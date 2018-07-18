  2. Home/
  3. Reviews/
  4. Books/
  5. CIVILISATIONS

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

CIVILISATIONS

  • Written by  Olivia Edward
  • Published in Books
CIVILISATIONS
18 Jul
2018
by Mary Beard and David Olusoga • Profile Books • £15 (hardback), £11.99 (eBook)

When the BBC screened Civilisations earlier this year, it was all about the extra ‘s’. Whereas Kenneth Clarke’s original 1969 series, Civilisation (singular), was one wealthy, white man’s view of a very Western history of art, this was to be a broader overview of civilisation presented thematically rather than chronologically. Classicist Mary Beard covered sacred art and the art of the body. Tired of the traditional Great Man view of art – ‘one damn genius after another’ – she shifted the focus back onto the cultural consumer, asking, what does art do? From here interesting psychological insights arose. Might historical rulers have exhibited magnificent portraits of themselves not only to convince others of their greatness, as is commonly suggested, but also to bolster their own, sometimes wavering self-esteem? Reviewers bemoaned the lack of story, but in its place was an acknowledgement of the interplay between the world’s ever-shifting communities and cultures.

Historian David Olusoga, meanwhile, covered what he terms the ‘first age of globalisation’, the encounters that happened between peoples of the world from the 13th to 18th centuries. While there is a general awareness of the encounters that occurred around colonialism, Olusoga reminded us that global trade had facilitated an exchange of goods, energies and ideas for centuries beforehand and that Euro-Asian or Euro-African encounters didn’t necessarily mean domination or annihilation. Sixteenth century Japan barely tolerated Eurotraders and referred to them as namban (southern barbarians) due to their lack of table manners and poor hygiene.

What the books that accompany the series offer is more detail and a greater exploration of ideas. Some of what’s on offer is verbatim TV scripts, but there’s more here too. Beard said recently that it was arguments not art works she wished she’d been able to include more of in her programmes. She’s rehomed these in her book, including Xenophanes’ argument that cattle would depict their own gods as cattle thereby questioning the human convention of depicting gods in human form.

Olusoga provides a powerful account of the Benin Bronzes. These remarkable works were looted (a Hindustani word that entered common parlance during the colonial period) after Britain brutally stormed Benin City, capital of the Edo people (now in modern-day Nigeria), on the pretext it was retribution for a previous bloody ambush of Britons. Afterwards, they systematically removed all art from the walls of the palaces and used local people to carry it to waiting ships. Back in Britain the sophistication of the works couldn’t be comprehended. If these people were so savage and uncultured – as it suited a conquering empire to believe – how had they been able to produce such extraordinary works of art? Rather than dismantle an entire understanding of the ‘so-called Dark Continent’, commentators proposed that they must have been produced by visiting Portuguese artists, or influenced by ancient Egyptians, or perhaps they were the remnants of the Lost City of Atlantis or, more perniciously, that they were evidence African races had ‘degenerated’ (neatly segueing into Britain’s ‘civilising mission’ that cloaked the more ugly impulses of colonialism).

The unsettling photographs of the soldiers posing on top of the spoils bring to mind those from Abu Ghraib. It’s a reminder that history isn’t always as far away as we’d like and where there is ‘civilisation’ there is often an accompanying belief in ‘barbarity’ (a word derived from the incomprehensible ‘bar-bar-bar’ the Greeks said foreigners emitted). And, paradoxically, where one country believes itself to be more civilised than another, this dynamic is often enforced in barbarous ways.

In his book, Olusoga touchingly relates how his mother took him and his half-African siblings to see the Benin Bronzes at the age of six, to armour them against the still-prevalent belief that the ‘Negro imagination was impoverished and primitive’ compared to that of the European.

The series and accompanying books may not have been as great as their ambitions but, as Beard writes, ‘I’m convinced that we gain more than we lose in making the attempt to look more widely.’

Click here to purchase the Civilisations series by Mary Beard and David Olusoga via Amazon

red line

NEVER MISS A STORY

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our free weekly newsletter!

red line

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe to Geographical!

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • The Human Game – Tackling football’s ‘slave trade’
    Few would argue with football’s position as the world’s number one sport. But as Mark Rowe discovers, this global popularity is masking a sinister...
    Essential oil?
    Palm oil is omnipresent in global consumption. But in many circles it is considered the scourge of the natural world, for the deforestation and habita...
    National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    The green dragon awakens
    China has achieved remarkable economic success following the principle of developing first and cleaning up later. But now the country with the world's...
    Hung out to dry
    Wetlands are vital storehouses of biodiversity and important bulwarks against the effects of climate change, while also providing livelihoods for mill...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in REVIEWS...

Books

THE SPINNING MAGNET

by Alanna Mitchell • Oneworld • £16.99 (hardback)

Books

THE SYNTHETIC AGE

by Christopher J Preston • The MIT Press • £20.95…

Books

A LINE IN THE RIVER

by Jamal Mahjoub • Bloomsbury • £25 (hardback)

Books

THE POLAR ADVENTURES OF A RICH AMERICAN DAME

by Joanna Kafarowski • Dundurn Press • 15.99 (hardback)

Books

WILL BIG BUSINESS DESTROY OUR PLANET?

by Peter Dauvergne • Polity Books • £9.99 (paperback)

Books

CIVILISATIONS

by Mary Beard and David Olusoga • Profile Books •…

Exhibitions

Life in the Dark at the Natural History Museum

It’s hard to imagine life without the visual world upfront…

Books

HELLO, SHADOWLANDS: Inside Southeast Asia’s Organized Crimewave

by Patrick Winn • Icon Books • £14.99 (paperback)

Books

PUSHING OUR LIMITS: Insights from Biosphere 2

by Mark Nelson • UA Press • £21.99 (paperback)

Books

KINDER SCOUT: The People’s Mountain

by Ed Douglas and John Beatty • Vertebrate Publishing •…

Books

WILD SIGNS AND STAR PATHS: The Keys to Our Lost Sense

by Tristan Gooley • Sceptre Books • £20 (hardback)

Books

KINGS OF THE YUKON: An Alaskan River Journey

by Adam Weymouth • Particular Books • £16.99 (hardback)

Books

HOW DEMOCRACY ENDS

by David Runciman • Profile Books • £14.99 (hardback)

Films

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom directed by J A Bayona

Blockbuster dinosaur sequel asks probing questions about humans’ ethical responsibilities…

Films

Kangaroo: A Love-Hate Story directed by Kate McIntyre Clere and Mick McIntyre

Are kangaroos a great icon for Australia? Or a natural…

Exhibitions

The Trap: trafficking of women in Nepal

New exhibition at London’s Saatchi Gallery by photojournalist Lizzie Sadin,…

Books

DIVIDED: Why We’re Living in an Age of Walls

by Tim Marshall • Elliott & Thompson • £16.99 (hardback)

Books

AMONG THE LIVING AND THE DEAD

by Inara Verzemnieks • Pushkin Press • £16.99 (hardback)

Books

UNKNOWN PLEASURES

by Andy Kirkpatrick • Vertebrate Publishing • £24 (hardback)

Books

DRAWDOWN: The Most Comprehensive Plan Ever Proposed to Reverse Global Warming

edited by Paul Hawken • Penguin • £16.99 (paperback)