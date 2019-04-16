  2. Home/
  3. Reviews/
  4. Books/
  5. TRADING TERRITORIES: Mapping the Early Modern World

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

TRADING TERRITORIES: Mapping the Early Modern World

  • Written by  Richard Smyth
  • Published in Books
TRADING TERRITORIES: Mapping the Early Modern World
16 Apr
2019
by Jerry Brotton • Reaktion Books • £9.99 (paperback)

First published in 1997, Jerry Brotton’s Trading Territories is a history not just of how the first truly global maps were made but how they were conceptualised, and how they shaped as well as described the early-modern world. Brotton set out to challenge a consensus in historiography that looked insistently westward, intent on preserving a pickled-in-spirits ‘European’ Renaissance. Instead he presents early-modern geography as globalised, status-driven and vigorously mercantile, enriched by the scholars and patrons of the Ottoman and Islamic spheres. It’s not characterised by high-minded ‘Renaissance’ ideals but embodied, rather, by the seafarers of the Portuguese empire and ‘their messy, hybrid histories of commercial, cultural and sexual exchanges with different cultures’.

The consensus is less cosy now than it was 22 years ago, but Brotton’s book remains a powerful read. A handful of key texts unlock a sprawling history. In 1464 the Florentine geographer Francesco Berlinghieri dedicates a treatise on Ptolemy not a European prince but to the Ottoman sultan Mehmed II. 

From here, Brotton goes on to emphasise instead the extent to which the Islamic Ottomans were diplomatically and culturally enmeshed with Europe. The Spheres tapestry, commissioned in 1525 by João III, depicts a globe on which Portugal’s overseas territories are mapped in detail, the act of map-making serving as a forceful claim to imperial authority. Profit motives drive the 16th century pursuit of a route to the spice-rich Moluccas, which results in the fleet of Ferdinand Magellan circumnavigating the globe under a Castilian flag (only 18 of a crew of 240 arrived home, but they still had with them a large complement of charts, quadrants, planispheres and astrolabes). As the rapacious East India trading empires of the British and Dutch loom into view in the 1600s, map-making as a discipline is diminished, the geographer – once ‘also a traveller, merchant, mathematician and globemaker’ – reduced ‘to the role of a skilled administrator’.

Brotton’s rebuttalist approach results in some passages that are more ‘tell’ than ‘show’ – one sometimes wishes for more storytelling and less historiographical commentary – and he is not always the most elegant of writers, but Trading Territories covers a wide sweep of shifting territory with verve and authority.

Click here to purchase Trading Territories by Jerry Brotton from Amazon

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our weekly newsletter and get a free collection of eBooks!

geo line break v3

Subscribe and Save!

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

Sign up for our weekly newsletter today and get a FREE eBook collection!

LATEST STORIES

geo line break v3

University of Winchester

geo line break v3

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Derby

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in REVIEWS...

Books

GANGES: The Many Pasts of an Indian River

by Sudipta Sen • Yale University Press • £20 (hardback)

Books

TRADING TERRITORIES: Mapping the Early Modern World

by Jerry Brotton • Reaktion Books • £9.99 (paperback)

Books

DESERT LOCUST PLAGUES: Controlling the Ancient Scourge

by Colin Everard • IB Tauris • £30 (hardback)

Books

PIE FIDELITY: In Defence of British Food

by Pete Brown • Particular Books • £16.99 (hardback)

Books

FUTURE CITIES: Architecture and the Imagination

by Paul Dobraszczyk • Reaktion Books • £18 (hardback)

Books

THE FUTURE IS ASIAN: Global Order in the 21st Century

by Parag Khanna • Weidenfeld & Nicolson • £20 (hardback)

Films

Sharkwater Extinction by Rob Stewart

It makes you angry - extremely. It makes you sad…

Books

THE PASSIONATE IMPERIALISTS

by Rory O’Grady • The Conrad Press • £18.99 (hardback)

Books

COMPANIONS IN CONFLICT: Animals in Occupied Palestine

by Penny Johnson • Melville House • £25 (hardback/eBook)

Books

AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 TRAINS: A 45,000-Mile Adventure

by Monisha Rajesh • Bloomsbury • £20 (hardback)

Books

THE ALPS

by Jon Mathieu • Polity Press • £19.99 (hardback)

Books

OIL, POWER AND WAR: A Dark History

by Matthieu Auzanneau • Chelsea Green Publishing • £25 (hardback)

Books

THE LIBRARY OF ICE: Readings from a Cold Climate

by Nancy Campbell • Scribnern • £14.99 (hardback)

Exhibitions

Microbiota at Cité des Sciences et de l’Industrie

Paris is home to Europe’s largest science museum. Its latest…

Books

THE GOODNESS PARADOX: How Evolution Made us More and Less Violent

by Richard Wrangham • Profile Books  • £25 (hardback/eBook)

Books

SURVEILLANCE VALLEY: The Secret Military History of the Internet

by Yasha Levine • Icon Books • £14.99 (paperback)

Books

UNRULY WATERS: How Mountain Rivers and Monsoons Have Shaped South Asia’s History

by Sunil Amrith • Allen Lane • £25 (hardback)

Books

SAVAGE FRONTIER: The Pyrenees in History

by Matthew Carr • Hurst • £20 (hardback)

Books

IN THE FOOTSTEPS OF JOSEPH DALTON HOOKER: A Sikkim Adventure

by Seamus O’Brien • Kew Publishing • £40 (hardback)

Books

A SHORT HISTORY OF EUROPE: From Pericles to Putin

by Simon Jenkins • Viking • £25 (hardback)