review

by Robert Macfarlane • Hamish Hamilton • £20 (hardback/eBook)

Exhibitions

FOOD: Bigger than the Plate at the V&A, exhibition review

An exhibition at the V&A brings together innovations from across…