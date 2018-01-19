  2. Home/
  3. Places/
  4. Water/
  5. Drought forces Cape Town to the brink of ‘Day Zero’

Drought forces Cape Town to the brink of ‘Day Zero’

Drought forces Cape Town to the brink of ‘Day Zero’
19 Jan
2018
Cape Town is edging closer to ‘Day Zero’, the long-feared time when the city will run out of fresh water, and the taps are turned off

Know for sun, surfing and tourism, three years of drought and increasing consumption by a growing population, has left the South African bay city of four million people with less than 90 days until the ominous sounding ‘Day Zero’, the colloquial shorthand for when Cape Town’s reservoirs and wells are depleted.

According to the local government, if residents and visitors don’t dramatically cut their water usage, the taps of Cape Town will run completely dry on 22 April. The specific date is recalculated every week based on current reservoir capacity and daily consumption, and was recently moved up by Mayor Patricia De Lille from 29 April.

‘We have to change our relationship with water,’ said De Lille, who according to accounts currently spends 70 per cent of her working day dealing with the crisis. ‘We have to plan for being permanently in a drought-stricken area.’

Of course, Cape Town won’t literally run dry, limited water rationing is already in place and residents are being urged to use no more than 87 litres (19 gallons) a day. But the city authorities have decided the situation is so dire that once the dams reach 13.5 per cent capacity, municipal water supply will be turned off for all but essential services, such as hospitals.

Pranav Bhatt cc flickr

On top of this drastic measure, Cape Town Municipality Water and Sanitation Department has issued an eclectic range of water saving advice, which includes: to collect shower, bath and basin water and re-use it to flush your toilet, or for garden and vehicle cleaning; only to flush when necessary; and to fit taps with aerators or restrictors to reduce flow to no more than six litres per minute.

Despite the seeming urgency of Cape Town’s water crisis, in global terms this is not an unprecedented phenomenon. In 2015 NASA’s GRACE satellites produced data showing that more than half of Earth’s 37 largest aquifers (underground stores from which groundwater can be extracted using a well) are being depleted.

graph1
Graphs showing the groundwater depletion and recharge in millimeters per year. a) shows aquifier usage/withdrawl data. b) shows the satellite estimates of aquifier depletion and recharge. Note: areas with a positive value are recharged and theoretically should not be in danger of depletion. (Image: Water Resource Research, AGU Journal 14/07/15)

The researchers used the GRACE satellites to take precise measurements of the world’s groundwater aquifers and detected subtle changes in the Earth’s gravitational pull, noting where the heavier weight of water exerted a greater pull on the orbiting spacecraft. The study ran from 2003 to 2013 and found that in 21 of the world’s largest aquifers, more water was removed than replaced during the decade.

What’s even more worrying, in the context of Cape Town’s imminent crisis, is that according to NASA data from 2015, South Africa’s largest aquifer in the Karoo Basin was not one of the 21, and Cape Town was not among the regions most in danger of freshwater depletion. Which suggests that if Cape Town does become the first major city in the world to run out of water, it might just be the beginning of a larger trend.

As Jay Famiglietti, senior water scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, told the Washington Post at the time, ‘The situation is quite critical, the water table is dropping all over the world. There’s not an infinite supply of water.’

red line

NEVER MISS A STORY

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our free weekly newsletter!

red line

Share this story...

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to Twitter

Related items

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth UniversityUniversity of GreenwichThe University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • The Air That We Breathe
    Cities the world over are struggling to improve air quality as scandals surrounding diesel car emissions come to light and the huge health costs of po...
    National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    Diabetes: The World at Risk
    Diabetes is often thought of as a ‘western’ problem, one linked to the developed world’s overindulgence in fatty foods and chronic lack of physi...
    The Nuclear Power Struggle
    The UK appears to be embracing nuclear, a huge U-turn on government policy from just two years ago. Yet this seems to be going against the grain globa...
    Hung out to dry
    Wetlands are vital storehouses of biodiversity and important bulwarks against the effects of climate change, while also providing livelihoods for mill...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in PLACES...

Water

Drought forces Cape Town to the brink of ‘Day Zero’

Cape Town is edging closer to ‘Day Zero’, the long-feared…

Water

Everglades: go with the flow

Ongoing restoration projects are breathing new life into Florida’s Everglades

Cities

Building blocks: pedestrianising Barcelona

Despite protests, an experimental pedestrianisation system is proving to be…

Mapping

Maps of the National Archives – Exclusive Geographical tour!

National Archives map historian, Rose Mitchell, highlights some of the…

Water

The Water Diaries – into Jordan’s desert

An expedition into the Jordanian desert is helping teachers and…

Mountains

The UK has a new highest mountain

Trivia fans take note, Mount Hope in the British Antarctic…

Water

Stopping the Nile: new dam for Ethiopia

An enormous hydropower development in Ethiopia is expected to put…

Mapping

Winners of the 2017 Information is Beautiful Awards

From nuclear warnings to whether your favourite band will ‘make…

Mapping

Niche spaces: where reptiles live

New maps of global reptile distribution reveal significant gaps in…

Forests

Keeping it local – indigenous conservation

Indigenous conservation schemes in Peru can be more effective than…

Mapping

Gender Inequality in the European Union

How are the EU member nations faring in the fight…

Mapping

Violence against women - a global perspective

Violence against women violates human rights, and the lack of…

Cities

City Heat: preparing for urban heat waves

Deadly heat waves could become more frequent in cities thanks…

Mapping

Information is Beautiful Awards shortlist announced

These 13 poignant infographics are in the running for the…

Mapping

A brief geography of time

Sometimes referred to as the fourth dimension, time has a…

Forests

Offsetting Trump: tree-planting campaign

A global, citizen-led carbon sequestration scheme is aiming to combat…

Mountains

Glacial Growth: cracking the ‘Karakoram anomaly’

Among the Himalaya region, which along with most of the…

Cities

Recycled Air: cycling cities clean

Beijing looks set to welcome to its streets an innovative…

Cities

London National Park City Foundation launched

The next step towards declaring London a National Park City…

Mapping

Healthy planet

The spatial distribution of healthcare workers globally tells us a…