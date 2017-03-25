  2. Home/
  3. Places/
  4. Water/
  5. Cleaning Venice

Cleaning Venice

Porto Marghera, which shares its waters with Venice&#039;s canals, is due for a €72million clean-up campaign Porto Marghera, which shares its waters with Venice's canals, is due for a €72million clean-up campaign Mark Caunt
25 Mar
2017
After years of inaction, could the clean-up of the Venice lagoon finally be underway?

Unfortunately for the grandiose basilicas and romantic canals amid the 118 islands of Venice, Italy – described by UNESCO as ‘an extraordinary architectural masterpiece... one of the greatest capitals in the medieval world’ – they share their lagoon with Porto Marghera, roughly four miles away on the mainland.

This roughly 19 km2 industrial park, which includes various oil refineries and chemical plants, spent much of the last century using the lagoon as a way of disposing of waste products. In 1998, it was consequently added to a high priority list of siti d’interesse nazionale (sites of national interest) recognising the need to pay special attention to the environmental state of the park.

‘The list includes those sites in Italy where contamination levels or chemical, physical, or biological alterations of soil, subsoil, surface water or groundwater pose a risk for public health or for the natural or built environment,’ explains Ilda Mannino, scientific coordinator at Venice International University. As a result, traditional long-term Venetian concerns over a city that has been slowly sinking have been combined with fears of severe chemical water contamination in the iconic canals, as well as the negative effects on the ecological state of the lagoon.

After years of heel-dragging, an attempted clean-up is finally beginning, albeit slowly. €72million was recently allocated by environment minister Gian Luca Galletti to construct more than three kilometres of embankments to contain the polluted waters. However, it is widely acknowledged that this funding is insufficient. ‘The €72million is not for cleaning up Porto Marghera; that amount would not be enough,’ says Mannino.

Estimates say that a total of €250million would be necessary for finishing the containment works

Following the theoretical containing of the Porto Marghera site, attention could then potentially turn to cleaning up the 500 km2 Venice lagoon itself, a process which existing efforts have barely touched upon. ‘After the containment, the real remediation of the sites should start, for which a much higher amount of money will be needed,’ adds Mannino.

This was published in the April 2017 edition of Geographical magazine.

Share this story...

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to Twitter

Related items

1 comment

  • Durant Imboden They might want to do something about the raw sewage that contaminates the lagoon, too. (Most of Venice's buildings flush their wastes into the canals.) Saturday, 25 March 2017 22:40 posted by Durant Imboden

Leave a comment

ONLY registered members can leave comments and each comment is held pending authorisation before publishing. Please login or register to voice your opinion.

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the best stories from Geographical delivered straight to your inbox each week.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth UniversityUniversity of GreenwichThe University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • REDD+ or Dead?
    The UN-backed REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) scheme, under which developing nations would be paid not to cut dow...
    The true cost of meat
    As one of the world’s biggest methane emitters, the meat industry has a lot more to concern itself with than merely dietary issues ...
    Long live the King
    It is barely half a century since the Born Free story caused the world to re-evaluate humanity’s relationship with lions. A few brief decades later,...
    London: a walk in the park
    In the 2016 London Mayoral election, the city’s natural environment was high on the agenda. Geographical asks: does the capital has a green future, ...
    The Money Trail
    Remittance payments are a fundamental, yet often overlooked, part of the global economy. But the impact on nations receiving the money isn’t just a ...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in PLACES...

Forests

Seeing the wood for the trees: how many tree species are there?

The first count of global tree species reveals how many…

Cities

The Long Haul: are the world’s cities getting closer?

The new ‘world’s longest flight’ now spans a distance of more…

Mountains

The many faces of the Swiss postbus

For the Swiss, the iconic yellow postbuses are much more…

Water

Cleaning Venice

After years of inaction, could the clean-up of the Venice lagoon…

Water

India’s Ganges and Yamuna rivers recognised as living entities

Following the recent success of New Zealand’s Whanganui river, India’s…

Forests

REDD+ or Dead?

The UN-backed REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation)…

Mapping

Danger zones: mapping Europe’s earthquakes

Where are Europe's earthquakes located? Benjamin Hennig maps the answer

Forests

Research Blog: the Tropics and El Niño

Was last year’s El Niño a practice run for future…

Forests

Logged off: can deforestation be controlled?

Geographical’s regular look at the world of climate change. This…

Mapping

Famine returns to the Horn of Africa

Drought in the region is turning to full famine –…

Water

Altitude sickness: cleaning up Lake Titicaca

After decades of neglect, a major clean-up of Lake Titicaca…

Forests

The enduring legacy of Chapman’s Baobab

What was once one of Botswana’s most iconic pieces of…

Forests

Mapping the world’s largest tropical peatland

The world’s largest tropical peatland carbon store has been mapped…

Mapping

Country File: Mapping rural-to-urban migration

Benjamin Hennig visualises how the world has moved to the…

Cities

Air failure: long-running Mexico City scheme fails to reduce pollution

They have been in place for nearly a decade, but…

Cities

City of Smog: cleaning up Paris

As Paris continues to combat its severe air pollution problem,…

Mapping

(Un)happy planet

Which are the world's happiest countries? Benjamin Hennig maps the…

Mapping

Alien bird species mapped

New Zealand, Australia, and other former British colonies among the…

Cities

In the Zone: the legacy of Chernobyl

Thirty years ago, the world bore witness to one of…

Mapping

Ship to shore: tracking the maritime motorways

From the clothes you are wearing, to the shoes on…