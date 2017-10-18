  2. Home/
  3. Reviews/
  4. Books/
  5. BEYOND THE MAP by Alastair Bonnett

BEYOND THE MAP by Alastair Bonnett

  • Written by  Mick Herron
  • Published in Books
BEYOND THE MAP by Alastair Bonnett
18 Oct
2017
Bonnett’s previous book, Off the Map, was a thoroughly readable study of unmapped areas: uninhabited cities, liminal spaces.

Similarly, the current volume ‘responds to a new spirit of geographical giddiness’, in which surprises abound: none bigger than the discovery, in 2016, of an extra 534 islands in the Philippines’ archipelago – unless it was Estonia’s recent realisation that it had 834 islands more than previously reckoned. Island-counting is evidently trickier than one might suppose.

Even on greater land masses, the borders between what’s there and what’s not can blur

It’s well known that mapmakers invent ‘trap streets’ to protect their copyright, but Bonnett finds a whole trap town, Algoe, which came into existence following its appearance on a map; and ponders, too, a Russian movie set recreating 1950s Moscow, where the cast and crew lived for years under controlled, Soviet-era conditions, the line between representation and reality torn to shreds.

Other discoveries are less tangible: an eruv is a religious enclave, in theory bounded by walls – but a wall can contain any number of windows and doors, and hence does not have to be solid. This lends an appropriately angels-on-pinheads feel to the business of defining an eruv’s borders.

Whether exploring modern legends that suggest that commuters go missing in Tokyo’s enormous Shinjuku train station, or chronicling humanity’s search for utopias in cyberspace and perpetual mobility, Bonnett has an eye for the fascinating corners of his subject, not all of which are remote and inaccessible. The liveliest spots in which to find language enclaves, it turns out, are big cities: immigrant tongues that have died out in their homelands still find purchase in New York, for example.

There’s much to enjoy here; and a useful warning, too – if one is needed – as to the inadvisability of combining red wine with late-night online shopping.

Click here to purchase Beyond the Map by Alastair Bonnett via Amazon

red line

NEVER MISS A STORY

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our free weekly newsletter!

red line

Share this story...

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to Twitter

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth UniversityUniversity of GreenwichThe University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • The Air That We Breathe
    Cities the world over are struggling to improve air quality as scandals surrounding diesel car emissions come to light and the huge health costs of po...
    Diabetes: The World at Risk
    Diabetes is often thought of as a ‘western’ problem, one linked to the developed world’s overindulgence in fatty foods and chronic lack of physi...
    The Nuclear Power Struggle
    The UK appears to be embracing nuclear, a huge U-turn on government policy from just two years ago. Yet this seems to be going against the grain globa...
    National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    REDD+ or Dead?
    The UN-backed REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) scheme, under which developing nations would be paid not to cut dow...

MORE DOSSIERS

SIGMA ON TWITTER

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in REVIEWS...

Exhibitions

Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2017

Prestigious Natural History Museum photography competition recognises Brent Stirton's capturing…

Books

THE RED ATLAS: How the Soviet Union Secretly Mapped the World by John Davies and Alexander J Kent

An inveterate armchair traveller ever since my Soviet childhood, I…

Books

BEYOND THE MAP by Alastair Bonnett

Bonnett’s previous book, Off the Map, was a thoroughly readable…

Books

TRAVELS IN A DERVISH CLOAK by Isambard Wilkinson

When Wilkinson set off to become the Telegraph’s Islamabad correspondent…

Books

LINESCAPES: Remapping and Reconnecting Britain's Fragmented Wildlife by Hugh Warwick

Dartmoor National Park might appear wild, but it’s the lines…

Books

THE ISLAND: In Imagination and Experience by Barry Smith

Barry Smith is a self-confessed islomaniac and a fixation with…

Books

CRITICAL CRITTERS: With Beastly Sneers and Callous Observations by Ceri Levy & Ralph Steadman

‘Laughter has to be the key’ – that’s not a…

Books

OUT OF THE WRECKAGE: A New Politics for an Age of Crisis by George Monbiot

Neoliberalism. The word seems to have lost all meaning. According…

Films

JANE directed by Brett Morgen

Combining a treasure trove of unseen footage set to music…

Books

PALE RIDER: The Spanish Flu of 1918 and How it Changed the World by Laura Spinney

The dreadful pandemic of 1918, writes Laura Spinney, ‘engulfed the…

Books

LAND OF THE DAWN-LIT MOUNTAINS by Antonia Bolingbroke-Kent

Those of us who enjoy good travel writing know that…

Books

REWILD: The Art of Returning to Nature by Nick Baker

‘I look around me and I see a world populated…

Books

IMPROBABLE DESTINIES: How Predictable is Evolution? by Jonathan Losos

Convergence has long been a talking point within evolutionary science.…

Books

INHERITORS OF THE EARTH by Chris D Thomas

At its core, Thomas’ book is about a big hole…

Books

A SEA MONSTER’S TALE by Colin Speedle

I’m not sure how much of a market there is…

Books

WATLING STREET: Travels Through Britain and its Ever-Present Past by John Higgs

Watling Street connects Dover to Anglesey. Once a meandering track,…

Films

Sea Gypsies: The Far Side of the World

An epic journey alongside the nomadic crew of the Infinity…

Films

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

Vice President and climate action advocate Al Gore returns with…

Films

Chasing Coral

A new Netflix documentary investigates the dire state of the…

Books

NO IS NOT ENOUGH: Defeating the New Shock Politics by Naomi Klein

After two years, you’d probably think it nigh on impossible…