  2. Home/
  3. Reviews/
  4. Books/
  5. HUMAN ERRORS: A Panorama of Our Glitches From Pointless Bones to Broken Genes

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

HUMAN ERRORS: A Panorama of Our Glitches From Pointless Bones to Broken Genes

  • Written by  Katie Burton
  • Published in Books
HUMAN ERRORS HUMAN ERRORS
15 Aug
2018
by Nathan H Lents • Weidenfeld & Nicolson • £16.99 (hardback)

‘There is no shortage of words and pages dedicated to how well the body usually works,’ writes biologist Nathan H Lents, in the introduction to Human Errors. ‘This,’ he continues, ‘is not that story.’
Over six chapters Lents takes the reader on a horror house tour of the body, pointing out all the bits that don’t work very well, from broken genes and dangerous lymph nodes to muscles that attach to nothing and numerous pointless bones. If the human body were designed from scratch by an engineer, these are the bits that no one in their right mind would build in such an illogical way. Like any theme park horror house, it’s a thoroughly entertaining ride, crammed full of the bizarre and enlightening and ripe with facts with which to wow future dinner party guests.

Human Errors starts fairly simply. We learn that the human eye is fundamentally flawed because our photoreceptors face the wrong way – away from the light. Our nasal cavities have also got it wrong. The largest, through which mucus drains, are situated above the sinuses which produce the mucus. It means that the thick, sticky substance has to drain upwards, against gravity, and partly explains why humans are so susceptible to colds and sinus infections. ‘What kind of plumber would put a drainage pipe anywhere but at the bottom of a chamber?’ asks Lent.

As the book progresses, the exploration of our errors becomes more detailed. Lents is at pains to communicate just how startlingly inefficient our reproductive system is. Among the many defects he lists, there’s the basic but disastrous fact that human skulls are extremely large, relative to women’s narrow hips. Not only does this result in extreme pain, it also means we are forced to leave the womb prematurely because otherwise we’d get too big to make it out. The reader is invited to compare the trauma of human birth to that of the giraffe or gorilla – animals that barely blink as fairly capable, perky offspring slip out. Add to that the fact that sperm cells can only turn left, making their journey to the egg cell bizarrely laboured, and the unnecessary gap between the ovary and fallopian tube, which can lead to escapee eggs and abdominal pregnancies, and it’s hard not to agree that the human reproductive system is poorly designed.

Lents is at his best when he explains why these flaws exist. Each glitch tells a story about our evolutionary history. Sometimes incomplete adaptation is to blame – the human knee joint never fully adapted to upright walking and many people suffer terrible torn ligaments as a result.

 

"'In other instances the problems we face are simply the product of evolutions’ limitations. Lents explains that because we have developed in such a haphazard way, through the process of random gene mutations, errors are inevitable"

 

Natural selection may have resulted in the rapid increase in the size of our brains and craniums for example, but evolution could not so easily transform the reproductive system to keep up with these changes. Hence the nightmare of human birth.

Some lay readers may find parts of Human Errors a bit technical. This is particularly true in the chapter about the human genome. Lents offers a ‘recap’ of human genetics but assumes a degree of existing knowledge, perhaps overestimating most people’s ability to recall GCSE biology. Nevertheless it’s still possible to get the gist of the chapter (our DNA is chock full of faulty genes and broken chromosomes) even if some of the detail induces a slight headache (probably due to some sort of design flaw).

Considering this is a book about human failings, it is, for the most part, surprisingly optimistic. There’s something comforting about the fact there is a reason for many of our defects. Lents says that most of the things we have to put up with are a byproduct of the way our species has adapted so successfully. Even cancer is described as an inevitable side effect of cell division, a process that is essential for human survival.

Human Errors finishes by turning to the brain. Lents is keen not to cause offence. He reassures us, as he does throughout, that the brain is remarkable (perhaps for fear of creating a cohort of hypochondriacs among his readers). Nevertheless, like everything else, it too is littered with flaws. Having analysed the way our brain plays tricks on us, warping memories, falling for optical illusions and encouraging reckless behaviour, Lents finally turns to the most dangerous human trait of all – superior intelligence.

