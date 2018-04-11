  2. Home/
  3. Reviews/
  4. Books/
  5. A SHADOW ABOVE: THE RISE AND FALL OF THE RAVEN

Our directory of things of interest

A SHADOW ABOVE: THE RISE AND FALL OF THE RAVEN

  • Written by  Jon Wright
  • Published in Books
A SHADOW ABOVE: THE RISE AND FALL OF THE RAVEN
11 Apr
2018
by Joe Shute • Bloomsbury • £16.99 (hardback)

Britain’s ravens are doing very nicely. Numbers have increased by 45 per cent since 1995, Joe Shute informs us, and we can now lay claim to more than 12,000 breeding pairs. As the figures soar, so does the cultural interest, and Shute adds to the literature with the usual blend of fascination and rhapsody.We have always, Shute writes, ‘attempted to explain ourselves through this soulful bird’ (whatever ‘soulful’ is supposed to mean in an avian context), and the raven is the reliable ‘bellwether for the fortunes of our nation’. Shute wonders what this ‘bird of augury’ sees ‘for our own dark times’.

Well, not too much, I shouldn’t have thought. Ravens, like all the corvids, are extremely intelligent – a fact ably explored in Shute’s book – but in the larger scheme of things they remain, well, bird-brained. It seems odd to ask ‘what depth of memory lies in those obsidian eyes?’. This isn’t to say that humanity’s ability to inscribe the raven with meaning should be dismissed: it is a cultural and anthropological topic well worth exploring, and Shute has much of value to say about how the bird has come to embody ‘our best and worst impulses’ and to symbolise ‘our deepest fears’. He also captures our ambivalent attitude towards ravens (a trope that permeates the mythology surrounding the bird): sometimes it is a sign of hope, sometimes the harbinger of death.

The book is at its best, however, when it abandons the epic themes and simply treats ravens as unusually interesting birds. Shute is charmed by the raven’s ‘soaring aerial displays’ and declares that ‘to say they utter mere “kronks” is a fabulously underwhelming description of a raven’s kaleidoscopic range.’ Quite right too.

Click here to purchase A Shadow Above: The Fall and Rise of the Raven from Amazon

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

Adventure Canada

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    The Air That We Breathe
    Cities the world over are struggling to improve air quality as scandals surrounding diesel car emissions come to light and the huge health costs of po...
    Diabetes: The World at Risk
    Diabetes is often thought of as a ‘western’ problem, one linked to the developed world’s overindulgence in fatty foods and chronic lack of physi...
    The Nuclear Power Struggle
    The UK appears to be embracing nuclear, a huge U-turn on government policy from just two years ago. Yet this seems to be going against the grain globa...
    REDD+ or Dead?
    The UN-backed REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) scheme, under which developing nations would be paid not to cut dow...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in REVIEWS...

Books

A SHADOW ABOVE: THE RISE AND FALL OF THE RAVEN

by Joe Shute • Bloomsbury • £16.99 (hardback)

Books

PARADISE IN CHAINS: The Bounty Mutiny and the Founding of Australia

by Diana Preston • Bloomsbury • £25 (hardback)

Books

HIMALAYA BOUND: One Family's Quest to Save Their Animals and an Ancient Way of Life

by Michael Benanav • Pegasus Books • £21.99 (hardback)

Books

RAINFOREST: Dispatches from the Earth's most vital frontlines

by Tony Juniper • Profile Books • £16.99/£12.99 (hardback/ebook)

Books

THE ASCENT OF JOHN TYNDALL: Victorian Scientist, Mountaineer and Public Intellectual

by Roland Jackson • Oxford University Press • £25 (hardback)

Books

COCOA

by Kristy Leissle • Polity Press • £14.99 (paperback)

Books

THE JANUARY MAN: A Year of Walking in Britain

by Christopher Somerville  •  Black Swan Publishing  •  £9.99 (paperback)

Books

THE OGRE

by Doug Scott  •  Vertebrate Publishing  •  £20 (hardback)

Books

ONE WOMAN WALKS WALES

by Ursula Martin  •  Honno Press  •  £12.99 (paperback)

Books

STATE OF EMERGENCY: Travels in a Troubled World

by Navid Kermani  •  Polity Books  •  £17.99 (paperback)

Books

ALL AT SEA: Another side of Paradise

by Julian Sayarer • Arcadia Books • £9.99 (hardback)

Books

FINDING EDEN: A Journey Into the Heart of Borneo

by Robin Hanbury-Tenison • IB Tauris • £17.99 (hardback)

Books

WHILE THE FIRES BURN: A Glacier Odyssey

by Daniel Schwartz •  Thames & Hudson •  £40 (hardback)

Books

SUNSHINE AND GOOD HUMOUR

by Nigel Hughes • £25 (hardback)

Books

FROM HERE TO ETERNITY: Travelling the World to Find the Good Death

by Caitlin Doughty • Weidenfeld & Nicolson • £14.99/£7.99 (hardback/eBook)

Reviews

NETWORK at the National Theatre

directed by Ivo Van Hove •  National Theatre

Books

BENEATH ANOTHER SKY: A Global Journey Into History

by Norman Davies • Allen Lane • £30 (hardback)

Exhibitions

Art for the Environment

This intimate east London exhibition provides a multi-sensory exploration into…

Books

A PRECAUTIONARY TALE: How one small town banned pesticides, preserved its food heritage and inspired a movement

by Philip Ackerman-Leist • Chelsea Green Publishing • £15.99

Books

THE OLD MAN AND THE SAND EEL: My granddad, fishing and my quest to find Britain's lost wild waterways

by Will Millard • Viking • £14.99 (paperback)