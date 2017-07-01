  2. Home/
  3. Places/
  4. Mountains/
  5. From the top: measuring Everest

From the top: measuring Everest

  • Written by  Geographical
  • Published in Mountains
Has the devastating 2015 Nepal earthquake altered the height of the world’s most famous mountain? Has the devastating 2015 Nepal earthquake altered the height of the world’s most famous mountain? Daniel Prudek
01 Jul
2017
Is the official height of Mount Everest accurate?

The famous Hillary Step, at the top of Mount Everest, is gone. Or it isn’t. Mixed reports from mountaineers who returned to the summit this year have painted a confusing picture as to whether the iconic rock named after Sir Edmund Hillary still exists.

Regardless, one aspect of the mountain which has almost definitely changed since Hillary and Norgay first reached the top is its height; thanks to India’s ongoing tectonic collision with the rest of Asia, the peak rises by around three to five millimetres every year. Therefore, the Survey of India, the country’s central engineering agency in charge of mapping and surveying, is celebrating its 250th anniversary this year by re-measuring the mountain. It’s the latest such attempt to determine the accuracy of the generally accepted height of 8,848m (29,029ft) and is especially significant given the shaking the entire Himalayas were given by the devastating 2015 Nepal earthquake, believed to have caused the range to drop.

However, even with the most modern GPS technology, getting an exact measurement can be immensely complicated, involving the subtraction of snow thickness and average sea level from the entire distance between the summit and the centre of the Earth. ‘Ideally, one would drive a tunnelling machine from Kolkata to the Nepal-China border, and allow it to flood with sea water exactly half way, to make an underground canal from the Indian Ocean to beneath Mount Everest,’ describes Roger Bilham, Professor Emeritus of Geological Studies at the University of Colorado Boulder. ‘Then one would drill an elevator shaft from the canal to the summit and measure the distance between the water level – averaging the tides – and the rock summit.’ Acknowledging the impossibility of such a feat, he admits that triangulation calculations – which have an accuracy range as wide as ±30cm – will have to suffice.

Therefore, is the Indian survey likely to yield a new height for the mountain? It’s unlikely, suggests Bilham, who points out that any potential change is well within the range of uncertainty of the current height. ‘The reduced error is all that is happening,’ he explains. ‘We obtain new numbers and reduce the uncertainties as we get more adept with technology.’

This was published in the July 2017 edition of Geographical magazine.

Share this story...

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to Twitter

Related items

Leave a comment

ONLY registered members can leave comments and each comment is held pending authorisation before publishing. Please login or register to voice your opinion.

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth UniversityUniversity of GreenwichThe University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • Diabetes: The World at Risk
    Diabetes is often thought of as a ‘western’ problem, one linked to the developed world’s overindulgence in fatty foods and chronic lack of physi...
    National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    REDD+ or Dead?
    The UN-backed REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) scheme, under which developing nations would be paid not to cut dow...
    The true cost of meat
    As one of the world’s biggest methane emitters, the meat industry has a lot more to concern itself with than merely dietary issues ...
    Long live the King
    It is barely half a century since the Born Free story caused the world to re-evaluate humanity’s relationship with lions. A few brief decades later,...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in PLACES...

Mountains

From the top: measuring Everest

Is the official height of Mount Everest accurate?

Mapping

Speaking out: Mapping the world’s dialects

Where in the world is the highest density of languages?…

Cities

The future of shopping

The next stage in autonomous vehicles is hoping to transform…

Mapping

Cartogram – Mapping the 2017 General Election

Geographical’s resident data cartographer presents a true picture of the…

Water

The river stolen by climate change

What impact could an unprecedented incident of ‘river piracy’ have…

Mountains

Tunnel Vision: Norway’s shipping proposals

Norway is to undercut a mountainous peninsula to create the…

Mapping

Death notes: Mapping the world’s mortality

Benjmain Hennig explores global mortality with maps

Water

Gritty drama: America’s lakes are getting saltier

Last winter’s cold conditions contributed a further influx of road…

Water

Against the flow: halting invasive carp

As one of America’s biggest cities, supplying clean drinking water…

Cities

Fixing South Africa’s highway to nowhere

Cape Town’s Foreshore Freeway Bridge has been left unfinished for…

Mapping

Mapping the world at war

An interactive map highlights the shocking number of ongoing conflicts…

Mapping

New maps of racial diversity in the United States

Repurposed NASA maps show the racial diversity (and segregation) of…

Mapping

Train spotting

Benjamin Hennig maps Europe's public train networks

Mapping

The extreme inequality of landslides

A new map of global landslide susceptibility reveals vast geographical…

Deserts

Desert Discs: Solving the mystery of Namibia’s ‘Fairy Circles’

For decades, scientists have been divided over how these eerily…

Forests

Seeing the wood for the trees: how many tree species are there?

The first count of global tree species reveals how many…

Cities

The Long Haul: are the world’s cities getting closer?

The new ‘world’s longest flight’ now spans a distance of more…

Mountains

The many faces of the Swiss postbus

For the Swiss, the iconic yellow postbuses are much more…

Water

Cleaning Venice

After years of inaction, could the clean-up of the Venice lagoon…

Water

India’s Ganges and Yamuna rivers recognised as living entities

Following the recent success of New Zealand’s Whanganui river, India’s…