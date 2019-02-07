  2. Home/
  3. Reviews/
  4. Books/
  5. THE GOODNESS PARADOX: How Evolution Made us More and Less Violent

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

THE GOODNESS PARADOX: How Evolution Made us More and Less Violent

  • Written by  Laura Cole
  • Published in Books
THE GOODNESS PARADOX: How Evolution Made us More and Less Violent
07 Feb
2019
by Richard Wrangham • Profile Books  • £25 (hardback/eBook)

For a book about human behaviour, a large proportion of The Goodness Paradox focuses on our closest non-human relatives, the chimpanzee and the bonobo. Though these two species share a common ancestor and occupy similar environments, on opposite banks of the River Congo, their behaviour is startlingly different. Where chimps are prone to frequent acts of violence, bonobos are relatively peaceful. For primatologist Richard Wrangham, the difference offers a vital window into the human condition. ‘Why are humans both highly tolerant, like bonobos and highly violent, like chimpanzees?’ he asks.

As he did for cooking in Catching Fire, Wrangham demonstrates that our ability for cold, calculated violence is a distinctly human trait. ‘War can vanish from a society for decades at a time, but when it starts up again, the numbers show that humans kill one another at rates higher than chimpanzees or any other primate.’

A key takeaway from this book, however, is that our ability for peace is exceptional. ‘Tolerance is a rare phenomenon in wild animals, at least in the extreme form that humans show,’ he explains. While domestic species have had violent traits bred out of them, something different must have happened for humans. By looking at the bonobo, which became a more tolerant species all on its own, he offers compelling argument that humans domesticated themselves in a similar way. 

His comparisons to other primates can become uncomfortable. One of his main points is that human day-to-day physical aggression is exceptionally low compared to animal species: ‘They happen at less than one per cent of the frequency among either of our closest ape relatives.’ As low as that may be, rates of domestic, sexual and institutional violence are much higher than desirable. Wrangham continually addresses the notion that though we are the most peaceful ape, we must do better.

Click here to purchase The Goodness Paradox by Richard Wrangham from Amazon

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our weekly newsletter and get a free collection of eBooks!

geo line break v3

Subscribe to Geographical!

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

Sign up for our weekly newsletter today and get a FREE eBook collection!

LATEST STORIES

geo line break v3

University of Winchester

geo line break v3

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Derby

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in REVIEWS...

Books

THE GOODNESS PARADOX: How Evolution Made us More and Less Violent

by Richard Wrangham • Profile Books  • £25 (hardback/eBook)

Books

SURVEILLANCE VALLEY: The Secret Military History of the Internet

by Yasha Levine • Icon Books • £14.99 (paperback)

Books

UNRULY WATERS: How Mountain Rivers and Monsoons Have Shaped South Asia’s History

by Sunil Amrith • Allen Lane • £25 (hardback)

Books

SAVAGE FRONTIER: The Pyrenees in History

by Matthew Carr • Hurst • £20 (hardback)

Books

IN THE FOOTSTEPS OF JOSEPH DALTON HOOKER: A Sikkim Adventure

by Seamus O’Brien • Kew Publishing • £40 (hardback)

Books

A SHORT HISTORY OF EUROPE: From Pericles to Putin

by Simon Jenkins • Viking • £25 (hardback)

Films

A Private War by Matthew Heineman

A harrowing and honest portrayal of the working life of…

Films

Surviving the Outback by Michael Atkinson

One man’s recreation of an epic 1930s survival experience deep…

Books

ATLAS: A World of Maps from the British Library

by Tom Harper • The British Library • £30 (hardback)

Books

A History of America in 100 Maps

by Susan Schulten • The British Library • £30 (hardback)

Books

UP: My Life’s Journey to the Top of Everest

by Ben & Marina Fogle • William Collins • £20 (hardback/eBook)

Books

EUROPE: A Natural History

by Tim Flannery • Allen Lane • £25 (hardback)

Books

Photographers Against Wildlife Crime

by Keith Wilson • £40 (hardback)

Books

BABEL: Around the World in 20 Languages

by Gaston Dorren • Profile Books • £14.99 (hardback)

Books

CIVILIZATION: The Way We Live Now

by William A. Ewing and Holly Roussell • Thames and…

Books

THE RHINE: Following Europe’s Greatest River from Amsterdam to the Alps

by Ben Coates • Nicholas Brealey Publishing • £12.99 (paperback)

Books

YOU ARE HERE: A Brief Guide to the World

by Nicholas Crane • Weidenfeld & Nicolson • £12.99 (hardback)

Books

CLIMATE JUSTICE: Hope, Resilience and the Fight for a Sustainable Future

by Mary Robinson • Bloomsbury • £16.99 (hardback)

Books

SOUTH: The Race to the Pole

by Pieter van der Merwe and Jeremy Michell • Bloomsbury • £18.99…

Books

STEP BY STEP: The Life in My Journeys

by Simon Reeve • Hodder & Stoughton • £20 (hardback)