  2. Home/
  3. Reviews/
  4. Books/
  5. BENEATH ANOTHER SKY: A Global Journey Into History

BENEATH ANOTHER SKY: A Global Journey Into History

  • Written by  Jon Wright
  • Published in Books
BENEATH ANOTHER SKY: A Global Journey Into History
09 Feb
2018
by Norman Davies •  Allen Lane •  £30 (hardback)

A few pages into his wonderful new book, Norman Davies quotes Goethe on the joys of exploring new lands and cultures. Travel ought to be ‘a school of seeing,’ a way ‘to discover myself in the objects I see.’

Throughout his ‘global journey into history’ Davies follows Goethe’s sage advice. All of Davies’ customary scholarly rigour is on display but the tone is winningly intimate. Personal reminiscences, ambitious historical narratives, and analyses of the contemporary social and political landscapes of the places he visited are skilfully interlaced. He wonders if, ‘like the ageing Ulysses of Lord Tennyson’ he was ‘just another “gray spirit” who was yearning for one last adventure,’ but far more was achieved. To wit, the crowning glory of a remarkable scholarly career.

Davies begins close to home in Cornwall, a place whose poignant history introduces one of the book’s recurrent themes: the ‘struggles’ of indigenous people ‘against rapacious conquerors, intruders and exploiters.’ Next, it’s on to Baku with its ‘virulent forces of narrow nationalism’ and, after stopping off in Dubai, we reach Delhi and the ‘sheer savagery’ endured by the Dalits. All of which may sound a little bleak, but Davies injects a good deal of humour and his fascination with how all these places turned out as they did inspires a sense of wonder.

The book moves on, via Kuala Lumpur, to Singapore where we are reminded of the bizarre by-laws that make the chewing of gum such a perilous pursuit and, in the interests of noise-abatement, ban ‘urinating from a standing position after 11pm.’ Tasmania receives special attention. It is, in Oz, the butt of crude jokes and, as one local explained to Davies, is thought of ‘as we think of Britain... very remote, very wet and full of old-fashioned folk.’ It turns out that Tassie has much more to offer, though this should hardly be a shock, what with its ‘human history of 40,000 years or more.’

On the last leg, Davies touches down in Tahiti, then Houston with its soulless 20-lane highways, and then the ideal closing scene of New York City. Davies’ chronicle is brimful of potted histories that would put regional specialists to shame and compelling accounts of his encounters with customs officials, a fair few ambassadors, and a motley crew of fellow academics. He is very good on food: stuffed pike in Azerbaijan, barbecued stingray in Singapore and, in Texas, the perennial choice of ‘steak, steak, steak or steak’ served up on plates almost as wide as the table.

He is even better on local languages: from India’s ‘omnivorous language scene’ with its 122 major tongues and 1,599 minor ones, to the charms and pitfalls of Australian English. Davies is struck by the ‘colourful demonyms which Australians use to identify the inhabitants of their country.’ For those in Victoria, the residents of New South Wales are termed ‘cockroaches’ and South Australians are routinely dubbed as ‘croweaters’. The local argot, with its bludgers, chooks and drongos is, at the very least, inventive, so perhaps Churchill was being a tad harsh when he denounced Ozzie English as ‘the most brutal maltreatment that was ever inflicted on the mother tongue.’
There is something in these pages for aficionados of airports (they’ll enjoy tales of getting lost in Frankfurt) and even some musings on the history of sundial design. Big themes also find their place. Davies wonders what terms like East and West even mean, he strives to conceptualise and adjudicate imperialism, and there is no doubting his belief in the crucial role of geography in the course of human affairs. History, he writes, ‘is a tale not just of constant change but equally of perpetual locomotion.’

Our duty, then, is to explore other places with sensitivity but without being cowed by accusations of ‘cultural appropriation.’ In theory, this should be easier these days, but the opportunities are frequently missed. ‘In a world where travel has lost many of its mental and physical exertions, one meets people who fly thousands of miles to do a bit of shopping in Dubai, to lie on a beach in Bali, or to watch a cricket match in Adelaide.’ Goethe would be disappointed.

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    The Air That We Breathe
    Cities the world over are struggling to improve air quality as scandals surrounding diesel car emissions come to light and the huge health costs of po...
    Diabetes: The World at Risk
    Diabetes is often thought of as a ‘western’ problem, one linked to the developed world’s overindulgence in fatty foods and chronic lack of physi...
    The Nuclear Power Struggle
    The UK appears to be embracing nuclear, a huge U-turn on government policy from just two years ago. Yet this seems to be going against the grain globa...
    When the wind blows
    With 1,200 wind turbines due to be built in the UK this year, Mark Rowe explores the continuing controversy surrounding wind power and discusses the e...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in REVIEWS...

Books

FINDING EDEN: A Journey Into the Heart of Borneo

by Robin Hanbury-Tenison •  IB Tauris •  £17.99 (hardback)

Books

WHILE THE FIRES BURN: A Glacier Odyssey

by Daniel Schwartz •  Thames & Hudson •  £40 (hardback)

Books

SUNSHINE AND GOOD HUMOUR

by Nigel Hughes •  £25 (hardback)

Books

FROM HERE TO ETERNITY : Travelling the World to Find the Good Death

by Caitlin Doughty •  Weidenfeld & Nicolson •  £14.99/£7.99 (hardback/eBook)

Reviews

NETWORK at the National Theatre

Directed by Ivo Van Hove •  National Theatre

Books

BENEATH ANOTHER SKY: A Global Journey Into History

by Norman Davies •  Allen Lane •  £30 (hardback)

Exhibitions

Art for the Environment

This intimate east London exhibition provides a multi-sensory exploration into…

Books

A PRECAUTIONARY TALE: How one small town banned pesticides, preserved its food heritage and inspired a movement

by Philip Ackerman-Leist • Chelsea Green Publishing • £15.99

Books

THE OLD MAN AND THE SAND EEL: My granddad, fishing and my quest to find Britain's lost wild waterways

by Will Millard • Viking • £14.99 (paperback)

Books

ISABELLA BIRD AND JAPAN: a reassessment

by Kiyonori Kanasaka (translated by Nicholas Pertwee) • Renaissance Books…

Books

RIDDLE OF THE WAVES: The inspiring story of military veterans circumnavigating the UK

by Steven Price Brown • Bloomsbury • £16.99 (hardback/eBook)

Books

THE GREAT HORIZON: 50 Tales of Exploration

by Jo Woolf • Sandstone Press • £24.99 (hardback)

Films

DugOut directed by Benjamin Sadd

An epic journey through the Amazon in a traditional dugout…

Books

RIVER OF LIFE, RIVER OF DEATH: The Ganges and India’s Future

by Victor Mallet • Oxford University Press • £20 (hardback/eBook)

Books

The Great Explorers - Exclusive Geographical Reader Offer!

Get 30% off the cover price of this in-depth journey…

Exhibitions

Travels with the Director

Twenty one years, sixteen countries, seven continents... RGS-IBG director, Rita…

Books

THE GERMANS AND EUROPE: A Personal Frontline History

by Peter Millar • Arcadia Books • £20 (hardback)

Books

TALES FROM THE CAPTAIN'S LOG

by the National Archives • £25/£21.99 (hardback/eBook)

Books

THE ENDS OF THE WORLD: Volcanic Apocalypses, Lethal Oceans and our Quest to Understand Earth's Past Mass Extinctions

by Peter Brannen • Polity Books • £16.99

Books

THE LAND BEYOND: A Thousand Miles on Foot through the Heart of the Middle East

by Leon McCarron • IB Tauris • £17.99 (hardback)