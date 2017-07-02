  2. Home/
  3. Reviews/
  4. Books/
  5. FLATNESS by BW Higman

FLATNESS by BW Higman

FLATNESS by BW Higman
02 Jul
2017
BW Higman has a sixth sense: he sees flat surfaces. Be they screens, furniture, walls, streets, railways, or even level playing sports fields, he notes that ‘flatness is at the centre of the everyday experience’ even to the point where ‘we hardly notice’ it anymore, and see such surfaces as ‘inevitable’ or even ‘natural’


A key premise of this book is to explore why flatness, a feature found rarely in nature, is something humans have tried hard to produce in civilisation. He argues ‘today more than 50 million kilometres of roads dominate the daily movement of most of the world’s people; and one million kilometres of railways link levelled croplands with architecturally planar cities.’

While the miles of concrete and asphalt are the ‘Earth’s new skin’, he describes how flatness has become the human hallmark on most habitats. Forests are razed, swamps drained and beaches reinforced. ‘Per capita, an average of six tonnes of earth is moved annually,’ he remarks. Strikingly, we move more earth than any other geological force.

Most interesting is the fact that humans don’t seem to enjoy flatness that much anyway. Higman shows how the world’s great flat areas, such as the Australian bush and the North American prairies, are often portrayed culturally as featureless places of unease, loneliness, even madness. Natural flatlands ‘struggle to achieve’ the same conservation profile as mountains and oceans. Higman offers that all the energy we put into flattening the land is at odds with our preference for variation, and perhaps reinforces it.

In dealing with such a universal concept, some of the arguments are lost in abstract references. It shines, however, when linked to real-world issues such as the flat, low-lying countries facing the rise of sea levels and the toll of globalised industry on natural resources.

Click here to purchase Flatness by BW Higman

Share this story...

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to Twitter

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth UniversityUniversity of GreenwichThe University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • Diabetes: The World at Risk
    Diabetes is often thought of as a ‘western’ problem, one linked to the developed world’s overindulgence in fatty foods and chronic lack of physi...
    National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    REDD+ or Dead?
    The UN-backed REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) scheme, under which developing nations would be paid not to cut dow...
    The true cost of meat
    As one of the world’s biggest methane emitters, the meat industry has a lot more to concern itself with than merely dietary issues ...
    Long live the King
    It is barely half a century since the Born Free story caused the world to re-evaluate humanity’s relationship with lions. A few brief decades later,...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in REVIEWS...

Books

NOBODY LEAVES: Impressions of Poland by Ryszard Kapuscinksi

Ryszard Kapuściński was a journalist who was dangerously good at…

Books

DOWNHILL FROM HERE: Running From John O'Groats to Land's End by Gavin Boyter

John O’Groats to Land’s End may not be the most…

Books

DEFIANT EARTH: The Fate of Humans in the Anthropocene by Clive Hamilton

Our new epoch started with a bang

Books

BURN OUT: The Endgame for Fossil Fuels by Dieter Helm

Oil prices haven’t made headlines for a while, but they…

Books

FLATNESS by BW Higman

BW Higman has a sixth sense: he sees flat surfaces.…

Books

TRAGIC SHORES: A Memoir of Dark Travel by Thomas H Cook

Thomas H Cook is an accomplished author of crime novels,…

Books

THE OTHER EXILE: The Remarkable Story of Fernao Lopes, the Island of Saint Helena and Paradise Lost by Abdul Rahman Azzam

Any historical novelist in search of a protagonist would feel…

Exhibitions

Wildlife Artist of the Year 2017

The tenth annual David Shepherd wildlife exhibition returns to the…

Exhibitions

A Museum of Modern Nature

The Wellcome Collection continues with its year-long exploration of our…

Reviews

Common by DC Moore

From the National Theatre, a trickster play that misses a…

Books

MEGATECH: Technology in 2050 edited by Daniel Franklin

‘It is interesting and mind-stretching to make educated guesses,’ writes…

Books

THE SOULS OF CHINA: The Return of Religion After Mao by Ian Johnson

China is currently undergoing ‘one of the great religious revivals…

Books

THE HEALTH OF NATIONS: Towards a World Without Contagious Disease by Karen Bartlett

The world’s leading health organisations were not easily convinced that…

Books

ICE GHOSTS: The Epic Hunt for the Lost Franklin Expedition by Paul Watson

The hunt for Sir John Franklin’s ships Erebus and Terror…

Books

PEOPLE POWER by Lyn Smith

Since the 18th century, a white feather has been a…

Books

NORTON OF EVEREST: The Biography of EF Norton, Soldier and Mountaineer by Hugh Norton

This is a modest book about a modest man who…

Books

THE ISLAND THAT DISAPPEARED: Old Providence and the Making of the Western World by Tom Felling

As is to be expected from such a cryptic title,…

Exhibitions

RAW TRUTH: PLASTIC – A Journey from Source to Solution

New exhibition highlights the ubiquity of plastic in the modern…

Films

More must-see documentaries on Netflix

Craving some non-fiction? Here are some of the best documentaries…

Exhibitions

Derek Eland: Being Human at Base Camp

A multimedia exhibition tackles the question of what it’s like…