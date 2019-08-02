  2. Home/
  3. Reviews/
  4. Books/
  5. INCREDIBLE JOURNEYS by David Barrie book review

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

INCREDIBLE JOURNEYS by David Barrie book review

  • Written by  Geordie Torr
  • Published in Books
INCREDIBLE JOURNEYS by David Barrie book review
02 Aug
2019
by David Barrie • Hodder & Stoughton • £25 (hardback)

The animal world abounds with extraordinary tales of navigation. Creatures as diverse as whale sharks, sea turtles, dragonflies, Arctic terns and reindeer all make long-distance migrations, regularly returning to the same haunts year in, year out. But there are other, less well-known feats, such as the seed-finding abilities of Clark’s nuthatch, which somehow remembers the positions of as many as 6,000 seed caches it has created over an area of about 260 square kilometres.

Keep an eye on the world
signup buttonGet Geographical’s latest news delivered straight to your inbox every Friday, plus a collection of free eBooks on the subjects that matter to you!

So how do they do it? In Incredible Journeys, David Barrie sets out to find out. The book hews to a now familiar template: fascinated/intrigued/slightly obsessed author travels far and wide talking to eminent experts to illuminate the subject at hand, weaving tales of his travels together with anecdotes related to the research he’s describing. Each chapter sets up a new navigational mystery and then describes the ingenious experiments used to discover the underlying mechanism that allows the animal in question to get to where it needs to be.

As Barrie points out, there’s still a lot we don’t know about animal navigation, but what we do know points to the use of a myriad of different techniques and innate abilities, including mental maps of local landmarks, celestial objects or geomagnetic gradients, step counting, sun compasses, the perception of polarised light, internal clocks and a keen sense of smell. Generally, animals will use a combination of methods, and the often complex processing of different environmental cues by creatures such as bees and ants, which have tiny brains, is nothing short of staggering.

If I have a criticism, it’s that the book lacks a certain coherence – it often feels like a meandering collection of anecdotes in search of some sort of structural framework. But nonetheless, this ‘incredible journey’ through the science of the techniques that animals use to find their way around never fails to fascinate.

Click here to buy Incredible Journeys via Amazon

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our weekly newsletter and get a free collection of eBooks!

geo line break v3

Subscribe and Save!

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

geo line break v3

LATEST STORIES

geo line break v3

University of Winchester

geo line break v3

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Derby

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in REVIEWS...

Books

THE SCRAMBLE FOR EUROPE by Stephen Smith book review

by Stephen Smith • Polity Books • £15.99 (paperback)

Books

INCREDIBLE JOURNEYS by David Barrie book review

by David Barrie • Hodder & Stoughton • £25 (hardback)

Books

THE EASTERNMOST HOUSE by Juliet Blaxland book review

by Juliet Blaxland • Sandstone Press • £9.99 (paperback)

Books

FALTER by Bill McKibben book review

by Bill McKibben • Wildfire • £20 (hardback)

Exhibitions

BA 2119: Flight of the Future at the Saatchi Gallery

A new exhibition at the Saatchi Gallery flies forward 100…

Exhibitions

Trees at the Fondation Cartier review

From 12 July through to 10 November, the Fondation Cartier…

Reviews

Trees a Crowd with David Oakes podcast review

A relaxed podcast, in which actor David Oakes interviews professionals…

Exhibitions

Bahith at the Gazelli Art House gallery review

Exploring ideas of identity, heritage and life after trauma, Bahith…

Books

THE DEEP by Alex Rogers book review

by Alex Rogers • Wildfire • £20 (hardback)

Films

Aruanas review: Carlos Manga Jr and Estela Renner

An ‘environmental thriller’ focusing on the lives of campaigners working…

Exhibitions

Royal Society Summer Science Exhibition review

The Royal Society Summer Science Exhibition is open to visitors…

Films

The Flood review: Anthony Woodley

In this moving, sometimes harrowing film from director Anthony Woodley,…

Films

We the Animals review: Jeremiah Zagar

A brutal, hard-hitting coming-of-age tale that doesn’t hold its punches

Books

FIRST RAISE A FLAG by Peter Martell review

by Peter Martell • Hurst • £25 (hardback)

Books

OUTPOST by Dan Richards review

by Dan Richards • Canongate • £19.99 (paperback)

Books

WORKING WITH NATURE by Jeremy Purseglove review

by Jeremy Purseglove • Profile Books • £14.99 (hardback/eBook)

Books

THE BURIED by Peter Hessler review

by Peter Hessler • Profile Books • £25 (hardback/eBook)

Books

YASUKE by Thomas Lockley and Geoffrey Girard review

by Thomas Lockley and Geoffrey Girard • Little, Brown • £20 (hardback/eBook)

Books

UNDERLAND by Robert Macfarlane review

by Robert Macfarlane • Hamish Hamilton • £20 (hardback/eBook)

Exhibitions

FOOD: Bigger than the Plate at the V&A, exhibition review

An exhibition at the V&A brings together innovations from across…