  2. Home/
  3. Places/
  4. Mapping/
  5. Gender Inequality in the European Union

Gender Inequality in the European Union

  • Written by  Benjamin Hennig
  • Published in Mapping
Gender Inequality in the European Union Benjamin Hennig
02 Nov
2017
How are the EU member nations faring in the fight for gender equality?

It is a complex task to measure the progress that has been made in achieving equal gender rights. The UN's Sustainable Development Goals provide a framework for the global level that is targeted at the most pressing issues of gender-based discrimination. In addition to that, national governments as well as trans-national organisations such as the European Union have started concerted efforts to better understand the progress that is made in the different areas that relate to gender equality. This is often linked to developing new policies that aim to improve the situation in the different areas where gender issues matter.

The European Institute for Gender Equality has developed a Gender Equality Index that provides a measure for comparing member states over time in a range of areas relevant to European policymaking. The advantage of using an index is the possibility of using a single measure to monitor and track overall progress between the different countries. The combination of different indicators therefore does not prioritise a single issue of gender rights, but aims to support overall progress as an integrated challenge for achieving real change in thinking.

The above cartogram (click to enlarge) shows the state of progress that has been made by the 28 EU member states visualised on a population cartogram. A score of zero indicates total inequality in all areas, while an index value of 100 stands for full equality. In the most recent study, the EU-28 achieved an overall score of 52.9 with slow (but continuing) increases compared to the previous releases of the Index in 2005 and 2010. The index combines the areas of work, money, knowledge, time, power, and health, and also takes intersecting inequalities and violence into account.

The population cartogram shows that the countries with the highest progress are those with relatively small populations. Sweden currently is highest with an overall score of 74.2 (slightly down from its 74.4 score in 2010). The cartogram also shows there are distinct geographic patterns to gender equality across the EU, with the southern and eastern countries currently scoring worst. Romania is at the bottom with a score of 33.7 (down from 35.0), showing how these patterns that are emerging in the map are quite persistent and requiring considerably political efforts to change.

Benjamin Hennig (@geoviews) is Associate Professor of Geography at the University of Iceland and Honorary Research Associate in the School of Geography and the Environment at the University of Oxford. He is involved in the Worldmapper project and is author of viewsoftheworld.net

For more on the issue of tackling gender inequality across the world, read our in-depth Dossier in the November 2017 edition of Geographical magazine, available now in print and digital formats.

red line

NEVER MISS A STORY

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our free weekly newsletter!

red line

Share this story...

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to Twitter

Related items

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth UniversityUniversity of GreenwichThe University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • The Air That We Breathe
    Cities the world over are struggling to improve air quality as scandals surrounding diesel car emissions come to light and the huge health costs of po...
    Diabetes: The World at Risk
    Diabetes is often thought of as a ‘western’ problem, one linked to the developed world’s overindulgence in fatty foods and chronic lack of physi...
    National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    The Nuclear Power Struggle
    The UK appears to be embracing nuclear, a huge U-turn on government policy from just two years ago. Yet this seems to be going against the grain globa...
    When the wind blows
    With 1,200 wind turbines due to be built in the UK this year, Mark Rowe explores the continuing controversy surrounding wind power and discusses the e...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in PLACES...

Mapping

Gender Inequality in the European Union

How are the EU member nations faring in the fight…

Mapping

Violence against women - a global perspective

Violence against women violates human rights, and the lack of…

Cities

City Heat: preparing for urban heat waves

Deadly heat waves could become more frequent in cities thanks…

Mapping

Information is Beautiful Awards shortlist announced

These 13 poignant infographics are in the running for the…

Mapping

A brief geography of time

Sometimes referred to as the fourth dimension, time has a…

Forests

Offsetting Trump: tree-planting campaign

A global, citizen-led carbon sequestration scheme is aiming to combat…

Mountains

Glacial Growth: cracking the ‘Karakoram anomaly’

Among the Himalaya region, which along with most of the…

Cities

Recycled Air: cycling cities clean

Beijing looks set to welcome to its streets an innovative…

Cities

London National Park City Foundation launched

The next step towards declaring London a National Park City…

Mapping

Healthy planet

The spatial distribution of healthcare workers globally tells us a…

Forests

Beetlemania as invasive species spreads north

After an ‘unprecedented’ surge northwards into New Jersey, New York…

Forests

Price of Peace: deforestation in Colombia

The historic end of civil war in Colombia has had…

Mapping

United Hates of America

Where in America can the country's various hate groups be…

Water

Losing Louisiana: the sinking state

The southern US state is sinking twice as fast as…

Cities

Iceland Invaders: Coping with the numbers

An increase in visitors is putting severe strain on Iceland’s…

Cities

Air pollution: facing the music

Air pollution campaigners hold a disco roadblock, but can it…

Cities

The Air That We Breathe

Cities the world over are struggling to improve air quality…

Forests

‘Dirty bank’ cleaning up its act?

HSBC has requested a Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil investigation…

Mapping

The Lighter Side

Benjamin Hennig explores visions of a world made bright by humanity

Forests

Environmentalists rejoice at EU call for Polish logging ban

The EU has asked the European court to authorise an…