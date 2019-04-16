  2. Home/
  3. Reviews/
  4. Books/
  5. FUTURE CITIES: Architecture and the Imagination

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

FUTURE CITIES: Architecture and the Imagination

  • Written by  A S H Smyth
  • Published in Books
FUTURE CITIES: Architecture and the Imagination
16 Apr
2019
by Paul Dobraszczyk • Reaktion Books • £18 (hardback)

As mankind attempts to grapple with its own impact upon the planet, and ever more of us pour into already-bulging cities, these metastasising megalopolises could clearly use some bold rethinking. But Paul Dobraszczyk, teaching fellow at London’s Bartlett School of Architecture, says the discussion is too much about ‘mitigation rather than adaptation’, and, per Freud, that we must first accept the problem, and then work through it.

Excoriating the edifice complex of the modern world’s ‘landmark’ cities, and rejecting ‘greening’, ‘zero waste’ and other solutions as little more than sticking plasters, he bemoans the ‘poverty of the contemporary imagination’ in helping us ‘incubate radical responses’ to impending (if not already-present) problems such as climate change, waste disposal, and social division. He then leads us on a tour of novels and eco-artworks, speculative architectural drawings and computer games, from the 19th century to the early 21st (JG Ballard features heavily, as does a lot of talk about ‘poetics’, ‘sign’ and suchlike), exhorting us that this is how our embattled world should think about the ‘cities of the future’ – be they submerged, floating or flying; up or down; ruined or recycled – as a scientific, liveable reality, not just artistic fantasy: ‘to ground these imaginary cities in architectural practice’, either through use of adaptive biological materials, ‘dynamic coexistence’, or repurposing of our waste products.

Future Cities is at its best when actually doing this – acting as a survey of imaginative architectures and particularly those in literature, which point to how we might all live in these environments. Where it is less convincing, alas, is as a manifesto, making increasingly broad claims about the group consciousness, society and politics. Dobraszczyk’s views are far from neutral, from his (unquestioned) identification of ‘neoliberal capitalism’ as the source of all our problems to arguing for ‘new social and economic modes of production’. And if the mad, rich, architectural ‘utopias’ of, say, Dubai are obviously no way forward, it soon becomes evident that Dobraszczyk’s preferred solutions tend to revolve around algae, mind-meld, and ‘organic’ – that is uncontrolled – growth.

While there are certainly valid question to be raised about who is entitled to design and create cities, and for whose benefit, his enthusiasm for what are in essence shanty towns seems quite ridiculous. And stepping away from the literally safe spaces of books and artists’ explorations to urge that city-scaled architecture be transformed into a ‘user’-built and -designed enterprise – ‘in the hands of the many’ – smacks of the sort of ivory-tower thinking afforded only to those who’ll never live in the resulting slums.

Click here to purchase Future Cities by Paul Dobraszczyk from Amazon

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our weekly newsletter and get a free collection of eBooks!

geo line break v3

Subscribe and Save!

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

Sign up for our weekly newsletter today and get a FREE eBook collection!

LATEST STORIES

geo line break v3

University of Winchester

geo line break v3

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Derby

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in REVIEWS...

Books

GANGES: The Many Pasts of an Indian River

by Sudipta Sen • Yale University Press • £20 (hardback)

Books

TRADING TERRITORIES: Mapping the Early Modern World

by Jerry Brotton • Reaktion Books • £9.99 (paperback)

Books

DESERT LOCUST PLAGUES: Controlling the Ancient Scourge

by Colin Everard • IB Tauris • £30 (hardback)

Books

PIE FIDELITY: In Defence of British Food

by Pete Brown • Particular Books • £16.99 (hardback)

Books

FUTURE CITIES: Architecture and the Imagination

by Paul Dobraszczyk • Reaktion Books • £18 (hardback)

Books

THE FUTURE IS ASIAN: Global Order in the 21st Century

by Parag Khanna • Weidenfeld & Nicolson • £20 (hardback)

Films

Sharkwater Extinction by Rob Stewart

It makes you angry - extremely. It makes you sad…

Books

THE PASSIONATE IMPERIALISTS

by Rory O’Grady • The Conrad Press • £18.99 (hardback)

Books

COMPANIONS IN CONFLICT: Animals in Occupied Palestine

by Penny Johnson • Melville House • £25 (hardback/eBook)

Books

AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 TRAINS: A 45,000-Mile Adventure

by Monisha Rajesh • Bloomsbury • £20 (hardback)

Books

THE ALPS

by Jon Mathieu • Polity Press • £19.99 (hardback)

Books

OIL, POWER AND WAR: A Dark History

by Matthieu Auzanneau • Chelsea Green Publishing • £25 (hardback)

Books

THE LIBRARY OF ICE: Readings from a Cold Climate

by Nancy Campbell • Scribnern • £14.99 (hardback)

Exhibitions

Microbiota at Cité des Sciences et de l’Industrie

Paris is home to Europe’s largest science museum. Its latest…

Books

THE GOODNESS PARADOX: How Evolution Made us More and Less Violent

by Richard Wrangham • Profile Books  • £25 (hardback/eBook)

Books

SURVEILLANCE VALLEY: The Secret Military History of the Internet

by Yasha Levine • Icon Books • £14.99 (paperback)

Books

UNRULY WATERS: How Mountain Rivers and Monsoons Have Shaped South Asia’s History

by Sunil Amrith • Allen Lane • £25 (hardback)

Books

SAVAGE FRONTIER: The Pyrenees in History

by Matthew Carr • Hurst • £20 (hardback)

Books

IN THE FOOTSTEPS OF JOSEPH DALTON HOOKER: A Sikkim Adventure

by Seamus O’Brien • Kew Publishing • £40 (hardback)

Books

A SHORT HISTORY OF EUROPE: From Pericles to Putin

by Simon Jenkins • Viking • £25 (hardback)