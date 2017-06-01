This is a modest book about a modest man who led anything but a modest life

Edward ‘Teddy’ Norton won a DSO for distinguished service as a First World War artillery officer, set an altitude record on Everest in 1924, and served as the acting governor of Hong Kong during the tumultuous months of the early 1940s. He refused to write his own autobiography, insisting to his wife that his life was not worth recording. Now, some 60 years after his death, his son, Hugh, has written this fascinating account of a great life, well lived.



For Teddy Norton, climbing was literally part of his DNA; his grandfather was Alfred Wills, the pioneering British alpinist. Teddy learnt the ropes in the Alps, making repeated forays into the mountains from his family’s chalet near to Chamonix. Following the 1921 reconnaissance, Norton was chosen as a member of the British Everest expedition of 1922, and served as acting leader on the next, two years later. Though overshadowed by the disappearance of Mallory and Irvine, Norton’s ascent to 28,126ft was an amazing achievement, and his account of that climb in The Fight for Everest is a classic of adventure literature.



The beauty of this biography, though, is that it’s not just about mountaineering. Hugh Norton details his father’s military life before and after Everest with a detailed and witty eye.



Though very much a career soldier, Teddy Norton surprised himself by marrying at the age of 41 and subsequently raising three sons, to whom he readily imparted his love for the great outdoors. Throughout his days, he was a committed bird watcher and listener, and the book includes both his sketches and extracts from his natural history diaries.



Once or twice it veers towards Ripping Yarns adventure cliche, but this is a hugely enjoyable book, easy to read and sad to finish.

Click here to purchase Norton of Everest: The Biography of EF Norton, Soldier and Mountaineer by Hugh Norton