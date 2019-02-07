  2. Home/
  3. Reviews/
  4. Books/
  5. IN THE FOOTSTEPS OF JOSEPH DALTON HOOKER: A Sikkim Adventure

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

IN THE FOOTSTEPS OF JOSEPH DALTON HOOKER: A Sikkim Adventure

  • Written by  Jon Wright
  • Published in Books
IN THE FOOTSTEPS OF JOSEPH DALTON HOOKER: A Sikkim Adventure
07 Feb
2019
by Seamus O’Brien • Kew Publishing • £40 (hardback)

The Victorian era witnessed its share of botanical odysseys, but few can compare with the Himalayan travels of Joseph Dalton Hooker. His trip began in 1847 and he encountered, catalogued and sent home seeds of hundreds of previously unknown species including olives, wild bananas, tree ferns, magnolia and poppies. Nothing caused more of a stir than the rhododendrons. They did very well at their initial destination – the well-suited climate of Ireland – and they were soon being shipped off to adorn gardens in London, New Zealand and Jamaica.

Seamus O’Brien describes Hooker as the ‘greatest exploring botanist of the 19th century’ and it is difficult to disagree. He also proved to be an accomplished geographer and cartographer, and he wasn’t too shabby with a paintbrush. One of this book’s great joys is the wealth of illustrations. Hooker seems to have secured funding with an ease that would astonish modern researchers. This sometimes had unfortunate consequences. When it came to forays into Tibet, ‘the Admiralty, who were footing the bill... expected a little more than natural history collections in return’. In the midst of the ‘Great Game’ between Russia and Britain over control of Central Asia, Hooker’s maps and exploration of mountain passes were of strategic value and, ultimately, his Tibetan journeys paved the way for the annexation of the lower half of Sikkim into British India.

At heart, though, Hooker was a scientist, ready to brave sweltering heat and the deepest snows, and O’Brien does him justice in this wonderful chronicle. You will learn about the curious travel arrangements (‘our elephant was an excellent one, when he did not take obstinate fits’) and discover that Hooker rated giant rhubarb ‘the handsomest herbaceous plant in Sikkim’.

Click here to purchase In the Footsteps of Joseph Dalton Hooker by Seamus O'Brien from Amazon

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our weekly newsletter and get a free collection of eBooks!

geo line break v3

Subscribe to Geographical!

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

Sign up for our weekly newsletter today and get a FREE eBook collection!

LATEST STORIES

geo line break v3

University of Winchester

geo line break v3

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Derby

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in REVIEWS...

Books

THE GOODNESS PARADOX: How Evolution Made us More and Less Violent

by Richard Wrangham • Profile Books  • £25 (hardback/eBook)

Books

SURVEILLANCE VALLEY: The Secret Military History of the Internet

by Yasha Levine • Icon Books • £14.99 (paperback)

Books

UNRULY WATERS: How Mountain Rivers and Monsoons Have Shaped South Asia’s History

by Sunil Amrith • Allen Lane • £25 (hardback)

Books

SAVAGE FRONTIER: The Pyrenees in History

by Matthew Carr • Hurst • £20 (hardback)

Books

IN THE FOOTSTEPS OF JOSEPH DALTON HOOKER: A Sikkim Adventure

by Seamus O’Brien • Kew Publishing • £40 (hardback)

Books

A SHORT HISTORY OF EUROPE: From Pericles to Putin

by Simon Jenkins • Viking • £25 (hardback)

Films

A Private War by Matthew Heineman

A harrowing and honest portrayal of the working life of…

Films

Surviving the Outback by Michael Atkinson

One man’s recreation of an epic 1930s survival experience deep…

Books

ATLAS: A World of Maps from the British Library

by Tom Harper • The British Library • £30 (hardback)

Books

A History of America in 100 Maps

by Susan Schulten • The British Library • £30 (hardback)

Books

UP: My Life’s Journey to the Top of Everest

by Ben & Marina Fogle • William Collins • £20 (hardback/eBook)

Books

EUROPE: A Natural History

by Tim Flannery • Allen Lane • £25 (hardback)

Books

Photographers Against Wildlife Crime

by Keith Wilson • £40 (hardback)

Books

BABEL: Around the World in 20 Languages

by Gaston Dorren • Profile Books • £14.99 (hardback)

Books

CIVILIZATION: The Way We Live Now

by William A. Ewing and Holly Roussell • Thames and…

Books

THE RHINE: Following Europe’s Greatest River from Amsterdam to the Alps

by Ben Coates • Nicholas Brealey Publishing • £12.99 (paperback)

Books

YOU ARE HERE: A Brief Guide to the World

by Nicholas Crane • Weidenfeld & Nicolson • £12.99 (hardback)

Books

CLIMATE JUSTICE: Hope, Resilience and the Fight for a Sustainable Future

by Mary Robinson • Bloomsbury • £16.99 (hardback)

Books

SOUTH: The Race to the Pole

by Pieter van der Merwe and Jeremy Michell • Bloomsbury • £18.99…

Books

STEP BY STEP: The Life in My Journeys

by Simon Reeve • Hodder & Stoughton • £20 (hardback)