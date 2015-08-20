  2. Home/
The true size of the world

The ‘true size’ tool showing Africa, China, the US and India The ‘true size’ tool showing Africa, China, the US and India (the true size of)
20 Aug
2015
A mind-bending, interactive map shows the actual sizes of countries nearer the Equator

Created by software engineers, Damon Maneice and James Talmage, this interactive map of the world is creating a small storm on social media.

The map of the world, as we know it, is disproportionate. Designed by Flemish cartographer Gerardus Mercator in 1569, our world projection shows the latitude and longitude of all the world’s countries but wholly distorts their relative size. In order to make a rectangular map from a sphere, the countries north and south of the Equator have been stretched.

Scholars have discussed the map's obvious flaws for centuries, however, it is still the most widely used and recognised depictions of the world. It is even used as the projection for Google Maps.

world countriesThe world according to Google (Image: Google Maps)

In 2010, the Royal Geographical Society (with IBG) asked Kai Krause, a renowned software engineer, to produce ‘unusual maps’ for an exhibition. What he gave them was a startling visual of how the continent of Africa (all 30.2 million square kilometres of it) is much bigger than our maps show us.

His map, titled the ‘True Size of Africa’ showed that the land mass of the African continent could easily swallow Europe, the US, China, India and Japan. His graphic was received with surprise, the Mercator map having become so ingrained into our apprehension of the world. Krause said ‘the fact is that in everyday thinking, Africa is just about always hugely underestimated – even by college grads, off by factor of two or three’.

Inspired by Krause’s map, computer developers from Michigan, Damon Maneice and James Talmage designed an interactive version. It’s an addictive tool that breaks a few staggering assumptions about the sizes of countries near the Equator. Here are some of our favourites:

africaus

This shows the US against a backdrop of the African continent. Greenland, which in Mercator maps appears the same size as Africa, is shown to be its true two million square kilometres. 

map

On a Mercator map (top left), Alaska easily dwarfs Mexico. However, with 1.9 million square kilometres to Alaska’s 1.7 million, Mexico is considerably larger.

chiledrc

The Democratic Republic of Congo, the second largest country in Africa would sit comfortably on Eastern Europe, while Chile stretches from northern Sweden to Morocco with ease.

 siam

In the 1950 musical The King and I, schoolteacher Anna Leonowens shows young Siamese children a Mercator world map. When the children notice the size of Siam (now Thailand) they exclaim ‘Siam is not so small!’ It turns out they were right.

