  2. Home/
  3. Reviews/
  4. Books/
  5. WATER WAYS: A Thousand Miles Along Britain’s Canals

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

WATER WAYS: A Thousand Miles Along Britain’s Canals

  • Written by  Olivia Edwards
  • Published in Books
WATER WAYS: A Thousand Miles Along Britain&#039;s Canals WATER WAYS: A Thousand Miles Along Britain's Canals
15 Aug
2018
by Jasper Winn • Profile Books • £16.99 (hardback)

If it hadn’t been for the ‘canal-busters’ of the late 20th century, Britain might have lost its canals. Using a loophole in transportation law, they forced the government to keep these waterways open by using whatever craft they could to fight their way through barely-passable channels and near-derelict tunnels in order to maintain ‘a right of navigation’.

Today the 2,000-mile network of canals is busier than at any other point in its history. Jasper Winn cycles, walks, boats and paddleboards his way around it; hitching lifts, gleaning stories and sleeping in a bivvy bag beside the towpath. The level of research is impressive, turning what could be just an amiable stroll around Britain’s backwaters into an in-depth understanding of their history and geography.
Canals were the physical internet of their day believes Winn. By the early 1800s more than half of England lived within five miles of one, creating an interconnected watery highway that allowed for the distribution of ideas, goods and people in a way that had never been possible before.  Without them, the industrial revolution could have been reduced to a whimper. They converted horse power into a more efficient unit – one animal could pull 40 to 50 times more on water than it could carry on land, and fragile items such as crockery were more likely to arrive in a useable condition.

Winn ponders why they have few devoted folk songs and observes their new postmodern uses – as commuter routes; cheap housing (11,000 of the 37,000 boats registered on canals are full-time liveaboards);for the new sport of magnet fishing (pulling metal debris from the water using high-strength magnets); and as a stand-in Ganges for Britain’s Hindu communities.
More than a charming travel book, this is a roving miscellanea of engrossing canal facts and lore.

Click here to buy Water Ways: A Thousand Miles Along Britain's Canals

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe to Geographical!

University of Winchester

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • The Human Game – Tackling football’s ‘slave trade’
    Few would argue with football’s position as the world’s number one sport. But as Mark Rowe discovers, this global popularity is masking a sinister...
    Essential oil?
    Palm oil is omnipresent in global consumption. But in many circles it is considered the scourge of the natural world, for the deforestation and habita...
    National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    The Nuclear Power Struggle
    The UK appears to be embracing nuclear, a huge U-turn on government policy from just two years ago. Yet this seems to be going against the grain globa...
    Mexico City: boom town
    Twenty years ago, Mexico City was considered the ultimate urban disaster. But, recent political and economic reforms have transformed it into a hub of...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in REVIEWS...

Books

YETI: An Abominable History

by Graham Hoyland• William Collins • £20 (hardback)

Books

THE BIG ONES: How Natural Disasters Have Shaped Us

by Dr Lucy Jones• Doubleday Books • £19.99 (hardback)

Books

HOW SOON IS NOW: The Handbook for Global Change

by Daniel Pinchbeck• Watkins • £9.99 (paperback)

Books

WATER WAYS: A Thousand Miles Along Britain’s Canals

by Jasper Winn • Profile Books • £16.99 (hardback)

Books

HUMAN ERRORS: A Panorama of Our Glitches From Pointless Bones to Broken Genes

by Nathan H Lents • Weidenfeld & Nicolson • £16.99…

Films

BLUE directed by Karina Holden

This hard-hitting marine conservation film – part of the Ocean…

Films

Need to see on Netflix – 7 documentaries to watch right now

Here are the newest non-fiction offerings to satisfy that craving…

Exhibitions

Earth Photo 2018

The Society’s Earth Photo exhibition captures the planet’s natural riches…

Books

THE SPINNING MAGNET

by Alanna Mitchell • Oneworld • £16.99 (hardback)

Books

THE SYNTHETIC AGE

by Christopher J Preston • The MIT Press • £20.95…

Books

A LINE IN THE RIVER

by Jamal Mahjoub • Bloomsbury • £25 (hardback)

Books

THE POLAR ADVENTURES OF A RICH AMERICAN DAME

by Joanna Kafarowski • Dundurn Press • 15.99 (hardback)

Books

WILL BIG BUSINESS DESTROY OUR PLANET?

by Peter Dauvergne • Polity Books • £9.99 (paperback)

Books

CIVILISATIONS

by Mary Beard and David Olusoga • Profile Books •…

Exhibitions

Life in the Dark at the Natural History Museum

It’s hard to imagine life without the visual world upfront…

Books

HELLO, SHADOWLANDS: Inside Southeast Asia’s Organized Crimewave

by Patrick Winn • Icon Books • £14.99 (paperback)

Books

PUSHING OUR LIMITS: Insights from Biosphere 2

by Mark Nelson • UA Press • £21.99 (paperback)

Books

KINDER SCOUT: The People’s Mountain

by Ed Douglas and John Beatty • Vertebrate Publishing •…

Books

WILD SIGNS AND STAR PATHS: The Keys to Our Lost Sense

by Tristan Gooley • Sceptre Books • £20 (hardback)

Books

KINGS OF THE YUKON: An Alaskan River Journey

by Adam Weymouth • Particular Books • £16.99 (hardback)