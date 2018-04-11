  2. Home/
  3. Reviews/
  4. Books/
  5. THE ASCENT OF JOHN TYNDALL: Victorian Scientist, Mountaineer and Public Intellectual

Our directory of things of interest

THE ASCENT OF JOHN TYNDALL: Victorian Scientist, Mountaineer and Public Intellectual

  • Written by  Jules Stewart
  • Published in Books
THE ASCENT OF JOHN TYNDALL: Victorian Scientist, Mountaineer and Public Intellectual
11 Apr
2018
by Roland Jackson • Oxford University Press • £25 (hardback)

Social mobility is not a term commonly associated with Victorian society. The life of physicist and mountaineer John Tyndall stands as an extraordinary exception. The son of a local police constable in rural Ireland, Tyndall rose to become a distinguished man of science and mountaineering, who kept company with eminences like Lord Tennyson, Thomas Carlyle and Louis Pasteur. Roland Jackson brings a unique set of credentials to his chronicle of Tyndall’s life. The author is himself an accomplished mountaineer, who has served as Head of London’s Science Museum.

By his 40th year, Tyndall had delivered a lecture to the Royal Society that set the foundation for our understanding of the greenhouse effect and climate change. He had also made the first ascent of Switzerland’s Weisshorn.

Though regarded primarily as an eminent physicist of mid-Victorian Britain, Tyndall was a man of many contrasts: a hybrid, as the author states, of the inductive and empirical world view of the British, with the Romanticism and idealism of the Germans. His life was woven together by many strands, from scientific discovery and public lectures at home and in the US, to poetry and the development of mountaineering.

Tyndall suffered an ignominious death when his wife Louisa accidentally administered an overdose of chloral hydrate, which he was taking to treat his insomnia. Sadly, the memory of Tyndall’s achievements faded soon after his demise. Unlike in the case of Charles Darwin, for instance, no posthumous documents were to emerge telling of his remarkable life and discoveries. Jackson also notes that Tyndall was essentially an experimentalist, while those who make the big theoretical advances tend to be most remembered.

The third reason is that he had the misfortune to die on the cusp of revolutionary discoveries in physics, like X-rays and quantum theory. It was not until 1945, more than half a century after his death, that a semi-authorised biography of Tyndall was published. Now Jackson has authoritatively redressed this injustice.

Click here to purchase The Ascent of John Tyndall from Amazon

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

Adventure Canada

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    The Air That We Breathe
    Cities the world over are struggling to improve air quality as scandals surrounding diesel car emissions come to light and the huge health costs of po...
    Diabetes: The World at Risk
    Diabetes is often thought of as a ‘western’ problem, one linked to the developed world’s overindulgence in fatty foods and chronic lack of physi...
    The Nuclear Power Struggle
    The UK appears to be embracing nuclear, a huge U-turn on government policy from just two years ago. Yet this seems to be going against the grain globa...
    REDD+ or Dead?
    The UN-backed REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) scheme, under which developing nations would be paid not to cut dow...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in REVIEWS...

Books

A SHADOW ABOVE: THE RISE AND FALL OF THE RAVEN

by Joe Shute • Bloomsbury • £16.99 (hardback)

Books

PARADISE IN CHAINS: The Bounty Mutiny and the Founding of Australia

by Diana Preston • Bloomsbury • £25 (hardback)

Books

HIMALAYA BOUND: One Family's Quest to Save Their Animals and an Ancient Way of Life

by Michael Benanav • Pegasus Books • £21.99 (hardback)

Books

RAINFOREST: Dispatches from the Earth's most vital frontlines

by Tony Juniper • Profile Books • £16.99/£12.99 (hardback/ebook)

Books

THE ASCENT OF JOHN TYNDALL: Victorian Scientist, Mountaineer and Public Intellectual

by Roland Jackson • Oxford University Press • £25 (hardback)

Books

COCOA

by Kristy Leissle • Polity Press • £14.99 (paperback)

Books

THE JANUARY MAN: A Year of Walking in Britain

by Christopher Somerville  •  Black Swan Publishing  •  £9.99 (paperback)

Books

THE OGRE

by Doug Scott  •  Vertebrate Publishing  •  £20 (hardback)

Books

ONE WOMAN WALKS WALES

by Ursula Martin  •  Honno Press  •  £12.99 (paperback)

Books

STATE OF EMERGENCY: Travels in a Troubled World

by Navid Kermani  •  Polity Books  •  £17.99 (paperback)

Books

ALL AT SEA: Another side of Paradise

by Julian Sayarer • Arcadia Books • £9.99 (hardback)

Books

FINDING EDEN: A Journey Into the Heart of Borneo

by Robin Hanbury-Tenison • IB Tauris • £17.99 (hardback)

Books

WHILE THE FIRES BURN: A Glacier Odyssey

by Daniel Schwartz •  Thames & Hudson •  £40 (hardback)

Books

SUNSHINE AND GOOD HUMOUR

by Nigel Hughes • £25 (hardback)

Books

FROM HERE TO ETERNITY: Travelling the World to Find the Good Death

by Caitlin Doughty • Weidenfeld & Nicolson • £14.99/£7.99 (hardback/eBook)

Reviews

NETWORK at the National Theatre

directed by Ivo Van Hove •  National Theatre

Books

BENEATH ANOTHER SKY: A Global Journey Into History

by Norman Davies • Allen Lane • £30 (hardback)

Exhibitions

Art for the Environment

This intimate east London exhibition provides a multi-sensory exploration into…

Books

A PRECAUTIONARY TALE: How one small town banned pesticides, preserved its food heritage and inspired a movement

by Philip Ackerman-Leist • Chelsea Green Publishing • £15.99

Books

THE OLD MAN AND THE SAND EEL: My granddad, fishing and my quest to find Britain's lost wild waterways

by Will Millard • Viking • £14.99 (paperback)