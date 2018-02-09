  2. Home/
  3. Reviews/
  4. Books/
  5. WHILE THE FIRES BURN: A Glacier Odyssey

WHILE THE FIRES BURN: A Glacier Odyssey

WHILE THE FIRES BURN: A Glacier Odyssey
09 Feb
2018
by Daniel Schwartz •  Thames & Hudson •  £40 (hardback)

Daniel Schwartz’s photographs of glaciers seem more like portraits than landscapes. Shot mainly in black and white, close-ups of worn bedrock and the wrinkles of crevasses almost carry facial expressions. And while the book has the moral and scientific goal of showing the ‘collapse of glaciers on four continents’, this collection of rarely photographed glaciers in Switzerland, Pakistan, Peru and Uganda are presented as a group of mysterious strangers.

Among the most striking are his photographs of ‘erratics’ – boulders carried away from their source on the ice. The Pierre Bleau, for example, is one of the largest in the Alps. He compares how it dominated the Saas Valley in 1860 with today, as it sits almost entirely submerged in a reservoir – ‘not forever’ is his ambiguous caption. The Steinhof erratic, thought to have been dropped near Bern by riding two different glaciers over 375,000 years, ‘defied demolition attempts’ and is pictured as the size of a bus.

However, the most stirring photographs are the remains of the Ebener brothers, who disappeared on the Aletsch Glacier in 1926. Schwartz maps how their bodies were moved with the flow of ice until they were rediscovered on the glacier surface in 2012. Such subjects hint at the glaciers’ immense lifespan and force.
To Schwartz, the glaciers are moving monuments. ‘As historical sites, glaciers once gone do not come back,’ he says, and much of While the Fires Burn explores the process of their retreat. At the Rhone glacier, he shows the blankets that have been draped over the ice in an attempt to preserve it, as well as scans of the predicted shape of its valley from 2000 until 2100 as it melts away – ‘under the glacier the future is taking shape,’ he writes. Throughout While the Fires Burn he asks for secrets, not answers, about their past and future.

Click here to purchase While the Fires Burn: A Glacier Odyssey from Amazon

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    The Air That We Breathe
    Cities the world over are struggling to improve air quality as scandals surrounding diesel car emissions come to light and the huge health costs of po...
    Diabetes: The World at Risk
    Diabetes is often thought of as a ‘western’ problem, one linked to the developed world’s overindulgence in fatty foods and chronic lack of physi...
    The Nuclear Power Struggle
    The UK appears to be embracing nuclear, a huge U-turn on government policy from just two years ago. Yet this seems to be going against the grain globa...
    When the wind blows
    With 1,200 wind turbines due to be built in the UK this year, Mark Rowe explores the continuing controversy surrounding wind power and discusses the e...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in REVIEWS...

Books

FINDING EDEN: A Journey Into the Heart of Borneo

by Robin Hanbury-Tenison •  IB Tauris •  £17.99 (hardback)

Books

WHILE THE FIRES BURN: A Glacier Odyssey

by Daniel Schwartz •  Thames & Hudson •  £40 (hardback)

Books

SUNSHINE AND GOOD HUMOUR

by Nigel Hughes •  £25 (hardback)

Books

FROM HERE TO ETERNITY : Travelling the World to Find the Good Death

by Caitlin Doughty •  Weidenfeld & Nicolson •  £14.99/£7.99 (hardback/eBook)

Reviews

NETWORK at the National Theatre

Directed by Ivo Van Hove •  National Theatre

Books

BENEATH ANOTHER SKY: A Global Journey Into History

by Norman Davies •  Allen Lane •  £30 (hardback)

Exhibitions

Art for the Environment

This intimate east London exhibition provides a multi-sensory exploration into…

Books

A PRECAUTIONARY TALE: How one small town banned pesticides, preserved its food heritage and inspired a movement

by Philip Ackerman-Leist • Chelsea Green Publishing • £15.99

Books

THE OLD MAN AND THE SAND EEL: My granddad, fishing and my quest to find Britain's lost wild waterways

by Will Millard • Viking • £14.99 (paperback)

Books

ISABELLA BIRD AND JAPAN: a reassessment

by Kiyonori Kanasaka (translated by Nicholas Pertwee) • Renaissance Books…

Books

RIDDLE OF THE WAVES: The inspiring story of military veterans circumnavigating the UK

by Steven Price Brown • Bloomsbury • £16.99 (hardback/eBook)

Books

THE GREAT HORIZON: 50 Tales of Exploration

by Jo Woolf • Sandstone Press • £24.99 (hardback)

Films

DugOut directed by Benjamin Sadd

An epic journey through the Amazon in a traditional dugout…

Books

RIVER OF LIFE, RIVER OF DEATH: The Ganges and India’s Future

by Victor Mallet • Oxford University Press • £20 (hardback/eBook)

Books

The Great Explorers - Exclusive Geographical Reader Offer!

Get 30% off the cover price of this in-depth journey…

Exhibitions

Travels with the Director

Twenty one years, sixteen countries, seven continents... RGS-IBG director, Rita…

Books

THE GERMANS AND EUROPE: A Personal Frontline History

by Peter Millar • Arcadia Books • £20 (hardback)

Books

TALES FROM THE CAPTAIN'S LOG

by the National Archives • £25/£21.99 (hardback/eBook)

Books

THE ENDS OF THE WORLD: Volcanic Apocalypses, Lethal Oceans and our Quest to Understand Earth's Past Mass Extinctions

by Peter Brannen • Polity Books • £16.99

Books

THE LAND BEYOND: A Thousand Miles on Foot through the Heart of the Middle East

by Leon McCarron • IB Tauris • £17.99 (hardback)