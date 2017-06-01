  2. Home/
  MEGATECH: Technology in 2050 edited by Daniel Franklin

MEGATECH: Technology in 2050 edited by Daniel Franklin

  Written by  Mick Herron
  • Published in Books
MEGATECH: Technology in 2050 edited by Daniel Franklin
01 Jun
2017
‘It is interesting and mind-stretching to make educated guesses,’ writes Daniel Franklin in his introduction to this collection of essays and stories, each addressing fundamental questions about the technology which will govern our lives 30 years hence. The educated guesses cover a lot of ground

To assist his predictions, Tom Standage looks at ‘edge cases’: examples of technology initially used by small groups before being adopted worldwide – smart phones, for example, were commonplace in Japan as early as 2001. If such analogies hold true, we’re already seeing the harbingers of life-changing developments: autonomous cars and VR among them. Frank Wilczek argues we’re now in possession of all the equations necessary to replace experimentation with calculation in all plausible forms of engineering – in other words, that we now know enough to do anything the laws of physics allow.

Bioengineering, agriculture and health care are all set for revolutionary overhauls, as is – inevitably – weaponry, with the guided bullet (one able to adjust its trajectory mid-air) being the holy grail. One of the reasons for the accelerated adoption of new technology is the fear of missing out: large companies are more willing to invest in possible game-changers, given the economic consequences of being left behind. Society’s likely trade-off for advances in information tech is constant, near-perfect surveillance, that’s already a familiar concept. In fact, as time goes by, the fundamental things will more than likely still apply: in the words of a police officer of 1888, ‘no other section of the population avail themselves more readily and speedily of the latest triumphs of science than the criminal class.’ So more efficient villainy is likely something else to look forward to.   


Click here to purchase Megatech: Technology in 2050 edited by Daniel Franklin

