ONCE WITHIN BORDERS by Charles S Maier
01 Jan
2017
It’s rare to find insightful contemporary political commentary in what is primarily a history book. Yet this tome could hardly be more timely

For anyone keen to understand the mass movements that fuelled everything from the EU referendum result to Trump’s election victory, you could do far worse than have a flick through Once Within Borders, exploring how the tinderbox where these particular fires caught ablaze came into existence.

Maier begins by describing how both the Left and Right of western democratic politics has split into ‘territorialists’ and ‘globalists’. The evolution of ‘territoriality’, which begat the concepts of nationalism and citizenship, is the focus here. Those who would consider themselves proud globalists get to peek into the territorialist world, to try and understand how history turbo-powered this concept to such a degree that 2016’s historic votes were capable. This enables us to understand how territoriality came to exist in its current form, one so powerfully opaque that many don’t even realise it’s there.

To get to this point, we have to traipse through five centuries of global history, exploring the rise and fall of empires and the constant migration of resources and people. At times it feels a little caught in the weeds when discussing details about warfare, or ever-changing attitudes towards land taxes. But for such an epic overview of modern Western society, it is a  valiant attempt at focusing attention on the evolution of a concept that gave us the very ideas of territory and sovereignty, the starting point for much of our recent political discourse.       

