  2. Home/
  3. Reviews/
  4. Books/
  5. DESERT KINGDOMS TO GLOBAL POWERS by Rory Miller

DESERT KINGDOMS TO GLOBAL POWERS by Rory Miller

DESERT KINGDOMS TO GLOBAL POWERS by Rory Miller
26 Jan
2017
A great deal has been written about the dramatic rise of the Gulf states from quiet, sandy backwaters in the 1970s to the shiny, towering cities that emerge dripping with oil money from the desert today

 

However, it is possible, as Miller shows, to take a highly nuanced view on this rapid transition. Despite their cultural and economic similarities, these countries have significantly distinctive identities, and have experienced vastly different trajectories. Qatar is not Kuwait, Bahrain is not Oman, the UAE is internally very different from even itself, and no other country in the world is anything like Saudi Arabia.

Miller goes through their respective histories in fine detail, exploring the local, regional, and international incidents over the past four decades which have shaped this part of the world, their fortunes frequently as volatile as the oil price on which they are so heavily dependent. Whether because of neighbours (Iran, Iraq, etc.) resorting to violence, the crumbling of the global financial system, or oil prices hitting rock bottom, the Gulf has time and again shuddered with ramifications, whether positive or negative. The irony is that for most Gulf countries, stability has been valued above all else, hence the measured responses to the ‘Arab Spring’, which toppled regimes in North Africa, but wilted in the Gulf.

Certainly the Gulf states are not blind to the changing of the winds, and reform is an accepted policy across the region, the need to adapt to a new, post-oil age, one which does not end in societal collapse. Sustainability is key here, creating new economies and societies that can stand the test of time, instead of collapsing as fast as they rose. Then, Miller explains, these new desert kingdoms may truly become global powers.    

Click here to purchase Desert Kingdoms to Global Powers by Rory Millar 

Share this story...

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to Twitter

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

MaltaUni300x100UniOfHertsBuilding300x100StAndrewsUniBuildingLogo300x100

TRAVEL PARTNERS

CoxKing300x100

Intrepid300x100

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • The true cost of meat
    As one of the world’s biggest methane emitters, the meat industry has a lot more to concern itself with than merely dietary issues ...
    Long live the King
    It is barely half a century since the Born Free story caused the world to re-evaluate humanity’s relationship with lions. A few brief decades later,...
    London: a walk in the park
    In the 2016 London Mayoral election, the city’s natural environment was high on the agenda. Geographical asks: does the capital has a green future, ...
    The Money Trail
    Remittance payments are a fundamental, yet often overlooked, part of the global economy. But the impact on nations receiving the money isn’t just a ...
    Dealing with drugs
    While Ebola makes the headlines, a raft of unreported and under-researched diseases are responsible for far more deaths across Africa every year. But ...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in REVIEWS...

Books

WATER: Exploring the Blue Planet by Markus Eisl, Gerald Mansberger and Paul Schreilechner

Water is ‘the principle of all things’, the element from…

Films

LION directed by Garth Davis

Based on true events, a journey through time and space…

Books

DARE TO DO by Sarah Outen

Some adventure stories are all bravado and bluster, a tirade…

Books

DESERT KINGDOMS TO GLOBAL POWERS by Rory Miller

A great deal has been written about the dramatic rise…

Books

FEAR by Sir Ranulph Fiennes

Panic, Fiennes tells us, is to be avoided at all…

Books

OXFORD: MAPPING THE CITY by Daniel MacCannell

By the late 10th century, Oxford was the crossroads of…

Books

WITHOUT A PADDLE: TALES FROM THE TYNE AND RIVERS FAR AWAY by David Moffatt

David Moffatt’s charming account of his time as a PhD…

Books

ISTANBUL: A Tale of Three Cities by Bettany Hughes

Bettany Hughes describes Istanbul as a ‘place where stories and…

Exhibitions

Butterflies in the Glasshouse at RHS Garden, Wisley

Thousands of tropical butterflies have come to the glasshouse at…

Exhibitions

Everything Comes From the Egg

An exhibition by Stephen Turner explores the natural life of…

Books

THE NOISE OF ICE: Antarctica by Enzo Barracco

How it could be that a fashion and portrait photographer…

Books

THE CURE FOR CATASTROPHE by Robert Muir-Wood

Natural disasters are inevitable but the death toll is up…

Books

TREASURES FROM THE MAP ROOM edited by Debbie Hall

The Bodleian is rightly regarded as one of the most…

Books

WHERE THE ANIMALS GO by James Cheshire and Oliver Uberti

If you are a reader of Geographical you probably enjoy…

Books

NO PICNIC ON MOUNT KENYA by Felice Benuzzi

The most famous justification for climbing a mountain is, of…

Books

ONCE WITHIN BORDERS by Charles S Maier

It’s rare to find insightful contemporary political commentary in what…

Books

WHITE MOUNTAIN: Real and Imagined Journeys in the Himalayas by Robert Twigger

‘My plan, such as it was, was to try and…

Exhibitions

Making Nature: How we see animals

How we present and view animals isn’t as objective as…

Books

HIDDEN HISTORIES by Mary-Ann Ochota

There is so much history to the British landscape. What…

Books

INDUSTRIAL SCARS: The Hidden Costs of Consumption by J Henry Fair

Pollution can be full of colour. In Industrial Scars, photographer…