  2. Home/
  3. Reviews/
  4. Books/
  5. The Great Explorers - Exclusive Geographical Reader Offer!

The Great Explorers - Exclusive Geographical Reader Offer! Featured

  • Written by  Geographical
  • Published in Books
The Great Explorers - Exclusive Geographical Reader Offer!
15 Dec
2017
Get 30% off the cover price of this in-depth journey into the world’s greatest explorers!

Filled with names that have made, and changed, the course of history, The Great Explorers and their Journeys of Discovery is a 200-page marvel that takes you on romantic, dangerous, intrepid and fascinating voyages.

From the time of Erik the Red through the journeys of Marco Polo, Christopher Columbus, the Spanish conquistadores, to the heroic attempts of Livingstone, Amundsen and Scott, this beautifully illustrated hardback book journeys around the world with those who have dedicated, and in some cases sacrificed, their lives to expand our knowledge of the globe.

For modern-day travellers and those fascinated by world history, The Great Explorers brings the stories of intrepid explorers to life with the inclusion of photographs, letters, hand-drawn maps and plans, and many other treasures from the archives of the Royal Geographical Society.

The author, Beau Riffenburgh, is an historian specialising in polar exploration. A native of California he earned his doctorate at the Scott Polar Research Institute at the University of Cambridge, where he later served as editor of Polar Record, the world’s oldest journal of polar research, and as head of the Polar History Group.

Thanks to our friends at Carlton Books, Geographical readers are being offered a whopping 30 per cent off the cover price of The Great Explorers! Normally £25, by entering the code RGS in the online shopping basket at the link below, you can get your copy of this remarkable book for just £17.50!

Click here to get your discounted copy of The Great Explorers!

Share this story...

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to Twitter

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth UniversityUniversity of GreenwichThe University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • The Air That We Breathe
    Cities the world over are struggling to improve air quality as scandals surrounding diesel car emissions come to light and the huge health costs of po...
    Diabetes: The World at Risk
    Diabetes is often thought of as a ‘western’ problem, one linked to the developed world’s overindulgence in fatty foods and chronic lack of physi...
    National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    The Nuclear Power Struggle
    The UK appears to be embracing nuclear, a huge U-turn on government policy from just two years ago. Yet this seems to be going against the grain globa...
    REDD+ or Dead?
    The UN-backed REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) scheme, under which developing nations would be paid not to cut dow...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in REVIEWS...

Books

The Great Explorers - Exclusive Geographical Reader Offer!

Get 30% off the cover price of this in-depth journey…

Exhibitions

Travels with the Director

Twenty one years, sixteen countries, seven continents... RGS-IBG director, Rita…

Films

Trophy directed by Christina Clusiau and Shaul Schwarz

An emotional and divisive documentary that explores the trophy hunting…

Books

THE HEBRIDES

by Paul Murton • Birlinn • £14.99 (softback)

Books

ABOUT AFRICA

by Harry Hook • HIP Editions • £54 (hardback)

Books

AFFLUENCE WITHOUT ABUNDANCE: the Disappearing World of the Bushmen

by James Suzman • Bloomsbury • £18.99 (hardback)

Books

ARABIA FELIX: The Danish Expedition of 1761-1787

by Thorkild Hansen • New York Review Books • £11.99…

Books

ARCTIC LIGHT: An Artist’s Journey In a Frozen Wilderness

by David Bellamy • Search Press • £25 (hardback)

Books

CHINA IN DRAG: Travels with a Cross-Dresser

by Michael Bristow • Sandstone Press • £8.99 (paperback)

Reviews

Oslo by JT Rogers

Oslo makes complex geopolitics a living, breathing spectacle

Films

Geostorm directed by Dean Devlin

New blockbuster takes climate chaos to the extreme, where what…

Exhibitions

Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2017

Prestigious Natural History Museum photography competition recognises Brent Stirton's capturing…

Books

THE RED ATLAS: How the Soviet Union Secretly Mapped the World by John Davies and Alexander J Kent

An inveterate armchair traveller ever since my Soviet childhood, I…

Books

BEYOND THE MAP by Alastair Bonnett

Bonnett’s previous book, Off the Map, was a thoroughly readable…

Books

TRAVELS IN A DERVISH CLOAK by Isambard Wilkinson

When Wilkinson set off to become the Telegraph’s Islamabad correspondent…

Books

LINESCAPES: Remapping and Reconnecting Britain's Fragmented Wildlife by Hugh Warwick

Dartmoor National Park might appear wild, but it’s the lines…

Books

THE ISLAND: In Imagination and Experience by Barry Smith

Barry Smith is a self-confessed islomaniac and a fixation with…

Books

CRITICAL CRITTERS: With Beastly Sneers and Callous Observations by Ceri Levy & Ralph Steadman

‘Laughter has to be the key’ – that’s not a…

Books

OUT OF THE WRECKAGE: A New Politics for an Age of Crisis by George Monbiot

Neoliberalism. The word seems to have lost all meaning. According…

Films

JANE directed by Brett Morgen

Combining a treasure trove of unseen footage set to music…