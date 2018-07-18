  2. Home/
  3. Reviews/
  4. Books/
  5. WILL BIG BUSINESS DESTROY OUR PLANET?

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

WILL BIG BUSINESS DESTROY OUR PLANET?

  • Written by  Jon Wright
  • Published in Books
WILL BIG BUSINESS DESTROY OUR PLANET?
18 Jul
2018
by Peter Dauvergne • Polity Books • £9.99 (paperback)

Relying on mighty corporations ‘to lead sustainability efforts is,’ writes Peter Dauvergne, ‘like trusting arsonists to be our firefighters.’ Big business may talk a good game these days: we hear much about corporate social responsibility and, on the face of things, significant measures are sometimes taken to stem the tide of environmental calamity. In the end, however, those businesses shoulder much of the responsibility for over-consumption and Dauvergne worries that their reassuring initiatives are often largely about savvy PR.

More efficient production and the reduction of waste are admirable goals, but they do not get to the heart of true, systemic sustainability which, for Dauvergne, orbits around social justice and the balancing of ecological and socio-economic needs. The great danger, Dauvergne opines, is that almost everyone (including governments, NGOs and academics) appears to be ‘nodding along’ with the ‘sweeping promises’ and the self-appointed role of big business in leading the charge against environmental decline. More and more, corporations have influence over the sustainability discourse and the ensuing rules and regulations.

Dauvergne concedes that not all big businesses are the same and he accepts that incremental change can do some good. But can we really trust corporations that, at their heart, are motivated by profit and reliant upon expansion? In answer to the question posed by his book’s title, Dauvergne concludes that big business will probably not destroy our world, at least not completely. Nuclear war or biological terrorism, he calculates, are more likely to do us in (small comfort), and self-interest will always help restrain corporate excess: no point in allowing the marketplace to disappear entirely through environmental catastrophe.

Still, this impassioned, often witty book forces us all to think long and hard about who we want running the sustainability show.

Click here to purchase Will Big Businesses Destroy our Planet? by Peter Dauvergne via Amazon

red line

NEVER MISS A STORY

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our free weekly newsletter!

red line

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe to Geographical!

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • The Human Game – Tackling football’s ‘slave trade’
    Few would argue with football’s position as the world’s number one sport. But as Mark Rowe discovers, this global popularity is masking a sinister...
    Essential oil?
    Palm oil is omnipresent in global consumption. But in many circles it is considered the scourge of the natural world, for the deforestation and habita...
    National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    The green dragon awakens
    China has achieved remarkable economic success following the principle of developing first and cleaning up later. But now the country with the world's...
    Hung out to dry
    Wetlands are vital storehouses of biodiversity and important bulwarks against the effects of climate change, while also providing livelihoods for mill...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in REVIEWS...

Books

THE SPINNING MAGNET

by Alanna Mitchell • Oneworld • £16.99 (hardback)

Books

THE SYNTHETIC AGE

by Christopher J Preston • The MIT Press • £20.95…

Books

A LINE IN THE RIVER

by Jamal Mahjoub • Bloomsbury • £25 (hardback)

Books

THE POLAR ADVENTURES OF A RICH AMERICAN DAME

by Joanna Kafarowski • Dundurn Press • 15.99 (hardback)

Books

WILL BIG BUSINESS DESTROY OUR PLANET?

by Peter Dauvergne • Polity Books • £9.99 (paperback)

Books

CIVILISATIONS

by Mary Beard and David Olusoga • Profile Books •…

Exhibitions

Life in the Dark at the Natural History Museum

It’s hard to imagine life without the visual world upfront…

Books

HELLO, SHADOWLANDS: Inside Southeast Asia’s Organized Crimewave

by Patrick Winn • Icon Books • £14.99 (paperback)

Books

PUSHING OUR LIMITS: Insights from Biosphere 2

by Mark Nelson • UA Press • £21.99 (paperback)

Books

KINDER SCOUT: The People’s Mountain

by Ed Douglas and John Beatty • Vertebrate Publishing •…

Books

WILD SIGNS AND STAR PATHS: The Keys to Our Lost Sense

by Tristan Gooley • Sceptre Books • £20 (hardback)

Books

KINGS OF THE YUKON: An Alaskan River Journey

by Adam Weymouth • Particular Books • £16.99 (hardback)

Books

HOW DEMOCRACY ENDS

by David Runciman • Profile Books • £14.99 (hardback)

Films

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom directed by J A Bayona

Blockbuster dinosaur sequel asks probing questions about humans’ ethical responsibilities…

Films

Kangaroo: A Love-Hate Story directed by Kate McIntyre Clere and Mick McIntyre

Are kangaroos a great icon for Australia? Or a natural…

Exhibitions

The Trap: trafficking of women in Nepal

New exhibition at London’s Saatchi Gallery by photojournalist Lizzie Sadin,…

Books

DIVIDED: Why We’re Living in an Age of Walls

by Tim Marshall • Elliott & Thompson • £16.99 (hardback)

Books

AMONG THE LIVING AND THE DEAD

by Inara Verzemnieks • Pushkin Press • £16.99 (hardback)

Books

UNKNOWN PLEASURES

by Andy Kirkpatrick • Vertebrate Publishing • £24 (hardback)

Books

DRAWDOWN: The Most Comprehensive Plan Ever Proposed to Reverse Global Warming

edited by Paul Hawken • Penguin • £16.99 (paperback)