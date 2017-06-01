  2. Home/
  3. Reviews/
  4. Books/
  5. THE ISLAND THAT DISAPPEARED: Old Providence and the Making of the Western World by Tom Felling

THE ISLAND THAT DISAPPEARED: Old Providence and the Making of the Western World by Tom Felling

THE ISLAND THAT DISAPPEARED: Old Providence and the Making of the Western World by Tom Felling
01 Jun
2017
As is to be expected from such a cryptic title, few of us are likely to have ever heard of the tiny Caribbean island of Providence, which was settled by English explorers aboard the Seaflower in 1630, as they desperately tried to get a foothold in the New World

Yet, in Feiling’s eyes, this remote outpost and its capital, New Westminster, serves as a symbolic microcosm for Britain’s place in the world. ‘The more I read about it, and what followed it,’ he writes, ‘the more convinced I became that I had hit upon a neat précis of the story of how Britain became a world power.’

It’s a bold and indeed questionable claim, but there can be no doubt that what unfolds is a quite remarkable story. Far from England’s shores, Feiling paints a vivid and entertaining picture of Caribbean and Central American exploration, including the immense depths to which piracy played a role in the battle between European nations to stake their claim on the treasures they were finding across the Atlantic. Details of first encounters with indigenous communities – such as the natives of the Miskito coast – reveal a wild, natural environment, and a diversity of customs that simply no longer exist. The Miskitos in particular became firm allies of the English settlers, quickly and willingly adopting their beliefs and lifestyles; one young man even travelling to England for education and to entertain the court of King Charles. For this community, at least, it appears to have been a genuine alliance and trading of knowledge, as opposed to the barbaric practices more commonly associated with the colonial period.


‘It was strange to think that the hopes of a generation of British empire-builders had once rested on Providence,’ Feiling ponders

The key narrative he repeatedly underlines is the paralleling of Providence with the settlements in New England, where the passengers of the Mayflower had landed a decade earlier. It becomes strikingly unbelievable that of these two bases – one blessed with good weather and fertile soils, the other inflicted with harsh winters and rampant diseases - somehow it was the Pilgrims of Massachusetts who ended up thriving and eventually forming the most powerful nation in the world, while their rivals in Providence were snuffed out after barely more than a decade. ‘Cold, barren New England had trumped balmy, verdant Providence,’ he writes.

The juxtaposition of these respective fortunes is perhaps best outlined in the case of Henry Halhead, once Mayor of Banbury, who opted to head for the New World with his family in 1631 after fire destroyed much of the town. ‘Had he gone to Massachusetts, his name might today be known to every American schoolchild,’ writes Feiling. ‘Instead, he sailed for a tiny island in the Caribbean, vowing to stay there “until the isle of Great Britain, being about to be born again into a new and free state, might deservedly be christened the isle of Providence”’.

Over the years, Providence experienced a tumultuous existence, growing from minor experiment to place of national significance – a prime location for piracy upon passing Spanish ships – before the rot eventually set in. The ignorance of those who called the shots when it came to growing economically viable crops and making the island profitable certainly didn’t help. Experience counted for little, while money, privilege and a good, Puritan upbringing enabled the most inexperienced Englishman to become a key figure in the island’s fortunes

Two hundred or so pages in, the story shifts, and becomes a first-person account of Feiling’s personal trip to Providence, a behind-the-scenes of how he uncovered these in-depth stories about the island’s history. His experience is engaging, and how Providence’s dramatic birth has manifested itself in the multicultural modern Colombian archipelago of ‘San Andrés and Providencia’ is fascinating.

It is remarkable how much importance was once attributed to a patch of land which was later ignored by the competing European powers entirely, ultimately mostly taken advantage of by stateless pirates stalking merchant vessels across the Caribbean. For all the blood spilt over the sovereignty of the island, it’s now barely a footnote in the popular history of these vast empires – as if it really had ‘disappeared’.

Click here to purchase The Island that Disappeared: Old Providence and the Making of the Western World by Tom Felling

Share this story...

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to Twitter

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth UniversityUniversity of GreenwichThe University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • REDD+ or Dead?
    The UN-backed REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) scheme, under which developing nations would be paid not to cut dow...
    The true cost of meat
    As one of the world’s biggest methane emitters, the meat industry has a lot more to concern itself with than merely dietary issues ...
    Long live the King
    It is barely half a century since the Born Free story caused the world to re-evaluate humanity’s relationship with lions. A few brief decades later,...
    London: a walk in the park
    In the 2016 London Mayoral election, the city’s natural environment was high on the agenda. Geographical asks: does the capital have a green future,...
    The Money Trail
    Remittance payments are a fundamental, yet often overlooked, part of the global economy. But the impact on nations receiving the money isn’t just a ...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in REVIEWS...

Books

MEGATECH: Technology in 2050 edited by Daniel Franklin

‘It is interesting and mind-stretching to make educated guesses,’ writes…

Books

THE SOULS OF CHINA: The Return of Religion After Mao by Ian Johnson

China is currently undergoing ‘one of the great religious revivals…

Books

THE HEALTH OF NATIONS: Towards a World Without Contagious Disease by Karen Bartlett

The world’s leading health organisations were not easily convinced that…

Books

ICE GHOSTS: The Epic Hunt for the Lost Franklin Expedition by Paul Watson

The hunt for Sir John Franklin’s ships Erebus and Terror…

Books

PEOPLE POWER by Lyn Smith

Since the 18th century, a white feather has been a…

Books

NORTON OF EVEREST: The Biography of EF Norton, Soldier and Mountaineer by Hugh Norton

This is a modest book about a modest man who…

Books

THE ISLAND THAT DISAPPEARED: Old Providence and the Making of the Western World by Tom Felling

As is to be expected from such a cryptic title,…

Exhibitions

RAW TRUTH: PLASTIC – A Journey from Source to Solution

New exhibition highlights the ubiquity of plastic in the modern…

Films

More must-see documentaries on Netflix

Craving some non-fiction? Here are some of the best documentaries…

Exhibitions

Derek Eland: Being Human at Base Camp

A multimedia exhibition tackles the question of what it’s like…

Books

AFTERSHOCK: One Man’s Quest and the Quake on Everest

Jules Mountain was working as guide in the Alps until,…

Books

SUPERFAST, PRIMETIME, ULTIMATE NATIONAL: The Relentless Invention of Modern India by Adam Roberts

When making predictions about India’s future, the first step is…

Books

THE WILD AND THE WICKED: On Nature and Human Nature by Benjamin Hale

Many of us will be familiar with this run of…

Books

WE DO THINGS DIFFERENTLY: The Outsiders Rebooting Our World by Mark Stevenson

‘When the winds of change blow some people build walls,…

Books

THE ALPS by Stephen O’Shea

Veteran traveller Stephen O’Shea takes the reader on a delightful…

Books

THE EXPLORATION TREASURY by Beau Riffenburgh

Turning each page of this sumptuous book is a constant…

Books

BORDER: A Journey to the Edge of Europe by Kapka Kassabova

In her youth, Kapka Kassabova would spend family holidays on…

Books

ON THIN ICE by Eric Larson

In 2014, Eric Larsen and Ryan Waters embarked upon an…

Books

HELIGOLAND by Jan Ruger

As the distinguished German historian, Jan Ruger, describes, never under-estimate…

Books

THE LOST CITY OF THE MONKEY GOD by Douglas Preston

Deep in the vast rainforests of Honduras, in a region…