Of course, our intelligence has allowed us to solve many human problems with technology, rather than relying on the clumsy march of evolution. But as resulting environmental damage looks set to destroy us, Lents asks: ‘Will our advanced intelligence prove to be our biggest asset or our biggest flaw?’ Though he can’t possibly answer this question, the reader is left with the feeling that Lents believes human ingenuity will see us safely through the other side. Considering how knowledgeable he is about human errors, it’s a comforting conclusion.

Click here to purchase Human Errors by Nathan H Lents on Amazon

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe to Geographical!

University of Winchester

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • The Human Game – Tackling football’s ‘slave trade’
    Few would argue with football’s position as the world’s number one sport. But as Mark Rowe discovers, this global popularity is masking a sinister...
    Essential oil?
    Palm oil is omnipresent in global consumption. But in many circles it is considered the scourge of the natural world, for the deforestation and habita...
    National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    The Nuclear Power Struggle
    The UK appears to be embracing nuclear, a huge U-turn on government policy from just two years ago. Yet this seems to be going against the grain globa...
    Mexico City: boom town
    Twenty years ago, Mexico City was considered the ultimate urban disaster. But, recent political and economic reforms have transformed it into a hub of...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in REVIEWS...

Books

YETI: An Abominable History

by Graham Hoyland• William Collins • £20 (hardback)

Books

THE BIG ONES: How Natural Disasters Have Shaped Us

by Dr Lucy Jones• Doubleday Books • £19.99 (hardback)

Books

HOW SOON IS NOW: The Handbook for Global Change

by Daniel Pinchbeck• Watkins • £9.99 (paperback)

Books

WATER WAYS: A Thousand Miles Along Britain’s Canals

by Jasper Winn • Profile Books • £16.99 (hardback)

Books

HUMAN ERRORS: A Panorama of Our Glitches From Pointless Bones to Broken Genes

by Nathan H Lents • Weidenfeld & Nicolson • £16.99…

Films

BLUE directed by Karina Holden

This hard-hitting marine conservation film – part of the Ocean…

Films

Need to see on Netflix – 7 documentaries to watch right now

Here are the newest non-fiction offerings to satisfy that craving…

Exhibitions

Earth Photo 2018

The Society’s Earth Photo exhibition captures the planet’s natural riches…

Books

THE SPINNING MAGNET

by Alanna Mitchell • Oneworld • £16.99 (hardback)

Books

THE SYNTHETIC AGE

by Christopher J Preston • The MIT Press • £20.95…

Books

A LINE IN THE RIVER

by Jamal Mahjoub • Bloomsbury • £25 (hardback)

Books

THE POLAR ADVENTURES OF A RICH AMERICAN DAME

by Joanna Kafarowski • Dundurn Press • 15.99 (hardback)

Books

WILL BIG BUSINESS DESTROY OUR PLANET?

by Peter Dauvergne • Polity Books • £9.99 (paperback)

Books

CIVILISATIONS

by Mary Beard and David Olusoga • Profile Books •…

Exhibitions

Life in the Dark at the Natural History Museum

It’s hard to imagine life without the visual world upfront…

Books

HELLO, SHADOWLANDS: Inside Southeast Asia’s Organized Crimewave

by Patrick Winn • Icon Books • £14.99 (paperback)

Books

PUSHING OUR LIMITS: Insights from Biosphere 2

by Mark Nelson • UA Press • £21.99 (paperback)

Books

KINDER SCOUT: The People’s Mountain

by Ed Douglas and John Beatty • Vertebrate Publishing •…

Books

WILD SIGNS AND STAR PATHS: The Keys to Our Lost Sense

by Tristan Gooley • Sceptre Books • £20 (hardback)

Books

KINGS OF THE YUKON: An Alaskan River Journey

by Adam Weymouth • Particular Books • £16.99 (hardback)