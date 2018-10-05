  2. Home/
  3. Reviews/
  4. Books/
  5. IDENTITY: Contemporary Identity Politics and the Struggle for Recognition

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

IDENTITY: Contemporary Identity Politics and the Struggle for Recognition

  • Written by  Olivia Edward
  • Published in Books
IDENTITY: Contemporary Identity Politics and the Struggle for Recognition
05 Oct
2018
by Francis Fukuyama • Profile Books • £16.99 (hardback) • £14.99 (eBook)

Many Western intellectuals look back to the classical age with reverence, as the time when modern civilisation started. Fukuyama – the political scientist who came to world attention with his book The End of History and The Last Man – is no exception. In Identity he writes at length about the Athenian philosophers Socrates and Adeimantus, who he says came up with the notion of thymos, a personality trait marked by a hunger for recognition that drives humans to do seemingly irrational things. It is these men that Fukuyama leans on to support his own logic.

The pace picks up after the initial chapters and it’s a thrill to wheel about with the American professor as he picks out patterns in global history and prescribes remedies for the world’s current fixation with identity. 

Fukuyama believes this fixation is a modern phenomenon, caused by the uprooting of rural dwellers from their communities. Thrust into an urban setting where they become unanchored and anxious, they are exhilarated by their freedoms but no longer sure who they are or what is their purpose. 

This is what happened to European peasants during the industrial revolution and it has happened again more recently to Muslim immigrants who find themselves stranded in cities or overseas, says Fukuyama. As both groups reel in their loss and confusion, nationalism and Islamism present themselves as seductive identities. 

To remedy the dangers of both these ‘isms’ being taken to extremes, Fukuyama believes Western nations need to focus less on championing the increasingly narrow identities of particular groups – although he accepts the positive contributions made by groups such as Black Lives Matter and the #MeToo movement – and instead search for solutions to economic inequality. At the same time, we should aim to create creedal national identities that all citizens can connect to regardless of their ethnic origins, religious loyalties or other identities. Fukuyama is clear that diversity itself isn’t enough to base an identity on. ‘It is like saying that our identity is to have no identity; or rather that we should get used to our having nothing in common and emphasise our narrow ethnic or racial identities instead.’

‘It's a thrill to wheel about with the professor as he picks out patterns in global history’

He points to countries such as the United States, France and India – where Gandhi and Nehru managed to unite thousands of divergent castes, tribes, sects and religions under a common ‘idea of India’ – as heading along the right lines. Then again, some are showing worrying signs of reversion as the national conversation is taken over by an obsession with immigration, instead of the ways in which immigrants might be better integrated. 

It’s fine for nations to have borders, adds Fukuyama. ‘A democratic political system is based on a contract between government and citizen in which both have obligations. Such a contract makes no sense without delimitation of citizenship,’ he writes. But in order for larger power blocks such as the European Union to work, they need to create a shared sense of citizenship which supersedes that of nations, and then sell their inhabitants the new brand – somewhat difficult when states like the UK are already halfway out the door. 

It’s fascinating to see Brexit told by a stateside outsider. He views it not only as part of a global phenomenon in which groups that feel misunderstood seek recognition, but also as an outpouring of the English exceptionalism that has formed part of British identity since Henry VIII broke away from the Catholic Church. ‘If one listens to the rhetoric of the Brexiteers, the continent is still enslaved,’ writes Fukuyama. ‘This time not by the Pope or Emperor but by the EU.’

At times it’s difficult to see how any nation could retain the vitality offered by diversity while simultaneously shedding its painful divisions. This is especially true in an era where debate is often curtailed by the hurt it causes. But we must try, urges Fukuyama. Both to include and to listen without becoming offended. ‘Our very liberal democracies depend upon it.’ 

 Click here to purchase Identity by Francis Fukuyama from Amazon

red line

NEVER MISS A STORY

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our free weekly newsletter!

red line

 

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST STORIES

Subscribe to Geographical!

University of Winchester

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Derby

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • The Human Game – Tackling football’s ‘slave trade’
    Few would argue with football’s position as the world’s number one sport. But as Mark Rowe discovers, this global popularity is masking a sinister...
    Essential oil?
    Palm oil is omnipresent in global consumption. But in many circles it is considered the scourge of the natural world, for the deforestation and habita...
    When the wind blows
    With 1,200 wind turbines due to be built in the UK this year, Mark Rowe explores the continuing controversy surrounding wind power and discusses the e...
    The Nuclear Power Struggle
    The UK appears to be embracing nuclear, a huge U-turn on government policy from just two years ago. Yet this seems to be going against the grain globa...
    Hung out to dry
    Wetlands are vital storehouses of biodiversity and important bulwarks against the effects of climate change, while also providing livelihoods for mill...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in REVIEWS...

Books

DOWN TO EARTH: Politics in the New Climatic Regime

by Bruno Latour • Polity Books • £12.99 (hardback)

Books

THE KINDNESS OF STRANGERS: Travel Stories That Make Your Heart Grow

edited by Fearghal O’Nuallain • Summersdale • £9.99 (paperback)

Books

IDENTITY: Contemporary Identity Politics and the Struggle for Recognition

by Francis Fukuyama • Profile Books • £16.99 (hardback) • £14.99 (eBook)

Books

AN IMAGINARY RACISM: Islamophobia and Guilt

by Pascal Bruckner • Polity Books • £16.99 (hardback)

Books

TASTING THE PAST: The Science of Flavor & the Search for the Origins of Wine

by Kevin Begos • Algonquin Books • £20.99 (hardback)

Books

UKRAINE: A Nation on the Borderland

by Karl Schlögel (translated by Gerrit Jackson) • Reaktion Books • £18 (hardback)

Films

First Man directed by Damien Chazelle

Space race biopic tries to uncover the real Neil Armstrong,…

Exhibitions

New galleries at National Maritime Museum

Four new galleries at Royal Museums Greenwich explore Britain’s maritime…

Books

THE ARCHIPELAGO: Italy since 1945

by John Foot • Bloomsbury • £25 (hardback)

Books

THE LAST ENGLISHMEN: Love, War and the End of Empire

by Deborah Baker • Chatto & Windus • £25 (hardback)

Books

TURNING THE TIDE ON PLASTIC: How Humanity (and you) can make our globe clean again

By Lucy Seigle • Trapexe • £12.99/£6.99 (hardback/eBook)

Books

THE HUMAN PLANET: How we created the Anthropocene

by Simon Lewis and Mark Maslin • Pelican • £8.99 (paperback)

Books

THE HISTORY OF CENTRAL ASIA: The Age of Decline and Revival

by Christoph Baumer • IB Tauris • £30 (hardback)

Books

BARABAIG: Life, Love and Death on Tanzania's Hanang Plains

by Charles Lane • River Books • £40 (hardback)

Books

YETI: An Abominable History

by Graham Hoyland• William Collins • £20 (hardback)

Books

THE BIG ONES: How Natural Disasters Have Shaped Us

by Dr Lucy Jones• Doubleday Books • £19.99 (hardback)

Books

HOW SOON IS NOW: The Handbook for Global Change

by Daniel Pinchbeck• Watkins • £9.99 (paperback)

Books

WATER WAYS: A Thousand Miles Along Britain’s Canals

by Jasper Winn • Profile Books • £16.99 (hardback)

Books

HUMAN ERRORS: A Panorama of Our Glitches From Pointless Bones to Broken Genes

by Nathan H Lents • Weidenfeld & Nicolson • £16.99…

Films

BLUE directed by Karina Holden

This hard-hitting marine conservation film – part of the Ocean…