  2. Home/
  3. Places/
  4. Mapping/
  5. Maps of the National Archives – Exclusive Geographical tour!

Maps of the National Archives – Exclusive Geographical tour! Featured

  • Written by  Geographical
  • Published in Mapping
Maps of the National Archives – Exclusive Geographical tour! Crown Copyright, courtesy of The National Archives
20 Dec
2017
National Archives map historian, Rose Mitchell, highlights some of the cartographic treasures being put on display as part of a series of exclusive Geographical ‘behind the scenes’ tours

The National Archives has one of the world’s largest collections of historical mapping, with millions of maps and sea charts spanning seven centuries and showing places around the world. Ranging from the 14th century to the modern day, most date from the 17th to the 20th centuries. The British Isles and places all round the globe are represented.

These maps illustrate the business of central government, the military and the higher law courts, on matters such as international boundaries, former colonies and journeys of exploration, defence and administration. Maps together with relevant papers such as reports and letters can tell a greater story than either can alone.

Geographical readers are being invited on an series of exclusive tours ‘behind the scenes’ of the National Archives map collection. Readers are offered a discount to the normal price for these limited place trips around the cartographic treasures stored in the Archives’ headquarters in Kew, West London.

To book your place on one of the tours, simply visit this link and use the code ‘Geographical’ to gain access. The tours are taking place during January and February 2018 and cost just £8 per ticket. Places are limited to just 12 visitors per tour so book fast to ensure your place!

(Image: Crown Copyright, courtesy of The National Archives)Early 16th century map of Middleton, Norfolk (TNA: MPI 1/64) (Image: Crown Copyright, courtesy of The National Archives)

This pictorial Tudor map of Middleton in Norfolk was made to be seen around a court room table. Some of the detail in the lower half below the ‘sewer’ (in blue, running across the centre of the map) is shown seemingly ‘upside down’, which may represent land claimed or contested by the second party in a legal case. The castle is now just a mound but here is shown complete, along with houses in the town, and detail of the layout of meadows and commons.

Early manuscript maps were only made for some places, as and when they were needed, but where they survive as here they can allow us to glimpse what villages and landscapes looked like as seen through the eyes of local mapmakers many centuries ago.

Early 16th century map of Middleton, Norfolk (TNA: MPI 1/64)Map of native American territory, 1757 (TNA: CO 700/CAROLINA21) (Image: Crown Copyright, courtesy of The National Archives)

This map shows an area now in Georgia and Alabama which was Creek Indian territory, and is surrounded by images of the Creek people and their way of life. At top right are drawn weapons such as tomahawks, clubs, and a bow and sheaf of arrows. At top left is a ‘hott house’, which was a winter meeting house, while below it is pictured the public square, a ceremonial and social space where meetings were held outdoors in the summer.

The map was drawn by an Englishman called William Bonar who was aide to the Governor of South Carolina. Bonar had been caught spying by the French in one of their forts, then rescued by a party of pro-British Creeks, and he may have drawn this map while staying with them. It features the many creeks which gave the people their English name, the lands of adjoining peoples and the trading routes between them.

The National Archives holds many maps of early colonial America which range from single fort plans to detailed terrain mapping of what was then, to the English, largely unexplored lands.

(Image: Crown Copyright, courtesy of The National Archives)Mapping the boundaries (TNA: FO 925/1011) (Image: Crown Copyright, courtesy of The National Archives)

This map of part of central South Africa looks simple but records the complex interplay of boundaries, alliances and peoples in the area in 1885, from the perspective of the British Foreign Office.

Few people now would recognise the names of Griqualand and Pondoland in the map’s title, on the southeast coast of South Africa with Natal to the north, but Spion Kop at the top of the map became famous for a battle there during the Second Boer War 15 years after this map was made.

Lands in pink are labelled ‘Under Her Majesty’s Rule’ – referring to Queen Victoria – while those in green are noted as those of ‘Her Majesty’s Allies’. The relative locations of peoples such as the Galekas, Fingoes and Pondomisi are shown within the border, while the word ‘Bushmen’ appears outside it, at the top.

