  2. Home/
  3. Reviews/
  4. Books/
  5. FINDING EDEN: A Journey Into the Heart of Borneo

FINDING EDEN: A Journey Into the Heart of Borneo

FINDING EDEN: A Journey Into the Heart of Borneo
14 Feb
2018
by Robin Hanbury-Tenison •  IB Tauris •  £17.99 (hardback)

Possibly the closest comparison to Robin Hanbury-Tenison’s opening chapter, where he describes his historic first journey into the ‘Garden of Eden’ in August 1977, comes from the world of fiction: Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s The Lost World. It requires constant reminders that this is instead a non-fiction account of a genuine expedition, passing through the previously-unexplored Deer Cave of Gunung Mulu National Park in Sarawak, Borneo, to a place previously untouched by human footsteps. ‘I realised that I was in a profoundly privileged position,’ he writes. ‘How many people get the chance to go somewhere no one has ever been before?’

This is a somewhat unusual book, divided as it is into, firstly, an in-depth commentary of the scientific RGS Mulu (Sarawak) expedition of 1977-78, then essentially a large appendix revealing Hanbury-Tenison’s raw diary entries during the expedition, and, finally, a reflective look back at his various return visits to Mulu, and how it has changed over the past four decades. Most poignantly, he is even able to reconnect with Nyapun, an indigenous Penan hunter-gatherer who had dramatically emerged from the rainforest during the original expedition, his entire nomadic family in tow. Hanbury-Tenison’s very open and self-critical thoughts regarding the fate of the nomadic communities who once populated this part of the world, as evidenced through his conversation with Nyapun, show a deep awareness of his own role in shaping the history of this unique location.

As becomes strikingly clear, Nyapun’s life has coincided with the most unimaginably tumultuous period of change for Mulu. ‘Eden’ is all but gone, as the impact of heavy deforestation has taken its toll, while Nyapun and the Penan have overwhelmingly abandoned nomadism in favour of a more static, Western lifestyle. ‘We came to Mulu at the end of a golden age,’ writes Hanbury-Tenison. ‘We were so lucky to be there just then.’

The vivid pictures he paints of a world that has almost disappeared leave a deep sense of melancholy, albeit one tinged with faint optimism that, maybe, just maybe, this unique landscape could still be saved, if only local tribal people were again allowed to manage the forests as they previously did for millennia.

Click here to purchase Finding Eden: A Journey into the Heart of Borneo on Amazon

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    The Air That We Breathe
    Cities the world over are struggling to improve air quality as scandals surrounding diesel car emissions come to light and the huge health costs of po...
    Diabetes: The World at Risk
    Diabetes is often thought of as a ‘western’ problem, one linked to the developed world’s overindulgence in fatty foods and chronic lack of physi...
    The Nuclear Power Struggle
    The UK appears to be embracing nuclear, a huge U-turn on government policy from just two years ago. Yet this seems to be going against the grain globa...
    When the wind blows
    With 1,200 wind turbines due to be built in the UK this year, Mark Rowe explores the continuing controversy surrounding wind power and discusses the e...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in REVIEWS...

Books

FINDING EDEN: A Journey Into the Heart of Borneo

by Robin Hanbury-Tenison •  IB Tauris •  £17.99 (hardback)

Books

WHILE THE FIRES BURN: A Glacier Odyssey

by Daniel Schwartz •  Thames & Hudson •  £40 (hardback)

Books

SUNSHINE AND GOOD HUMOUR

by Nigel Hughes •  £25 (hardback)

Books

FROM HERE TO ETERNITY : Travelling the World to Find the Good Death

by Caitlin Doughty •  Weidenfeld & Nicolson •  £14.99/£7.99 (hardback/eBook)

Reviews

NETWORK at the National Theatre

Directed by Ivo Van Hove •  National Theatre

Books

BENEATH ANOTHER SKY: A Global Journey Into History

by Norman Davies •  Allen Lane •  £30 (hardback)

Exhibitions

Art for the Environment

This intimate east London exhibition provides a multi-sensory exploration into…

Books

A PRECAUTIONARY TALE: How one small town banned pesticides, preserved its food heritage and inspired a movement

by Philip Ackerman-Leist • Chelsea Green Publishing • £15.99

Books

THE OLD MAN AND THE SAND EEL: My granddad, fishing and my quest to find Britain's lost wild waterways

by Will Millard • Viking • £14.99 (paperback)

Books

ISABELLA BIRD AND JAPAN: a reassessment

by Kiyonori Kanasaka (translated by Nicholas Pertwee) • Renaissance Books…

Books

RIDDLE OF THE WAVES: The inspiring story of military veterans circumnavigating the UK

by Steven Price Brown • Bloomsbury • £16.99 (hardback/eBook)

Books

THE GREAT HORIZON: 50 Tales of Exploration

by Jo Woolf • Sandstone Press • £24.99 (hardback)

Films

DugOut directed by Benjamin Sadd

An epic journey through the Amazon in a traditional dugout…

Books

RIVER OF LIFE, RIVER OF DEATH: The Ganges and India’s Future

by Victor Mallet • Oxford University Press • £20 (hardback/eBook)

Books

The Great Explorers - Exclusive Geographical Reader Offer!

Get 30% off the cover price of this in-depth journey…

Exhibitions

Travels with the Director

Twenty one years, sixteen countries, seven continents... RGS-IBG director, Rita…

Books

THE GERMANS AND EUROPE: A Personal Frontline History

by Peter Millar • Arcadia Books • £20 (hardback)

Books

TALES FROM THE CAPTAIN'S LOG

by the National Archives • £25/£21.99 (hardback/eBook)

Books

THE ENDS OF THE WORLD: Volcanic Apocalypses, Lethal Oceans and our Quest to Understand Earth's Past Mass Extinctions

by Peter Brannen • Polity Books • £16.99

Books

THE LAND BEYOND: A Thousand Miles on Foot through the Heart of the Middle East

by Leon McCarron • IB Tauris • £17.99 (hardback)