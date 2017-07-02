  2. Home/
  3. Reviews/
  4. Books/
  5. NOBODY LEAVES: Impressions of Poland by Ryszard Kapuscinksi

NOBODY LEAVES: Impressions of Poland by Ryszard Kapuscinksi

NOBODY LEAVES: Impressions of Poland by Ryszard Kapuscinksi
02 Jul
2017
Ryszard Kapuściński was a journalist who was dangerously good at his job. Detained 40 times and escaping a death sentence four times, he wrote inflammatory but incandescent dispatches from conflicts across the world

Between foreign assignments he wrote short essays about his homeland. Nobody Leaves is a collection of 17 of these, each a deft vignette about a forgotten corner of the nation. Some create a sordid picture, such as An Advertisement for Toothpaste, where the materialistic town of Pratki ‘dances to the newest, dazzling hits, stocks up on televisions, purchases electric sewing machines and Master Picasso curtains’ – but still hasn’t learnt to brush its teeth. Others are more charming, such as Far Away where he describes how the village of Cisowka built its own train station in order to get a railway: ‘There are few train stops like this. Lovely thick woods begin right next to the track... people come along, sit down in the woods, and wait for the train.’

What they all share, however, is a tension between the old world and the new. Village children dream of moving to the city where they say ‘there are so many cinemas, and people don’t have to do things’. Later in the collection, Kapuściński’s army friends grapple with the anxiety of new Cold War weaponry: ‘In our lack of scientific knowledge we spun unfettered fantasies. Some kind of chemical process, instantaneous and terminal, would take place – something in the form of a blast or an invisible change in the composition of the air, and we would melt and evaporate.’

Such observations often reach out of the countryside and tap into international feelings of the age. It is no wonder he was voted one of the greatest journalists of the 20th century.

Click here to purchase Nobody Leaves: Impressions of Poland by Ryszard Kapuscinksi

Share this story...

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to Twitter

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth UniversityUniversity of GreenwichThe University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • Diabetes: The World at Risk
    Diabetes is often thought of as a ‘western’ problem, one linked to the developed world’s overindulgence in fatty foods and chronic lack of physi...
    National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    REDD+ or Dead?
    The UN-backed REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) scheme, under which developing nations would be paid not to cut dow...
    The true cost of meat
    As one of the world’s biggest methane emitters, the meat industry has a lot more to concern itself with than merely dietary issues ...
    Long live the King
    It is barely half a century since the Born Free story caused the world to re-evaluate humanity’s relationship with lions. A few brief decades later,...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in REVIEWS...

Books

NOBODY LEAVES: Impressions of Poland by Ryszard Kapuscinksi

Ryszard Kapuściński was a journalist who was dangerously good at…

Books

DOWNHILL FROM HERE: Running From John O'Groats to Land's End by Gavin Boyter

John O’Groats to Land’s End may not be the most…

Books

DEFIANT EARTH: The Fate of Humans in the Anthropocene by Clive Hamilton

Our new epoch started with a bang

Books

BURN OUT: The Endgame for Fossil Fuels by Dieter Helm

Oil prices haven’t made headlines for a while, but they…

Books

FLATNESS by BW Higman

BW Higman has a sixth sense: he sees flat surfaces.…

Books

TRAGIC SHORES: A Memoir of Dark Travel by Thomas H Cook

Thomas H Cook is an accomplished author of crime novels,…

Books

THE OTHER EXILE: The Remarkable Story of Fernao Lopes, the Island of Saint Helena and Paradise Lost by Abdul Rahman Azzam

Any historical novelist in search of a protagonist would feel…

Exhibitions

Wildlife Artist of the Year 2017

The tenth annual David Shepherd wildlife exhibition returns to the…

Exhibitions

A Museum of Modern Nature

The Wellcome Collection continues with its year-long exploration of our…

Reviews

Common by DC Moore

From the National Theatre, a trickster play that misses a…

Books

MEGATECH: Technology in 2050 edited by Daniel Franklin

‘It is interesting and mind-stretching to make educated guesses,’ writes…

Books

THE SOULS OF CHINA: The Return of Religion After Mao by Ian Johnson

China is currently undergoing ‘one of the great religious revivals…

Books

THE HEALTH OF NATIONS: Towards a World Without Contagious Disease by Karen Bartlett

The world’s leading health organisations were not easily convinced that…

Books

ICE GHOSTS: The Epic Hunt for the Lost Franklin Expedition by Paul Watson

The hunt for Sir John Franklin’s ships Erebus and Terror…

Books

PEOPLE POWER by Lyn Smith

Since the 18th century, a white feather has been a…

Books

NORTON OF EVEREST: The Biography of EF Norton, Soldier and Mountaineer by Hugh Norton

This is a modest book about a modest man who…

Books

THE ISLAND THAT DISAPPEARED: Old Providence and the Making of the Western World by Tom Felling

As is to be expected from such a cryptic title,…

Exhibitions

RAW TRUTH: PLASTIC – A Journey from Source to Solution

New exhibition highlights the ubiquity of plastic in the modern…

Films

More must-see documentaries on Netflix

Craving some non-fiction? Here are some of the best documentaries…

Exhibitions

Derek Eland: Being Human at Base Camp

A multimedia exhibition tackles the question of what it’s like…