This was part of a vast map library used in the course of diplomacy, which is now held at The National Archives along with a wider body of historic boundary material which is still available today for research in the peaceful resolution of border questions.

(Image: Crown Copyright, courtesy of The National Archives)Escape and evasion (TNA: WO 208/3268 map 5) (Image: Crown Copyright, courtesy of The National Archives)

This map is one of many produced in the Second World War by the British military intelligence branch, MI9, to aid military personnel in their attempts to evade capture by the enemy or to escape once caught. It shows a well-used escape route out of Germany (at top) southwards to safety in Switzerland, which was neutral in the conflict.

The suggested crossing for escapers was in an area called the Schaffhausen Salient, where the German-Swiss border (shown as a red line) is complex and irregular in shape. This map may be similar to ones likely to have been used by men such as Airey Neave, the first British officer to escape from Colditz (off the top of the map) who crossed successfully into Switzerland at a point shown on this map, from the German town of Singen (centre right) to Ramsen, in Switzerland (lower right).

Many escape maps were printed on silk and rayon to avoid the rustling noise made by paper, and sewn into uniforms or smuggled into prisoner of war camps inside items such as board games, to aid escape plans.

red line

NEVER MISS A STORY

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our free weekly newsletter!

red line

Share this story...

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to Twitter

Related items

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth UniversityUniversity of GreenwichThe University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • The Air That We Breathe
    Cities the world over are struggling to improve air quality as scandals surrounding diesel car emissions come to light and the huge health costs of po...
    Diabetes: The World at Risk
    Diabetes is often thought of as a ‘western’ problem, one linked to the developed world’s overindulgence in fatty foods and chronic lack of physi...
    National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    The Nuclear Power Struggle
    The UK appears to be embracing nuclear, a huge U-turn on government policy from just two years ago. Yet this seems to be going against the grain globa...
    REDD+ or Dead?
    The UN-backed REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) scheme, under which developing nations would be paid not to cut dow...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in PLACES...

Mapping

Maps of the National Archives – Exclusive Geographical tour!

National Archives map historian, Rose Mitchell, highlights some of the…

Water

The Water Diaries – into Jordan’s desert

An expedition into the Jordanian desert is helping teachers and…

Mountains

The UK has a new highest mountain

Trivia fans take note, Mount Hope in the British Antarctic…

Water

Stopping the Nile: new dam for Ethiopia

An enormous hydropower development in Ethiopia is expected to put…

Mapping

Winners of the 2017 Information is Beautiful Awards

From nuclear warnings to whether your favourite band will ‘make…

Mapping

Niche spaces: where reptiles live

New maps of global reptile distribution reveal significant gaps in…

Forests

Keeping it local – indigenous conservation

Indigenous conservation schemes in Peru can be more effective than…

Mapping

Gender Inequality in the European Union

How are the EU member nations faring in the fight…

Mapping

Violence against women - a global perspective

Violence against women violates human rights, and the lack of…

Cities

City Heat: preparing for urban heat waves

Deadly heat waves could become more frequent in cities thanks…

Mapping

Information is Beautiful Awards shortlist announced

These 13 poignant infographics are in the running for the…

Mapping

A brief geography of time

Sometimes referred to as the fourth dimension, time has a…

Forests

Offsetting Trump: tree-planting campaign

A global, citizen-led carbon sequestration scheme is aiming to combat…

Mountains

Glacial Growth: cracking the ‘Karakoram anomaly’

Among the Himalaya region, which along with most of the…

Cities

Recycled Air: cycling cities clean

Beijing looks set to welcome to its streets an innovative…

Cities

London National Park City Foundation launched

The next step towards declaring London a National Park City…

Mapping

Healthy planet

The spatial distribution of healthcare workers globally tells us a…

Forests

Beetlemania as invasive species spreads north

After an ‘unprecedented’ surge northwards into New Jersey, New York…

Forests

Price of Peace: deforestation in Colombia

The historic end of civil war in Colombia has had…

Mapping

United Hates of America

Where in America can the country's various hate groups be…