  2. Home/
  3. Reviews/
  4. Books/
  5. KINGS OF THE YUKON: An Alaskan River Journey

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

KINGS OF THE YUKON: An Alaskan River Journey

KINGS OF THE YUKON: An Alaskan River Journey
19 Jun
2018
by Adam Weymouth • Particular Books • £16.99 (hardback)

Written with great care and affection, this account of canoeing the length of the Yukon reads like an infatuated love letter to the river. No observation is ignored, however subtle, and no judgements are made. By following the journey of the river, Weymouth clings to the faint signs of human life in this most rugged and wild of terrains. Wildlife is plentiful, some welcome, others, such as large bears, perhaps less so. ‘Knowing that if I wrote out the food chain of the forest I would not place myself at the apex gives me a deep sense of connection to this land,’ he writes. ‘I am accustomed to eating. Now, I can be eaten.’

Probably more interesting to the bears, however, are the main attraction which draw him to this particular corner of the world: the salmon. Led by the iconic king salmon, they migrate roughly 2,000 miles upriver during the summer – across the entirety of Alaska and into Canada’s Yukon territory – to return to the area from which they spawned, the longest such run in the world. Weymouth is endlessly enamoured by them, their colours, their resilience, their determination to battle upstream despite the natural and human obstacles. Probably the only ones whose minds are even more focused on the salmon are the human residents of the communities dotted along the length of the river, whose lives traditionally revolved around the subsistence fishing which accompanied the annual migration for generations.

However, times have changed, and dwindling numbers of salmon means fishing bans have been introduced to the river, radically alternating the identities of these communities

Traditional salmon cooking practices are no longer being passed from generation to generation, while folklore tales of catching enormous fish fade from the memories.

There is certainly some patience required with reading this book; there are few places for anyone not able to get on board with Weymouth’s personal fascination with king salmon to hide. But there is plenty to enjoy, from his detailed and intimate descriptions of the wild landscape through which he paddles, to the profiles he draws of the local characters encountered en route.

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe to Geographical!

Adventure Canada

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    Hung out to dry
    Wetlands are vital storehouses of biodiversity and important bulwarks against the effects of climate change, while also providing livelihoods for mill...
    Diabetes: The World at Risk
    Diabetes is often thought of as a ‘western’ problem, one linked to the developed world’s overindulgence in fatty foods and chronic lack of physi...
    The true cost of meat
    As one of the world’s biggest methane emitters, the meat industry has a lot more to concern itself with than merely dietary issues ...
    The green dragon awakens
    China has achieved remarkable economic success following the principle of developing first and cleaning up later. But now the country with the world's...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in REVIEWS...

Books

HELLO, SHADOWLANDS: Inside Southeast Asia's Organized Crimewave

by Patrick Winn • Icon Books • £14.99 (paperback)

Books

PUSHING OUR LIMITS: Insights from Biosphere 2

by Mark Nelson • UA Press • £21.99 (paperback)

Books

KINDER SCOUT: The People's Mountain

by Ed Douglas and John Beatty • Vertebrate Publishing • £19.95 (paperback)

Books

KINGS OF THE YUKON: An Alaskan River Journey

by Adam Weymouth • Particular Books • £16.99 (hardback)

Books

HOW DEMOCRACY ENDS

by David Runciman • Profile Books • £14.99 (hardback)

Films

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom directed by J A Bayona

Blockbuster dinosaur sequel asks probing questions about humans’ ethical responsibilities…

Films

Kangaroo: A Love-Hate Story directed by Kate McIntyre Clere and Mick McIntyre

Are kangaroos a great icon for Australia? Or a natural…

Exhibitions

The Trap: trafficking of women in Nepal

New exhibition at London’s Saatchi Gallery by photojournalist Lizzie Sadin,…

Books

DIVIDED: Why We’re Living in an Age of Walls

by Tim Marshall • Elliott & Thompson • £16.99 (hardback)

Books

AMONG THE LIVING AND THE DEAD

by Inara Verzemnieks • Pushkin Press • £16.99 (hardback)

Books

UNKNOWN PLEASURES

by Andy Kirkpatrick • Vertebrate Publishing • £24 (hardback)

Books

DRAWDOWN: The Most Comprehensive Plan Ever Proposed to Reverse Global Warming

edited by Paul Hawken • Penguin • £16.99 (paperback)

Books

JAMES COOK: The Voyages

by William Frame and Laura Walker •British Library Publishing • £40…

Books

NEITHER DEVIL NOR CHILD: How Western Attitudes are Harming Africa

by Tom Young • Oneworld • £12.99 (hardback)

Exhibitions

Rocks from a rift in time

An up-market Chinese-art gallery in Mayfair is trying something new,…

Exhibitions

Wildlife Artist of the Year 2018

A colourful vision of saddle-billed storks collects the top prize…

Exhibitions

James Cook: The Voyages

To reflect the 250th anniversary of James Cook’s first voyage…

Exhibitions

Evolving landscapes

From 18-22 July, photography tour company Light and Land will…

Books

A SHADOW ABOVE: THE RISE AND FALL OF THE RAVEN

by Joe Shute • Bloomsbury • £16.99 (hardback)

Books

THE GREAT EXPLORERS AND THEIR JOURNEYS OF DISCOVERY

by Beau Riffenburgh • Andre Deutsch • £25 (hardback)