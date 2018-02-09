  2. Home/
  3. Reviews/
  4. Books/
  5. FROM HERE TO ETERNITY : Travelling the World to Find the Good Death

FROM HERE TO ETERNITY : Travelling the World to Find the Good Death

  • Written by  Chris Fitch
  • Published in Books
FROM HERE TO ETERNITY : Travelling the World to Find the Good Death
09 Feb
2018
by Caitlin Doughty •  Weidenfeld & Nicolson •  £14.99/£7.99 (hardback/eBook)

In Mexico, grievers console themselves over the loss of their family and friends through the famous Días de Los Muertos (Days of the Dead) festival, ‘when the dead are said to return to indulge in the pleasures of the living’. In South Sulawesi, Indonesia, they mummify and then regularly clean and re-dress their deceased relatives, through the ritual ceremony of ma’nene. In La Paz, Bolivia, locals even adopt human skulls and mummified heads, offering them prayers and cigarettes in return for their help.

If you’ve ever desired a ‘geography of death’-type book, this is what you were looking for. Caitlin Doughty, a professional mortician based in Los Angeles, set out to understand why Americans – alongside much of the ‘developed’ world – are increasingly paying through the nose for what seems the least comforting and most isolating (as well as boring) of funeral practices. ‘In an impressively short time,’ she writes, ‘America’s funeral industry has become more expensive, more corporate, and more bureaucratic than any other funeral industry on Earth. If we can be called best at anything, it would be at keeping our grieving families separated from their dead.’
The cultural practices she hones in on are as varied as they are bizarre. What she does find are many people who feel far more comfortable with death than most of us would ever admit. People who don’t regard death as the end, for whom corpses remain valued members of the family.

Whether you’re inclined to embrace the many fascinating traditions, or recoil in horror, this book cries out for less taboo and squeamishness around what happens to our physical selves once we’ve breathed our last. Buried? Cremated? Composted? Left atop a mountain to be devoured by vultures? No one method will suit all, but if anything, this is a book that screams for these and other options to at least be on the table. Written with great humour and respect, this book will undoubtedly educate, entertain, and leave you dying to learn more.

Click here to purchase From Here to Eternity: Travelling the World to Find Good Death on Amazon

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    The Air That We Breathe
    Cities the world over are struggling to improve air quality as scandals surrounding diesel car emissions come to light and the huge health costs of po...
    Diabetes: The World at Risk
    Diabetes is often thought of as a ‘western’ problem, one linked to the developed world’s overindulgence in fatty foods and chronic lack of physi...
    The Nuclear Power Struggle
    The UK appears to be embracing nuclear, a huge U-turn on government policy from just two years ago. Yet this seems to be going against the grain globa...
    When the wind blows
    With 1,200 wind turbines due to be built in the UK this year, Mark Rowe explores the continuing controversy surrounding wind power and discusses the e...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in REVIEWS...

Books

FINDING EDEN: A Journey Into the Heart of Borneo

by Robin Hanbury-Tenison •  IB Tauris •  £17.99 (hardback)

Books

WHILE THE FIRES BURN: A Glacier Odyssey

by Daniel Schwartz •  Thames & Hudson •  £40 (hardback)

Books

SUNSHINE AND GOOD HUMOUR

by Nigel Hughes •  £25 (hardback)

Books

FROM HERE TO ETERNITY : Travelling the World to Find the Good Death

by Caitlin Doughty •  Weidenfeld & Nicolson •  £14.99/£7.99 (hardback/eBook)

Reviews

NETWORK at the National Theatre

Directed by Ivo Van Hove •  National Theatre

Books

BENEATH ANOTHER SKY: A Global Journey Into History

by Norman Davies •  Allen Lane •  £30 (hardback)

Exhibitions

Art for the Environment

This intimate east London exhibition provides a multi-sensory exploration into…

Books

A PRECAUTIONARY TALE: How one small town banned pesticides, preserved its food heritage and inspired a movement

by Philip Ackerman-Leist • Chelsea Green Publishing • £15.99

Books

THE OLD MAN AND THE SAND EEL: My granddad, fishing and my quest to find Britain's lost wild waterways

by Will Millard • Viking • £14.99 (paperback)

Books

ISABELLA BIRD AND JAPAN: a reassessment

by Kiyonori Kanasaka (translated by Nicholas Pertwee) • Renaissance Books…

Books

RIDDLE OF THE WAVES: The inspiring story of military veterans circumnavigating the UK

by Steven Price Brown • Bloomsbury • £16.99 (hardback/eBook)

Books

THE GREAT HORIZON: 50 Tales of Exploration

by Jo Woolf • Sandstone Press • £24.99 (hardback)

Films

DugOut directed by Benjamin Sadd

An epic journey through the Amazon in a traditional dugout…

Books

RIVER OF LIFE, RIVER OF DEATH: The Ganges and India’s Future

by Victor Mallet • Oxford University Press • £20 (hardback/eBook)

Books

The Great Explorers - Exclusive Geographical Reader Offer!

Get 30% off the cover price of this in-depth journey…

Exhibitions

Travels with the Director

Twenty one years, sixteen countries, seven continents... RGS-IBG director, Rita…

Books

THE GERMANS AND EUROPE: A Personal Frontline History

by Peter Millar • Arcadia Books • £20 (hardback)

Books

TALES FROM THE CAPTAIN'S LOG

by the National Archives • £25/£21.99 (hardback/eBook)

Books

THE ENDS OF THE WORLD: Volcanic Apocalypses, Lethal Oceans and our Quest to Understand Earth's Past Mass Extinctions

by Peter Brannen • Polity Books • £16.99

Books

THE LAND BEYOND: A Thousand Miles on Foot through the Heart of the Middle East

by Leon McCarron • IB Tauris • £17.99 (hardback)