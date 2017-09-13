  2. Home/
  3. Reviews/
  4. Books/
  5. WATLING STREET: Travels Through Britain and its Ever-Present Past by John Higgs

WATLING STREET: Travels Through Britain and its Ever-Present Past by John Higgs

  • Written by  Mick Herron
  • Published in Books
Weidenfeld &amp; Nicolson; £18.99 (hardback)/£9.99 (eBook) Weidenfeld & Nicolson; £18.99 (hardback)/£9.99 (eBook)
13 Sep
2017
Watling Street connects Dover to Anglesey. Once a meandering track, it was straightened by the Romans, given its name in the Dark Ages (Watling was a local warlord), became a royal highway in the 12th century, and is now variously the A2, the A5 and the M6 Toll

‘Watling Street is a palimpsest. It is always being rewritten.’ And it’s the route John Higgs takes in this delightful and inventive contemplation of the way history has shaped Britain, and vice versa.

By way of prologue, Higgs visits Milton Keynes on the summer solstice. Though often derided as a town without history, Milton Keynes was in fact designed so the rising sun would shine directly down its main road on midsummer morning – we’re often unaware, he writes, of the way the present is illuminated by the past. That being so, it’s apt that he begins his walk the day of the Brexit referendum.

Higgs’ starting point is the recently rediscovered Fann Bay Deep Shelter, a tunnel system carved within Dover’s White Cliffs, and his subject is our national identity; the contradictory elements that construct it – chalk and flint; education and gunpowder – and the way it only exists at a distance, like a rainbow. In pursuit of this topic he reveals a talent for the startling connection: that Rod Hull, of Emu fame, saved Restoration House (Dickens’ model for Miss Havisham’s house in Great Expectations) for the nation, that the original Star Wars movies were shot alongside the road that Chaucer’s pilgrims travelled, or that the ordinances licensing Southwark’s prostitutes were signed into law by Thomas Becket – ‘the sex workers of Southwark were licensed by a saint.’

It’s a heady brew, which explores the idea of location rather than simply visiting places. A digression on Banksy’s Kissing Coppers – once on an alley wall in Brighton and currently assumed to be in an American collection – concludes that the graffiti only had artistic value in its original setting. Similarly, the London Stone, which by repute marks the exact centre of London, feels inert in its present home at the Museum of London. It was more in tune with its surroundings in its traditional lodging at 111 Cannon Street, even when hidden behind a magazine rack at WHSmith.

Throughout, Higgs demonstrates a wide frame of reference, allowing him to shift in a sentence from Pertwee-era Doctor Who to Edgar’s speech in King Lear

Language, too, is interrogated throughout: ‘money for old rope’ comes from the practice of Tyburn hangmen selling strands of the rope used on celebrity victims, while ‘the Tube’, now applied to London’s entire underground network, originally referred to just the Central Line that cuts through its middle.

But all of this is a sideshow to Higgs’ main theme, in pursuit of which he identifies an emptiness at the heart of society. In part this can be traced back, he thinks, to the way in which the majority of the population are no longer identified as ‘workers’ but ‘consumers’. Work has always been one of the narratives around which our lives are constructed; the framework on which we assess our progress, or lack of it. Consumerism, particularly during an age of austerity, offers nothing to replace this. This exacerbates the division between society’s haves and have-nots, one of our many current fault lines, but Higgs’ theory is that rather than fracturing us, these lines provide different perspectives from which to view the whole. Drawing on the story of St Alban, he concludes that ‘we are not helpless consumers of identity. We are not trapped by history. We can choose the stories we tell.’

Throughout, Higgs demonstrates a wide frame of reference, allowing him to shift in a sentence from Pertwee-era Doctor Who to Edgar’s speech in King Lear. There’s an astonishing account of a Hallowe’en vigil at Cross Bones (the prostitutes’ graveyard), an encounter with Alan Moore – for whom the description ‘comic book artist’ falls far short – at the centre of the country (an MOT garage in Northampton), and three different explanations as to why Fleming chose ‘007’ as James Bond’s code name.

I was still congratulating myself for noticing this last contradiction when Higgs explained why all three were included – plausible explanations are often assumed to be the truth, where more than one plausible explanation exists, things get messy. The borders between history and myth are porous. This is a wonderful guidebook to those misty areas.

Click here to purchase Watling Street by John Higgs via Amazon

Share this story...

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to Twitter

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth UniversityUniversity of GreenwichThe University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • The Air That We Breathe
    Cities the world over are struggling to improve air quality as scandals surrounding diesel car emissions come to light and the huge health costs of po...
    The Nuclear Power Struggle
    The UK appears to be embracing nuclear, a huge U-turn on government policy from just two years ago. Yet this seems to be going against the grain globa...
    Diabetes: The World at Risk
    Diabetes is often thought of as a ‘western’ problem, one linked to the developed world’s overindulgence in fatty foods and chronic lack of physi...
    National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    REDD+ or Dead?
    The UN-backed REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) scheme, under which developing nations would be paid not to cut dow...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in REVIEWS...

Books

PALE RIDER: The Spanish Flu of 1918 and How it Changed the World by Laura Spinney

The dreadful pandemic of 1918, writes Laura Spinney, ‘engulfed the…

Books

LAND OF THE DAWN-LIT MOUNTAINS by Antonia Bolingbroke-Kent

Those of us who enjoy good travel writing know that…

Books

REWILD: The Art of Returning to Nature by Nick Baker

‘I look around me and I see a world populated…

Books

IMPROBABLE DESTINIES: How Predictable is Evolution? by Jonathan Losos

Convergence has long been a talking point within evolutionary science.…

Books

INHERITORS OF THE EARTH by Chris D Thomas

At its core, Thomas’ book is about a big hole…

Books

A SEA MONSTER’S TALE by Colin Speedle

I’m not sure how much of a market there is…

Books

WATLING STREET: Travels Through Britain and its Ever-Present Past by John Higgs

Watling Street connects Dover to Anglesey. Once a meandering track,…

Films

Sea Gypsies: The Far Side of the World

An epic journey alongside the nomadic crew of the Infinity…

Films

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

Vice President and climate action advocate Al Gore returns with…

Films

Chasing Coral

A new Netflix documentary investigates the dire state of the…

Books

NO IS NOT ENOUGH: Defeating the New Shock Politics by Naomi Klein

After two years, you’d probably think it nigh on impossible…

Books

CLIMATE OF HOPE: How Cities Businesses and Citizens can Save the Planet by Michael Bloomberg and Carl Pope

We’re going to have to explain this very carefully to…

Books

A GODDESS IN THE STONES by Norman Lewis

Not for intrepid travel writer Norman Lewis the melancholy tea…

Books

THE TIGER AND THE RUBY: A Journey to the Other Side of British India by Kief Hillsbery

Twenty-year-old Nigel Halleck – Kief Hillsbery’s many-times removed uncle –…

Books

NEAR ABROAD: Putin, the West and the Contest over Ukraine and the Caucasus by Gerard Toal

In a small section on the first floor of Stanfords…

Books

THE DIVIDE: A Brief Guide to Global Inequality and its Solutions by Jason Hickel

Jason Hickel’s bold book is full of stark facts and…

Books

CHIEF ENGINEER: The Man Who Built the Brooklyn Bridge by Erica Wagner

Bridges are more than just a means of connection, writes…

Exhibitions

This Is Our World

A wildlife exhibition in central London is displaying huge artworks…

Reviews

Tokaido by Antoine Bauza

Exploring ancient Japan in a serene game of tactical beauty

Exhibitions

Whales – Beneath the Surface at the Natural History Museum

With a blue whale skeleton due to be unveiled in…