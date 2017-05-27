  2. Home/
  3. Places/
  4. Mountains/
  5. Tunnel Vision: Norway's shipping proposals

Tunnel Vision: Norway's shipping proposals

The Stad tunnel will be capable of supporting ships of up to 16,000 tonnes The Stad tunnel will be capable of supporting ships of up to 16,000 tonnes
27 May
2017
Norway is to undercut a mountainous peninsula to create the world’s first sea shipping tunnel

‘The Stad tunnel will be the world’s first ocean shipping tunnel,’ says Terje Andreassen, manager of a grand project aiming to dig directly through the Norwegian Stad mountain peninsula. It is hoped that the 1.7 kilometre tunnel will provide a safer passage for ships than the current, exposed route.

Sticking out like an antler from Norway’s coast, the peninsula reaches northwards before spreading into three prongs of land. Exposed to the brunt of the Norwegian sea, the jagged seafront can make for treacherous sailing and often records the highest wind speeds in the country. The solution seems obvious from above: cut through the peninsula at its narrowest point. However, the topography presents a problem.

‘In another country, if the landscape was flatter, you could build a canal,’ says Andreassen. However, in this part of Norway, the land rises to 500 metres above sea level in a mountainous plateau that is maintained across most of the area.

Therefore, the Norwegian Coastal Administration (NCA) will drill tunnels horizontally from both sides of the mountains in order to meet in the middle, removing three million cubic metres of rock in the process. This process will take three to four years to complete and cost an estimated KR2.6billion (£240million). While construction has not yet begun, the tunnel has been included in the government’s most recent transport plan, and, according to the NCA, could open in early 2023.

Though a first for ocean shipping, navigating under mountains is not a new idea. The UK’s deepest underground canal, the Standedge tunnel, opened in 1811 to allow traders to pass under the Pennines. The world’s longest example, meanwhile, is the seven-kilometre Rove tunnel in France, although this is currently disused, having been closed in 1963.

Even at Stad, plans for a tunnel have been pushed back and forth since the 19th century. It was first proposed in a newspaper article in 1874 and was taken up again by Germans during the WWII occupation.

Over the last half century, plans have been revised and debated, however, this was the first year it received government support. ‘There has not been enough political will to do it until now,’ says Andreassen. ‘The focus has been on constructing new roads.’ Indeed, Norway is also home to the 24km Laerdal road tunnel, the longest in the world.

Shipping is the second most important industry to Norway, with petroleum products being the most important cargo. If completed, the Stad tunnel will likely be used by vessels going between offshore oil platforms, as well as a new high-speed passenger ferry between Bergen and Alesund.

Critics, meanwhile, note that the tunnel would not shorten the journey – it would take just as much time to go around the peninsula as under it – and that the high cost would outweigh the benefit.

However, Andreassen believes the environmental upshots of the tunnel could be giving the plan a new edge. ‘Fuel use and pollution are bigger concerns to politicians than they have ever been before,’ he says. ‘A tunnel could reduce both of these.’

This was published in the June 2017 edition of Geographical magazine.

Share this story...

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to Twitter

Related items

Leave a comment

ONLY registered members can leave comments and each comment is held pending authorisation before publishing. Please login or register to voice your opinion.

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth UniversityUniversity of GreenwichThe University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • REDD+ or Dead?
    The UN-backed REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) scheme, under which developing nations would be paid not to cut dow...
    The true cost of meat
    As one of the world’s biggest methane emitters, the meat industry has a lot more to concern itself with than merely dietary issues ...
    Long live the King
    It is barely half a century since the Born Free story caused the world to re-evaluate humanity’s relationship with lions. A few brief decades later,...
    London: a walk in the park
    In the 2016 London Mayoral election, the city’s natural environment was high on the agenda. Geographical asks: does the capital have a green future,...
    The Money Trail
    Remittance payments are a fundamental, yet often overlooked, part of the global economy. But the impact on nations receiving the money isn’t just a ...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in PLACES...

Mountains

Tunnel Vision: Norway's shipping proposals

Norway is to undercut a mountainous peninsula to create the…

Mapping

Death notes: Mapping the world’s mortality

Benjmain Hennig explores global mortality with maps

Water

Gritty drama: America’s lakes are getting saltier

Last winter’s cold conditions contributed a further influx of road…

Water

Against the flow: halting invasive carp

As one of America’s biggest cities, supplying clean drinking water…

Cities

Fixing South Africa’s highway to nowhere

Cape Town’s Foreshore Freeway Bridge has been left unfinished for…

Mapping

Mapping the world at war

An interactive map highlights the shocking number of ongoing conflicts…

Mapping

New maps of racial diversity in the United States

Repurposed NASA maps show the racial diversity (and segregation) of…

Mapping

Train spotting

Benjamin Hennig maps Europe's public train networks

Mapping

The extreme inequality of landslides

A new map of global landslide susceptibility reveals vast geographical…

Deserts

Desert Discs: Solving the mystery of Namibia’s ‘Fairy Circles’

For decades, scientists have been divided over how these eerily…

Forests

Seeing the wood for the trees: how many tree species are there?

The first count of global tree species reveals how many…

Cities

The Long Haul: are the world’s cities getting closer?

The new ‘world’s longest flight’ now spans a distance of more…

Mountains

The many faces of the Swiss postbus

For the Swiss, the iconic yellow postbuses are much more…

Water

Cleaning Venice

After years of inaction, could the clean-up of the Venice lagoon…

Water

India’s Ganges and Yamuna rivers recognised as living entities

Following the recent success of New Zealand’s Whanganui river, India’s…

Forests

REDD+ or Dead?

The UN-backed REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation)…

Mapping

Danger zones: mapping Europe’s earthquakes

Where are Europe's earthquakes located? Benjamin Hennig maps the answer

Forests

Research Blog: the Tropics and El Niño

Was last year’s El Niño a practice run for future…

Forests

Logged off: can deforestation be controlled?

Geographical’s regular look at the world of climate change. This…

Mapping

Famine returns to the Horn of Africa

Drought in the region is turning to full famine –…